Nick Jonas’ Wedding to Wife Priyanka Chopra

In July 2018, the Internet nearly broke when Nick Jonas proposed to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The couple married in December in Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, and Jo Bro fans still can’t seem to wrap their minds around the fact that the youngest Jonas Brother is off the market.

And as Nick takes to the stage tonight to perform with Joe and Kevin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, fans will undoubtedly grow curious about his marriage to Chopra. What, for instance, do we know about their wedding? Where did they marry and how long did the festivities last?

According to USA Today, the wedding festivities lasted three days for Chopra and Jonas. There was an Indian ceremony at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, along with a Christian ceremony.

Jonas and Chopra met in 2017 at an Oscars after-party. The two were only dating for a few months before Nick popped the question. Discussing the moment he met Chopra with Vogue, the singer explained, “I put my drink down… get on one knee— this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

In last month’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden, the talk show host asked if there was ever a point during his many weddings that Jonas thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings’?

Nick admitted, “Yes… It was when I looked at the bill.”

The wedding ceremony was confirmed by news outlets and guests alike to be beautiful. In the words of Vox, the nuptials even made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, “look like they took place in the service bathroom of a Wegman’s.”

The outlet reports that Chopra wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress with a 75-foot train.

At her bridal shower, Chopra reportedly wore $1 million worth of Tiffany Jewels, according to People. The actress told the magazine, “I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany. I just knew it since I was a kid. First, it was Breakfast at Tiffany’s that did it for every girl in the world and then, of course, Sweet Home Alabama came and put a stamp on it that it has to be Tiffany!”

While the two received criticism for their branding (both uploaded a number of photos to social media that featured references to a variety of brands from Amazon to Elit Vodka), a source close to the couple told Vanity Fair that neither was paid for these endorsements. A spokesperson for Tiffany told Vanity Fair, “Priyanka is a friend of the house. We were thrilled to host her shower, but no, she was not paid for it nor her engagement.”