Karla Amador aka Carolina Cortez: Adult Film Star Accused of Prostitution With Mac Miller

Karla Amador, AKA “Carolina Cortez,” is an adult film star who is accused of prostituting herself to the late rapper Mac Miller in the days before his death.

The accusation comes in a new criminal complaint that charges Cameron James Pettit in connection to Miller’s death, and claims the 28-year-old sold Miller the drugs that contributed to his death. In this complaint, DEA Special Agent Tommy Fung alleges that Amador was the one to personally deliver the drugs to Miller on September 5.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amador Delivered the Drugs That Contributed to Miller’s Death, Prosecutors Say

Though Pettit is the only one who has yet been slapped with charges in connection to Miller’s death, the over-40 page criminal complaint mentions two other women as having been involved in the transfer of drugs to Miller. First, a woman named Mia Johansson, who Fung calls Pettit’s associate, and Amador, who Fung alleges participated in prostitution with Miller.

Specifically, Fung writes that Miller would reach out to Johansson when he couldn’t get in touch with Pettit for drug-related purposes, and that Miller and Johansson made an arrangement in the early hours of September 5 for Amador to deliver drugs to the late rapper.

“I can send some with a girl lol,” Johansson allegedly texted Miller, when he texted her saying Pettit hadn’t shown up as planned for a drug delivery.

The court papers reveal another text by Johansson to Miller, which show how much he allegedly paid for five hours of “time” with Amador. Johansson allegedly wrote, “$325 pills. Normally it would have been $3500 for Carla, but I’ll take it from $700 an hr to $600 so only 3k and also I got you on the white :)). Total $3325. Hope you had a great night? Lmk how you want to square up hun xx”

The papers also show a response by Miller in which he appears to resist the cost at first, per Fung. Miller texted Johansson, “I just wanted an extra hour but I guess I never told her to leave…All the sudden it was 7am. I was just working and she was kicking it”

Fung writes in the complaint that Miller did end up paying Johansson the full amount.

Amador AKA Cortez Has a NSFW Twitter Account & Two Instagram Accounts

Cortez has a robust Twitter account; for the record, her feed is extremely graphic and NSFW. She also has an Instagram account which is slightly less racy: she had to create a new one in August, she wrote on Twitter, after her previous one had been deleted. Instagram is known for being more strict about restricting pornographic pictures and videos than Twitter.

Cortez’ latest Instagram account reveals in the bio that she had over 60,000 followers on her previous account when it was shut down. Her Twitter bio reads, “XXXTatted • •Motivational Speaker• for bookings contact @s15models “

This is a developing post and will be updated.