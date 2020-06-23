Brett Hankison, Officer Who Shot Breonna Taylor Fired

The Louisville Metro Police Department released a statement via Twitter announcing that Brett Hankison, the officer who shot Breonna Taylor as she lay in her bed, was fired.

Hankison was one of three officers involved in the no-knock warrant that showed up to Taylor’s house who conducted a 12:43 a.m. raid on her home where her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was also sleeping. The other two, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, are still on administrative leave.

Walker, who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide on after he shot one of the police officers during the raid, is being defended by attorney Rob Eggert. Eggert told local news station WDBR that Walker was acting in self-defense and said Taylor’s death was the result of “police misconduct.” The charges were eventually dropped against him.

However, calls for investigations into the officers have steadily increased, especially in light of George Floyd‘s death and Hankison and Cosgrove’s previous record of being named in lawsuits.

LMPD Announced Hankinson’s Official Firing

LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder had announced plans to terminate Hankison days earlier, yet still had not completed the process. However, Hankison was facing allegations of sexual assault and the department was facing public pressure to do something about her death.

Chief Schroeder fired him based on a sustained violation of four counts of “obedience to rules and regulations” and ten counts of “use of deadly force”:

Your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor on March 13, 2020. These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and the three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor’s … … You used deadly force by blindly firing ten (10) rounds into Breonna Taylor’s apartment without supporting facts that your deadly force was directed at a person against whom posed an immediate threat of danger or serious injury to yourself of others. In fact the ten (10) rounds you fired were into a patio door and window which were covered with material that prevented you from verifying any person as an immediate threat or more importantly any innocent persons present.

Taylor Was Shot And Killed In A Raid Where She Was Not the Target

According to USA Today, Taylor was not listed as the main target of the drug investigation, although she was listed on the warrant. The search warrant used to enter Taylor’s home listed Jamarcus Glover and Adrian Walker as the suspects in their investigation; police believed Glover was using Taylor’s home to receive mail and hide drugs and money.

Although Eggert said Walker thought he was shooting at intruders, Walker actually shot Officer Jonathan Mattingly who was serving the warrant with two other police officers — Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. At the press conference, Wine said the bullet pierced Mattingly’s femoral artery. Shortly after the incident, Walker was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

Walker was released and put under house arrest, but still faced the charges. However, new evidence regarding the no-knock warrant and some of the officers’ history of conduct led to calls for a more thorough investigation. On May 22, Wine announced that the commonwealth planned on changing course.

