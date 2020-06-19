Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Fired For Killing Her

One of the three officers who shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in a botched raid in Louisville will be fired according to an announcement by the city mayor Friday.

According to a press release, Mayor Greg Fischer announced that “Louiseville Metro Police Department Chief Rob Schroeder is initiating termination procedures against Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison.”

But Fischer said he can’t talk about the decision, saying, “Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision.”

However, on the LMDP’s Facebook page the agency posted the termination letter.

The letter, penned by Chief Robert Schroeder, says Hankison “wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds” into Taylor’s home.

According to Schroeder Hankinson had no idea who he was shooting at when he pulled the trigger all of those times — he could not see inside — which was a violation of the department’s deadly force policy.



Officer Hankinson is Also Under Investigation for Sexual Assault Allegations

Officer Hankinson came under fire following the killing of Breonna Taylor after being accused of sexual assault by several women.

According to WAVE3 News, Hankinson has been under investigation for reports that on multiple occasions offered women rides home when they were leaving bars at night, then would engage in sexual conversation and touch them inappropriately. In one case, a woman claims Hankinson went into her apartment and raped her while she was unconscious.

Hankinson has not been charged for his role in the death of Breonna Taylor, but he and the two other officers who broke into the wrong apartment during a drug raid in March before shooting Taylor have been on administrative leave since the incident, according to WDRB.

