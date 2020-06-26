Jeremy Christian: White Supremacist Train Killer Gets Life In Prison

White supremacist double-murderer Jeremy Christian was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for slashing two men to death when they tried to protect two Black teenagers Christian was menacing on a Portland, Oregon, MAX train in 2017.

Christian, 38, pleaded not guilty in 2017 to 15 charges ranging from menacing to first-degree murder. He was convicted of 12 in February, the Oregonian reported.

Witnesses — including family of Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best, who Christian murdered — asked the judge to make sure Christian never walked free in society again. Christian also exploded at a woman he victimized with a hate crime, telling her he wished he had killed her, CBS News reported.

Victim Demetria Hester Called Christian a ‘Waste of Breath’ Before He Verbally Attacked Her, Saying, ‘I Should Have Killed Her’

Demetria Hester encountered Christian on the train on May 25, 2017, the night before the deadly attack. He began ranting about how much he hated Muslims, Blacks and Jews, until she confronted him, local public radio OPB reported. He followed her when they both got off the train and threw a half-full Gatorade bottle at her face, causing lasting damage to her eye.

On Tuesday, she got her say and provoked a profane outburst from Christian that ended with him being ejected from the courtroom.

“Your mom should have swallowed you — you are a waste of breath, and when you die, I hope you rot,” Hester told Christian from the witness stand, according to courtroom footage.

Christian, who has a history of violent and racist social media posts, screamed, “We don’t want you here with all your race-baiting bulls**t,” and as he was being dragged from the courtroom shouted, “I should have killed her.”

Micah Fletcher, Who Survived Being Stabbed in the Neck, Told Christian He Was Nothing More Than a ‘Man Who Was Drunk With a Knife on a Train’

Micah Fletcher was the sole survivor of Christian’s knife attack on the train. When Christian was berating and menacing the two girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab, Fletcher tried to stop it and in return, Christian stabbed him in the neck, KATU reported.

Fletcher also gave a victim impact statement, telling Christian and the courtroom that he has suffered nightmares in which he is stuck in a tunnel that fills up with blood until he drowns. He also succumbed to alcoholism before getting free with the help of Alcoholics Anonymous, he said.

He told his attacker, “You are not some mythological all-powerful terrorist monster. You are a man that was drunk with a knife on a train. That is what you are.”

“There is not a room in this world I can enter without at first standing to decide who the person is who is most likely to hurt me,” Fletcher said. “How many steps would it take for them to get to me? What kind of weapons do they have?”

Hester Told Heavy That Christian Has Repeatedly Verbally Attacked Her In Court

Hester told Heavy that Christian had shouted out at her in the courtroom before. His tirade Tuesday led to him being hauled out for at least the second time in the three-year legal proceedings.

“This is not the first time he has verbally attacked me in court,” she said on Friday.

While Hester was testifying at an April 26 hearing, Christian called her a liar and said, “I’m the victim,” the Oregonian reported.

“You’re manufacturing hate crimes in 2017,” Christian shouts on video taken in the courtroom.

And at his May 2017 arraignment, Christian shouted and threatened people in the courtroom.

“Free speech or die,” he said. “This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech.”

He also shouted, “Death to Antifa” and, to Fletcher, who was in the courtroom, “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”

Christian Will Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison, With No Parole, But He Said He Does Not Regret His Actions

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Cheryl Albrecht handed Christian two life consecutive sentences for the murders of Namkai-Meche and Best, the Associated Press reported. He was also sentenced to 25 years for stabbing Fletcher and attacking Hester the night before.

Fletcher gave a statement by video — he had been ejected from the courtroom — in which he expressed remorse only at the fact that two of his victims had died.

“I did not commit an act of violence on that train,” Christian said through tears, according to the Oregonian.

Where I was brought up in North Portland, we defend ourselves,” Christian said. “…I did not commit an act of violence on that train.” He then added, “I do regret that two people died, but I do not regret my actions.”

