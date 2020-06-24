Officer Toni McBride: Lawsuit Filed Over Los Angeles Police Shooting

Toni McBride is a Los Angeles police officer and daughter of the police union’s director, whose fatal shooting of 38-year-old Daniel Hernandez was captured on body camera. Hernandez’s family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against McBride and the department.

Hernandez was killed on April 22. The incident was captured on Facebook Live by a witness and McBride’s body camera. The LAPD is investigating, but has not said publicly whether McBride is still on duty. Calls for repercussions have grown in strength since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May, including a petition almost 20,000 have signed. Hernandez’s family’s lawsuit was filed on June 10.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Hernandez Was Involved in a 5-Car Collision & Witnesses Told McBride He Was Suicidal — When He Emerged From His Car, He Was Holding a Knife or Box Cutter

According to police, McBride and unnamed other officers were patrolling the near San Pedro and 32nd Streets on that afternoon when they encountered a five-car collision and heard from witnesses at the scene that the man who caused it had a knife and was trying to harm himself with it.

On the body camera footage, a woman in a minivan stopped by McBride’s patrol vehicle can be heard telling her, “He’s got a knife” and, “He’s the one who caused the accident.”

Hernandez, who was driving a pickup at the time, then emerges from behind his totaled vehicle, appearing disoriented, and walks into the middle of the street as she yells for him to “drop the knife.” McBride then shoots Hernandez twice. He falls, then tries to stand, before McBride fires six more shots into him. The police department’s video of the shooting can be seen here, but it is disturbing.

2. Hernandez’s Daughter Filed A Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Alleging Her Dad Was In ‘Shock, Trauma & Panic’

Hernandez’s daughter, who is a minor, says in her lawsuit that her father posed “no threat to anyone” and notes that McBride fired four more shots into Hernandez once he was already on the ground. Further, she says that McBride put the witnesses in danger.

“Each of McBride’s deadly rounds lacked justification and recklessly endangered multiple bystanders,” she writes.

Hernandez’s sister, Marina Vergara, told Spectrum News 1 that the family found out about his death by watching it on Facebook. “Our family is traumatized,” she said.

In the family’s Change.org petition, Vergara pleads with the public to watch all available videos of her brother’s death and not to “give the LAPD a pass on brutality.”

“You will realize that the LAPD officer did not attempt to de-escalate the situation … just like the murderer of George Floyd, she knew nothing would happen to her,” she writes. “As a white woman and an LAPD officer, she used her privilege to get away with shooting a brown man in Historic South Central L.A. in the middle of a pandemic.”

The family also alleges the LAPD concocted a scenario in which McBride and other officers’ lives were in danger in order to justify the killing.

3. McBride Is The Daughter of The Police Union’s Director & a Model for Prominent Hollywood Gun Company Taran Tactical Innovations

LAPD Officer Toni McBride staying warm in our 5.11 Avery Half Zip while she does some pistol training with @TaranTactical. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fPCoBoMEcz — 5.11 Tactical (@511Tactical) December 3, 2019

Not only is Officer Toni McBride the son Los Angeles Police Protective League Director Jamie McBride, she also regularly shoots guns and models in videos promoting Taran Tactical Innovations, a company that supplies high-end tactical firearms to police and Hollywood, as well as trains actors in how to use guns authentically.

She was featured in dozens of videos on Facebook and Instagram, firing tactical weapons at the TTI range, including one where she is seen interacting with actor Jake Busey and excitedly nailing targets.

The company’s founder, Taran Butler, has trained actors including Keanu Reeves, for the John Wick series.

Keanu shredding with Taran ButlerShredding with the one. Keanu and the guys at http://www.87eleven.net/ are putting in WORK! 2016-03-04T02:00:11Z

Toni was gifted a custom “multithousand-dollar pistol” by Butler, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

Potentially relevant, Jamie is also an avid actor and stuntman, and has made appearances acting as an FBI agent in Transformers (2007), a cop in Collateral (2004), and a skinhead (yes, a skinhead) in Lie To Me (2009) according to his IMDB page. pic.twitter.com/XxWDJPXsOc — Andrew Mason (@andrewmason54) June 19, 2020

And the elder McBride has his feet planted in Hollywood, as well as the police union. A 2016 Vice profile of the veteran LAPD detective noted that he has played both cops and killers in movies like Collateral and Transformers. One of the main characters in the 2012 cop thriller End of Watch was loosely based on him, according to his IMDB biography.

4. LAPD Issued Video From 3 Perspectives And Laid Out How Hernandez’s Shooting Will Be Investigated

The police department released a video on April 28 including McBride’s body camera footage and video recovered from two bystanders, with some graphical edits to highlight the knife or box cutter that was allegedly in Hernandez’s hand.

In one of the videos taken by bystanders, you can hear two men talking in Spanish about what is happening, seconds after Hernandez is shot.

“They didn’t have to shoot,” one man says, before a second interjects. “No, they did. He had a knife. He was walking toward her.”

An LAPD spokesman in the video says that the shooting will go to the Critical Incident Review division, where forensics will be analyzed and witnesses interviewed. That division’s findings will go to Chief Michael Moore, who will then make a recommendation to the Civilian Board of Police Commissioners.

4. Hernandez’s Family Claims Toni McBride Is Being Protected By The Department’s Culture & Her Dad’s Connections

In the wrongful death lawsuit, Hernandez’s family says that a “code of silence” and culture of covering for officers who use unnecessary deadly force has been a part of the LAPD for “at least 20 years.” The city is named as a defendant because of this allegation.

And Vergara also believes that Jamie McBride’s connections will prevent a fair investigation and consequences for Officer McBride.

“Toni McBride is protected by the union and all of her dad’s cop buddies,” Vergara wrote in her petition. “We are frustrated at the lack of response from our local leaders to manage the LAPD. [District Attorney] Jackie Lacey doesn’t do anything either.”

The union issued a statement to Spectrum after the lawsuit was reported.

“Any loss of life in our city is tragic, and we send our condolences to the family of Mr. Hernandez,” the union said. “The LAPD has a national police accountability model and one of the most rigorous investigative processes in the nation. It is our expectation that the Department will conduct a fair and thorough review, as it does in all use of force cases, and that the Civilian Police Commission will make the appropriate findings based on all the facts of the case.”

5. Toni McBride Is Allegedly Back On Duty & Local News Reports The LAPD’s Investigation Could Take A Year

Tonight @LAPDHQ confirmed Officer Toni McBride is back on patrol. The LAPD says the investigation into her deadly use of force will take up to a year. She shot and killed 38 yo Daniel Hernandez after a car crash in Newton on April 22. @SpecNews1SoCal https://t.co/tOGEkgCUNT — Kate Cagle (@KateCagle) June 20, 2020

Spectrum News reported last week that McBride was back on duty in the Newton Division and that LAPD told them the investigation into Hernandez’s shooting could take a year.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police, in a manual of recommendations for police departments when it comes to officer involved shootings, says that officers should be immediately placed on administrative leave, pending mental health counseling.

The LAPD declined to comment this week when Heavy asked if McBride was back on patrol or on leave, citing ongoing litigation.

Hernandez’s family wants to see McBride fired and federally prosecuted for murder, according to their petition. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, attorney fees and the cost of filing the suit.

