Naya Rivera’s Son Has Been Reunited With His Father & is in ‘Good Health’

Naya Rivera’s son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, is doing well as a recovery mission continues to find his mother’s body after she went missing on July 8. After being found on a boat alone, the four-year-old is in “good health” according to Page Six. He has also been reunited with his father and Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, PEOPLE reported.

“He’s in good health. The family is going through a very traumatic time right now,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Eric Buschow said Page Six reported.

Dorsey Refused to Speak to Reporters

The Daily Mail reported that when Dorsey answered the door of his home on July 9, he was “too distraught to answer questions.” His roommate spoke to them and said that Dorsey immediately ran to get his son when he heard the awful news.

“Ryan headed up there as soon as their son was found to look after him. He was gone by the time I got home Wednesday.”

The roommate added that Dorsey didn’t know about his ex-wife’s whereabouts.

“Naya has been in LA working but I don’t know where she has been living,” he continued. “None of us know any more than what is being reported at this time. Naya hadn’t been in contact with him. She didn’t tell him what she was doing. He had no idea. It’s a horrible circumstance and we’re hoping for the best.”

The news outlet also reported that Dorsey spent July 9 with Rivera’s sister, Nickalaya, and had pictures of Dorsey carrying Josey from what is thought to be Nickalaya’s home.

Dorsey and Rivera tied the knot in July of 2014 and divorced in June of 2018, In Touch Weekly reported.

There’s an Ongoing Recovery Mission to Find Rivera

The Glee star was reported missing on July 8 after renting a platoon boat with her son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, the Washington Post reported. When the three-hour rental period was up and Rivera didn’t return, staff went searching for her and found her son asleep in the boat. The Post reported that Josey told investigators that he and Rivera were swimming together but she never returned to the boat. An underwater search began but when her body wasn’t found, the search went from a rescue mission to a recovery mission with Rivera being presumed dead.

When Josey was found he had on a life jacket and another life jacket on the boat. Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue told PEOPLE on July 9 that it is unknown whether it was an extra life jacket on the boat or if it was Rivera’s.

“But seemingly if she was somehow incapacitated and she had a life jacket we would find her floating, clearly she is not,” he said.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there are over 80 people involved in the recovery mission for Rivera.

“Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera,” they tweeted on July 9. “With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her.”

At a second news conference, Sergeant Donahue said there are “over 100 personnel on site actively searching,” according to the Washington Post.

“The assets that we currently have in place looking for her include helicopters from both the sheriff’s office and from the U.S. Coast Guard; we have about a half a dozen boats out on the water; we have some personal water craft out on the water; multiple dive teams. We’re searching the northern half of the lake, which is a good size area, hoping to find any clues or evidence of her disappearance.”

Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera. With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her. pic.twitter.com/o2bN5sQFms — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

