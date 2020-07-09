Naya Rivera’s Last Post Has Cryptic Ties to Eminem’s ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Lyrics

As news spread that Naya Rivera was missing after a boating outing on Lake Piru with her son, the actress’s social media followers turned to her last Instagram post to send prayers and search for answers. Some wondered if the caption of her last post, a photo with her son, had ties to Eminem’s song “’97 Bonnie and Clyde.”

One day before she went missing, Rivera captioned a photo kissing her 4-year-old son Josey, “just the two of us.” While the caption was likely meant to reference the song “Just the Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr., the line is also a recurring lyric in Eminem’s much darker rap song “’97 Bonnie and Clyde.” The Eminem song narrates the story of a mother being killed and thrown into a lake, and the lyrics are addressed to the mother’s child.

Noting the eerie connection, one user commented on the photo, writing “Yall something is def off and not right. The caption on her last post was a lyric from a song about a mother being found at the bottom of a lake. Then when u scroll a little through her insta u can see posts with captions about gravity pulling her (the post was her sitting in a bathtub with water in it) and keep breathing and appreciate the days u live??” The comment quickly amassed over 800 likes and dozens of additional comments theorizing about potential ties to the song and Rivera’s accident.

While the search continues for Rivera at and around Lake Piru, investigators have not indicated suspicion of foul play. Her son Josey was found sleeping in the boat by himself about 3 hours after they rented it, and told investigators that he and his mother went swimming but she did not get back into the boat. He was found unharmed.

Eminem’s Song ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Makes Several References to a Mother Swimming & Drowning in a Lake

The very first line of Eminem’s “’97 Bonnie & Clyde” is “Just the two of us,” Rivera’s final Instagram caption before she went missing in Lake Piru. The song seems to tell the macabre story of a father talking to his child about it being “just the two of us” while he kills the child’s mother. Throughout the song, several references are made to the mother going swimming and her body being disposed of in a lake.

At one point, Eminem raps “Now I know what you’re thinkin’, it’s kind of late to go swimmin’ / But you know your mama, she’s one of those type of women / That do crazy things, and if she don’t get her way, she’ll throw a fit.” In another line, he says, “And mama said she wants to show how far she can float.” Yet another cryptically narrates, “Mama’s messy isn’t she? we’ll let her wash off in the water.”

As the search for Naya Rivera continues and authorities presume her to be dead as a “possible drowning victim,” the darkest part of the “Bonnie & Clyde” lyrics being tied to Rivera is the line that references “mommy at the bottom of the lake.”

‘Just the Two of Us’ Is the Title of a Grover Washington Jr. Song

While “just the two of us” is a prominent lyric in the Eminem song, it is much better known as the title of Grover Washington Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us.” Although Rivera’s post does not indicate what song her caption is in reference to (or if it’s in reference to a song lyric at all), it’s very possible that Washington’s is the song she was thinking of as she cuddled her young son.

Washington’s song lyrics take a much more positive tone. In the chorus, he sings “Just the two of us / We can make it if we try / Just the two of us / Just the two of us / Building castles in the sky / Just the two of us / You and I.”

