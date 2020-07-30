WATCH: Herman Cain Sings ‘Imagine There’s No Pizza’ at a 1991 Event

Former Godfather’s Pizza CEO and Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died on Thursday, July 30, after being hospitalized with coronavirus.

The successful businessman and charismatic conservative commentator supplied a number of memorable, viral moments during the 2012 election, due to his unique voice and campaign ads.

However, Cain was also apparently musically inclined, with a country-tinged theme song commissioned for his campaign and a fondness for singing that sometimes came out at his rallies.

One of Cain’s most memorable viral moments however, came back in 1991, when at press event, he re-imagined John Lennon‘s “Imagine” as “Imagine There’s No Pizza.”

At an Omaha Press Club Meeting in 1991, Cain Donned Robes & Sang ‘Imagine There’s No Pizza,’ Joined by a Backup Choir

Herman Cain Imagine There's No Pizza (GOOD QUALITY)BACKSTORY: When Herman Cain was working as president of Godfather's Pizza in Omaha, Neb.,the Omaha World-Herald reports that he took the stage with the Godfather's Girls chorus line during an Omaha Press Club event. Cain walked out on stage in a business suit, the Girls exited, and Cain began what sounded like a patriotic speech. NOTE: Audio was fixed (no longer staticy and now on both stereo channels), video is cropped properly to avoid all needless black space. I made this video because so far I had yet to see a version that didn't have these problems. I don't claim to have any rights that I don't have. Lyrics: Imagine there's no pizza I couldn't if I tried Eating only tacos Or Kentucky Fried Imagine only burgers It's frightening and sad You're lucky you have pizza To feed your kids for you Only frosting or cookies And no dishes you must do Imagine eating pizza Each and every day You may say that it's junk food But to me it's so much more It gives my life its meaning And it makes a lot of dough Imagine mozzarella Anchovies on the side And maybe, pepperoni Rounds out your pizza pie Imagine getting pizza Delivered to your door You don't have to give up now On my skateboard I will go I'll be back in 30 minutes I just bought Dominoes All I am saying Is give pizza a chance All I am saying Give pizza a chance! All I am saying Is give pizza a chance All I am saying You've got to, got to give pizza a chance! 2011-10-19T08:45:11Z

Cain was the active CEO of Godfather’s Pizza until about 1994, according to Politifact. In 1991, he took the stage, accompanied by a choir of backup singers and a band, and wearing choir robes to deliver a Godfather’s-tinged version of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Esquire reported.

The “Imagine There’s No Pizza” video was unearthed by the Omaha World-Herald in 2011, during his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

The lyrics, in part, go:

Imagine there’s no pizza

I couldn’t if I tried

Eating only tacos

Or Kentucky Fried

Imagine only burgers

It’s frightening and sad

Cain appears to get a warm reception from the crowd in the video, which was widely shared on Twitter Thursday, after his death was announced.

Cain Also Sang Mitch Leigh’s Song — Popularized by Frank Sinatra — “The Impossible Dream” at a Campaign Rally

Cain 'Impossible Dream' 2011-10-15T21:54:18Z

Toward the end of his presidential campaign, in October 2011, Cain also treated his followers to a rendition of Mitch Leigh’s “The Impossible Dream,” from the musical Man of La Mancha.

Frank Sinatra popularized the song on his 1966 album That’s Life, but Cain made it his own at a Tea Party rally in West Tennessee, Fox News reported.

The candidate experienced some song difficulties, then launched into his rendition of the popular song.

“You know, when it’s your rally, you can do what you want to do!” Cain exclaimed before he started singing, the outlet reported.

