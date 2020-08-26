Mary Ann Mendoza: What Did the ‘Angel Mom’ Tweet That Got Her Canceled From the RNC?

Arizona “Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son Brandon was killed in a 2014 drunk driving accident involving an undocumented immigrant, was slated to speak in support of President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

At the last minute, however, Mendoza’s pre-recorded speech was pulled from the lineup, when the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer highlighted a bizarre, anti-Semitic Twitter thread Mendoza re-tweeted earlier in the day, telling her followers to “do yourself a favor and read this thread.”

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, told CNN Tuesday night, “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week,” after Mendoza’s name disappeared from the list of speakers.

So, what was it that Mendoza was promoting that prompted the RNC to quickly scrub her video from the schedule?

The Thread Mendoza Promoted Began With a Fictional Jewish Plot to Control the World & Alleged That the Titanic Was Sunk Deliberately & That Hillary Clinton Plotted to Destroy & ‘Urinate on’ the Country

The thread that Mendoza promoted originated with Twitter user WarNuse and laid out a bizarre, violent and racist story, in which every word was capitalized, beginning with a group of Jewish bankers meeting and plotting a 25-point plan to take over the world.

The conspiracy theory implicated the Rothschild family — as many popular anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, as well as QAnon, tend to do — and went on to allege that Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Valerie Jarrett and others were also plotting to destroy the United States in order for a new world order to take over.

“America Is On Her Back, Bleeding, Dying,” the user wrote. “Hillary’s Job Was To Come In And Finish ‘Her’ Off. Hillary Would’ve Urinated On ‘Her’ And Lit ‘Her’ On Fire While Preaching Horse Turds.”

The conspiracy theory also suggested that the Titanic was deliberately sunk to kill three opponents of the creation of the Federal Reserve. The user also claimed that billionaire Jewish philanthropist George Soros has “infiltrated” the country’s education system and pointed to the FBI’s recent release of a government copy of the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion — along with materials debunking it as an anti-Semitic hoax — as part of some plan.

The user has posted other threads alleging that Obama left “Satanic,” “pagan” and “demonic” artifacts in the White House and that First Lady Melania Trump had the building exorcised before moving in.

Mendoza Deleted the Tweet After it Got Attention, Claiming She Had Not ‘Read Every Post Within the Thread’ & She Later Locked Down Her Twitter Account Entirely

Here's Trump advisory board member Mary Ann Mendoza, set to speak tonight at the RNC, boosting an anti-Semitic QAnon claim about Jews plotting to enslave gentiles and cause world war. Normal stuff, via @willsommer: https://t.co/8fJ9uCr4xC pic.twitter.com/C3xXVQCtWa — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 25, 2020

After Sommer published his story in the Daily Beast and her tweet began making the rounds on Twitter, Mendoza deleted it, the New York Times reported.

She claimed not to have read “every post” within the thread or to have understood “the intent of the whole message,” adding that the thread “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever,” the Times reported.

Mendoza had been banned from Twitter at least once before, after posting hateful anti-immigration tweets, Heavy reported.

After her speaking slot at the RNC was canceled, Mendoza locked her Twitter account, meaning only people she already follows or has allowed to follow her can view her tweets.

Some Twitter users expressed skepticism of Mendoza’s claims. “Which single tweet did she think was worth sharing?” Daily Beast Editor Andrew Kirrell asked. “The one about Jewish bankers using violence and terror or the one about Jewish bankers creating financial panic?”

The Republican Convention is removing QAnon supporter Mary Ann Mendoza from tonight’s lineup, but Trump is still welcoming Georgia QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene to the convention. The Republican Party has been taken over by the craziest of the crazies. https://t.co/3yLVxPLobo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 26, 2020

Others noted that, despite the RNC pulling Mendoza from the Tuesday night lineup, Georgia Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been invited to the White House Thursday night to watch President Trump’s acceptance speech on night 4 of the convention.

Greene has spread conspiracy theories about the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich and expressed doubt about the events of September 11, 2001; still, she has a legitimate invitation to the White House, NBC News reported.

Heavy reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Mendoza Is Also a Member of the Team Behind We Build the Wall, the Creators of Which Are Under Federal Indictment for Allegedly Scamming Donors

Mendoza also appears to hold leadership positions at several high-profile conservative organizations, including the We Build the Wall campaign. She is on the campaign board of Women for Trump, and has visited the White House on numerous occasions, the Washington Post reported.

She is also listed as a consultant for We Build the Wall on the campaign’s website. Last week, founder Brian Kolfage, along with Steve Bannon and two other men, were arrested and charged with fleecing donors to the crowdfunded border wall effort, Heavy reported.

Heavy reached out to Mendoza for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

READ NEXT: Mike Pompeo: House Democrats Say His Convention Speech Tuesday Is ‘Illegal’