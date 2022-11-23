Andre Bing, Walmart Shooter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andre Bing was named as the mass shooter who murdered six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart, the City of Chesapeake confirmed.

“We are still communicating with the victims’ families and will release their information as soon as possible. We can confirm that the shooter was 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. He was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on his person,” the City of Chesapeake wrote on Twitter. He was a Walmart employee, the city confirmed.

The active shooter at the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, left six victims dead and more injured on the evening of November 22, 2022, according to Chesapeake police. Video from the scene captured an employee describing how the manager opened fire in a break room.

Andre Bing died at the scene before police arrived, the city says. The mass shooting comes as the nation reels from the active shooter who killed five people at an LGBTQ-friendly nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Online records show that Bing was 31 and from Chesapeake, Virginia. He had previous addresses in Virginia Beach and Suffolk, Virginia.

1. Police Say They Found ‘Multiple Fatalities’; Bing Was the Overnight Manager at the Walmart

According to CNN, Bing worked as the overnight manager.

In a news conference, a police spokesman said officers found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties” inside the Walmart. He said that the first call came in at 10:12 p.m. on November 22, 2022. Police immediately found evidence that a shooting had occurred, he added.

“It’s less than 10 right now,” he said, although authorities later said six people had died. He believed most of the shootings “happened inside,” and he said that he did not know if the shooter was an employee. The spokesman said one victim was found deceased outside the Walmart.

2. A Fellow Walmart Employee Posted Video of Andre Bing on Facebook

A video circulated of Bing on Facebook. Heavy has reviewed the original video on the Facebook page of the woman who recorded it, Draayia Janaee.

Draayia Janaee wrote on Facebook, “BOY YOU SICK AF AND ITS CRAZY I GOT SO MANY VIDEOS WITH YOU . YOU KILLED PEOPLE THAT WAS REALLY CLOSE TO ME THERE . I NEVER WOULD OF THOUGHHT U WOULD DO SOME SH** LIKE THIS . RIP BRIAN , I just told you to leave that sh** too .. LOVE YOU BOY 🖤 THIS IS THE MANAGER WHO DID THAT !! ROT IN HELL MF.”

State Senator L. Louise Lucas tweeted, “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

3. An Employee Said Andre Bing Shot People in a Breakroom

In one live stream video, a crying woman told a man she saw bodies. “That sh** crazy,” the man, Kevin Harper, said, indicating that the shooter was a Walmart employee. Again, police have not confirmed that account. He said a manager went into the break room and started shooting people. Police have not confirmed those details. “By the grace of God, you know,” Harper said in the video. One crying woman said the shooter “looked right at me… I saw him standing there.”

Harper wrote on Facebook, “They just shot up Walmart on battlefield.” He followed that up with a livestream video on Facebook, writing, “Shooting at my job.” The full video can be found on Harper’s Facebook page. Be forewarned that he names specific people he believes are victims in the video.

In the video, people said that the gunman shot a woman in the head and shot another man they knew. In the video, they discussed various people who they believed were shot. Harper said he “booked it” and ran out of the Walmart.

He said he was in the breakroom when a manager came in the room and “started capping people… we lost a few of our associates,” Harper said. “The manager shot a couple people here,” Harper told another man. He said he wasn’t going to show bodies in the video. “This ain’t no game…sad, sad…he plotted this sh**.” He said he left his jacket behind when he ran.

He said he heard a barrage of gunfire shortly after he left the breakroom.

4. The Shooter Is Deceased, Police Say

The latest from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6Bv8vNg7xw — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

The police spokesman said in the news conference that authorities believe there was a single shooter. He is deceased. He said there was not an officer-involved shooting.

The situation was still being investigated, so further details were not released.

The spokesman said officers put together tactical teams to give victims life-saving measures.

“We responded in an active shooter fashion,” he said.

5. Scanner Audio Described How a Woman Was Shot in the Neck & Another Person Shot in the Chest in the Grocery Section

Loved ones desperate for info at Chesapeake Conference Center,police instructed anyone looking for info on friends, family members potentially involved in mass shooting at Greenbrier Walmart. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ICfjmdJPvI — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) November 23, 2022

Dispatch audio early on captured a dispatcher saying a female was shot to the neck, there was another “patient in front of Walmart,” a suspect was found in the breakroom with a possible gunshot wound, and one person was found shot in the chest in the grocery side.

The victims names have not been released.

