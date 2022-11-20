Club Q Victims in Colorado Springs: Names, Photos & Tributes

Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston were the first two victims named in the mass shooting at Club Q. Both men were bartenders.

Club Q is a bar that serves the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A 22-year-old Colorado Springs man, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is accused of entering the nightclub with a long rifle right before midnight on November 19, 2022, and gunning down five people. Another 25 people were wounded in the attack, police say.

Heavy is committed to writing a bio with photo below for each of the deceased victims as their names become known. Police say they are still investigating the motive; the club has referred to the mass shooting as a “hate attack.” Heroic bystanders subdued Aldrich, police said.

Jim and Sabrina Aston’s son Daniel died last night at Club Q. He was a bartender but last night he was also performing. He was a trans man and they feel strongly that speaking out may help others. This is a photo of them holding a photo of Dan at 5 years old. Story TK. pic.twitter.com/X2DeBVTDUE — Allison Sherry (@allisonsherry) November 21, 2022

A woman wrote on Facebook:

Two beautiful souls were taken from us last night. Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump you both will be missed so much it hurts. I didn’t know Daniel personally but I know he was an amazing person with a big heart and had seen him active in the community and he’s loved by some of my friends so my heart hurts for them. But Derrick, you always treated me so sweetly and brightened up my days when I’d come out and see you at the Club. Always made sure I was taken care of and not just as a bar patron. As a friend. I’ll miss you and your smile that could light up the darkest of your rooms, and your laugh that rubbed off on everyone around you. Love you always. RIP to them both. ❤❤❤

Derrick Rump Was Remembered as Kind, Loving & Caring

A friend of Rump’s wrote on Facebook, “I can’t believe this!!! Please tell me this isn’t true!!!Derrick!!! Nooo!!! 😭💔😢🥺.” That friend described Rump as “kind, loving, and caring, and an amazing, great friend. You gave me advice, which I will never and have not forgotten.”

The friend recalled walking into the club and seeing Rump always behind the bar, “making me whatever drink I ask for. Whenever you had a break, we sat outside on the patio and talk and you listened to me and understood with what I went through or how I was feeling. You even put a smile on my face and i always gave you my hugs and kissed you on your cheek.”

Rump wrote on Facebook that he was a bartender Server at Club Q Colorado Springs, a barista at Bon Appétit Management Company, a Cook/Prep Cook at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and worked at Colorado College and Service Systems Associations. He was single and went to Kutztown Area Senior High School.

Rump shared the poster for the drag show the night of the mass shooting. “Thank you all that came and supported everyone in the show tonight you truly made all of our night with the love and commitment that you all showed us tonight!” he wrote in one Facebook post. “Thank you again and show that you are commitment to this community and to our local drag and family! I was overwhelmed ￼with the emotion and support that you all had thank you 🙏! I love you all 💙💙💙”

Daniel Davis Aston Was Remembered as ‘Genuinely One of the Nicest, Goofiest & Fullest Hearted Humans’

A friend described Aston as “genuinely one of the nicest, goofiest and fullest hearted humans I have ever met. You always put people’s needs before your own and always with a smile on your face. The community has truly lost a shining heart today and is less bright because of it. This is not a ‘goodbye’ Daniel, this is a ‘see you later.'”

Daniel Davis Aston wrote on Facebook that he was a bartender at Club Q Colorado Springs, worked at Elote Cafe & Catering, went to Broken Arrow High School, studied at Northeastern State University, lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and was from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

According to ABC News, Aston’s mother also confirmed his death.

