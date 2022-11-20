Landon Glass, Raleigh Parade Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Landon Glass was named as the man accused of running over and killing a girl during the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas parade.

The tragedy occurred on November 19, 2022. His name is also given as Landon C. Glass and Landon Christopher Glass.

“Today started off with such joy. The Raleigh Christmas Parade bring smiles to so many faces. My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route. Praying for her, her family and our community,” tweeted Raleigh’s mayor Mary Ann Baldwin.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Glass Is Accused of Yelling That Something Was Wrong With His Brakes

According to My Fox 8, police said Glass “lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking a girl.”

He was pulling a float with his truck. He is 20 years old and from Goode, Virginia. The television station reported that Glass yelled that he couldn’t stop because of brake problems.

He was arrested and accused of:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle

Careless and reckless driving

Improper equipment

Unsafe movement

Carrying a firearm in a parade

2. Video Shows People, Including Two Police Officers, Stopping Glass’s Truck

Absolute heroes: Video shows at least 6 people, including two police officers, physically stopping the out-of-control pickup truck at the #Raleigh Christmas Parade. A young dancer participating in the parade was hit by the truck. @WRAL pic.twitter.com/bkw7NYNc2o — Joe Fisher – WRAL (@JoeFisherTV) November 19, 2022

Joe Fischer of WRAL-TV shared a video showing people pushing on the truck’s hood.

“Absolute heroes: Video shows at least 6 people, including two police officers, physically stopping the out-of-control pickup truck at the #Raleigh Christmas Parade. A young dancer participating in the parade was hit by the truck,” he wrote.

3. The Governor Tweeted That It ‘Should Be a Happy Day’

Kristin and I are devastated about the tragedy at today’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 19, 2022

The governor is among those tweeting condolences.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted, “Kristin and I are devastated about the tragedy at today’s Raleigh Christmas Parade. In a joyous season on what should be a happy day, we instead mourn for this family and their friends as we keep them in our prayers. – RC.”

4. The Dance Company Wrote, “We Never Expected to Experience a Day Like Today’

CC & Company Dance Complex was the dance troupe participating in the parade. The troupe released a statement on Facebook.

“We are still in shock as we write these words to you,” it read.

“This morning’s events have devastated us. We also know many of our young ones witnessed this tragedy and that is hard to fathom as well… We never expected to experience a day like today and the only thing getting us through is the tremendous love and support we’ve seen expressed among our CC & Co. Dance family.”

5. People Expressed Anger on Social Media

Please pray for the family of the young lady who lost her life in the Raleigh Christmas parade today, but while you are also praying, please lift up the 20 year old driver who has to live with this for the rest of his life. #RaleighChristmasParade — Kengie Bass (@KengieBass) November 19, 2022

People expressed anger on Social media. “Hopefully the Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy will teach this young boys a lesson. Spend money on your brakes before your rims. That truck had no business pulling a float. That wasn’t a truck it was a show piece,” wrote one.

“Please pray for the family of the young lady who lost her life in the Raleigh Christmas parade today, but while you are also praying, please lift up the 20 year old driver who has to live with this for the rest of his life. #RaleighChristmasParade,” wrote another person.

