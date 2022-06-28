Robert “Bobby” Engel, Trump’s Secret Service Head: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert “Bobby” Engel, the head of then-president Donald Trump’s Secret Service detail, was discussed in Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony today at the House select committee’s Jan. 6 hearing.

Hutchinson was an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who entered the spotlight in a surprise January 6 hearing today, June 28, 2022. She testified about conversations related to January 6. Hutchinson testified Trump said he did not care that protesters had weapons because they weren’t there to hurt him.

The committee said the hearing was scheduled “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” The committee had initially planned to take a brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

The June 28 hearing was the sixth the committee held to present evidence surrounding the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The most recent hearing was held June 23, when the committee presented evidence that Trump placed pressure on the U.S. Department of Justice to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.

1. Engel Is a Medal of Valor Board Member for the DOJ

Engel is a board member for the Bureau of Justice Assistance U.S. Department of Justice Medal of Valor Review Board. He is listed as a law enforcement appointee by Presidential appointment published June 25, 2021.

“On January 14, 2002, the Charter for the Medal of Valor Review Board was signed by the Attorney General. As required by the legislation, the eleven-member board was appointed by the President, the Majority and Minority Leaders of the U.S. Senate, and the Speaker and the Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives,” the page says. “The board, which comprises representatives of the public safety community and the general public, reviews the nominations and recommends individuals for recognition.”

Engel is listed as the United States Secret Service Special Agent in Charge.

2. Hutchinson Testified Trump Tried to Grab the Steering Wheel From Engel When the Agent Was Driving Him Back to the White House

Donald Trump tried to take control of the steering wheel after being told by Robert Engel, the head of his security detail, that he could not be driven to the U.S. Capitol, White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified at the Jan. 6 hearing https://t.co/WPuIWvw7YP pic.twitter.com/3NUJ2722pS — Reuters (@Reuters) June 28, 2022

Hutchinson said in her testimony that Trump reacted to news that protesters had weapons, and he said he did not care. Read more about Hutchinson and her testimony here.

“I overheard the president say something to the effect of ‘I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the f-ing mags away.”

Hutchinson testified that Trump was enraged that he was being driven back to the White House after his “Stop the Steal” rally, where he told protesters to “fight like hell.” She said he lunged for the steering wheel to grab it from Engel.

“I’m the effing president,” Hutchinson heard Trump say, according to her testimony.

Hutchinson testified that before Trump took the stage at the Ellipse rally that day, he urged his Secret Service detail to remove security magnometers and to let in people with weapons.

“Cassidy Hutchinson also testified to the Jan. 6 select panel that Trump intended to travel with his supporters at the rally to the Capitol, a progression that quickly became a violent mob,” Politico reported. “She also recalled hearing from two security officials — including Robert Engel, the head of the then-president’s Secret Service detail — that when Trump was told he’d be returning to the White House instead of going to the Capitol on Jan. 6, he lunged for the steering wheel of his vehicle and was physically restrained by Engel.”

Hutchinson further said that when Meadows learned about violence at the Capitol, he “almost had a lack of reaction.”

3. Trump Was ‘Irate’ When Engel Told Trump He Could Not Join Protesters at the Capitol

Hutchinson testified that Trump was “irate” when Engel told him he must return to the White House instead of joining protesters at the U.S. Capitol following a speech on the Ellipse Jan. 6, 2021. The aide’s testimony was based on a conversation with then-deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato.

“The president had a very strong, a very angry response to that,” Hutchinson testified. “Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f—— president, take me up to the Capitol now.’”

“[Engel] said, ‘Sir we have to go back to the West Wing,’” Hutchinson continued. “The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, said, ‘Sir you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol.’”

“Trump then used his free hand to lunge at Bobby Engel,” Hutchinson testified.

She testified that neither Engel nor Ornato disputed the account.

4. Engel Told January 6 Committee Investigators About Trump’s Desire to Go To the Capitol

Engel provided testimony to Jan. 6 select committee investigators about Trump’s wishes to go to the U.S. Capitol that day, according to Politico. Engel told the investigators he rode with Trump that day in the presidential armored car, “The Beast,” after the Ellipse rally and before the riot, the news outlet reported.

Politico reported that Trump asked Engel privately about joining protesters at the U.S. Capitol.

Engel opposed the request, Politico reported, saying it would not be feasible. The Washington Post reported Engel could be subpoenaed for public testimony.

