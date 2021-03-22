LISTEN: Boulder, Colorado, Mass Shooting Live Police Scanner Audio

You can listen to the initial live police scanner audio in the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting below.

Boulder Police confirmed they they were responding to an active shooter situation with multiple victims at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon, according to a in a tweet. Graphic videos and photos emerged from the shooting scene at the King Soopers grocery store.

The motive and suspect name are not yet clear. Police have not yet confirmed the number of victims wounded, including whether there are any fatalities. Scanner audio, though, indicated there might be at least six people dead. Other photos and videos emerged showing what appeared to be a suspect with with a bloodied leg in handcuffs being led away by police.

You can listen to the initial live scanner audio here:

According to police scanner traffic obtained by Heavy, one of the victims of the shooting was a police officer who was among the first responders to the scene.

Later in the afternoon, Boulder police wrote, “Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting.”

Graphic Videos Showed a Body Lying Near the Front of the Grocery Store

King Soopers is a grocery store chain. Graphic video and witness accounts shed some light on what happened in the mass shooting, even though police were not very detailed on the front end.

One disturbing video shows two victims on the ground outside the store, and a third on the ground. “Get 911 right here,” the man who is filming the video says. “We’ve got injured parties on the ground. We don’t know. There’s a shooter, active shooter somewhere. Could be in the store. He went in the store. Oh my God. Guys we’ve got people down in King Soopers.” Gunfire then rings out in the video.

Live video shows an armored vehicle at the scene. “Guys this happened… not even 30 seconds ago. I heard gunshots going. Guys there’s an active shooter,” the streamer says.

“People ran out the back door. The active shooter is still in there,” the live streamer said early in the video. He then runs around the store. “Guys we’ve got an active shooter situation at King Soopers,” he says. “He’s inside the building right now.” Police are not yet at the scene as the video streams initially, but you can hear their sirens in the distance.

Boulder police then arrived and converged on the store.

A Witness Says the Gunman Walked in & Started Shooting Without Saying Anything

Witness accounts painted a picture of a silent gunman who just started shooting inside the store for unclear reasons.

A witness told The Denver Post, “He didn’t say sh**. He just came in and started shooting.” A second witness told the newspaper that the shooter “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”

Dramatic photos also emerged from the scene. One showed a man with blood on his leg. Boulder police wrote on Twitter, “ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

Other videos showed what appeared to be a suspect being arrested.

The grocery store is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado. The mass shooting broke out about 2:30 p.m. on March 22, 2021, a Monday.

