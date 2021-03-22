PHOTOS: King Soopers Suspect Led Away in Handcuffs

A suspect in the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, was led away in handcuffs, according to scenes captured on photo and video.

Dramatic and graphic live and other video also emerged from the store, showing at least one body lying near the front of the store. Gunshots could also be heard on video.

The suspect’s name and any motive are not yet clear, and authorities have yet to confirm how many people have died if any, although dispatch audio preliminarily indicated there might be as many as six people dead inside the store.

However, dramatic imagery did capture a man with a bloody leg being arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Showed a Man in Handcuffs

We’re on @fox5dc as we monitor an active shooter situation out of Boulder, CO. On with @LokayFOX5 now— these live pictures coming in of an arrest. pic.twitter.com/3oDnPftvQT — Marina Marraco (@MarinaMarraco) March 22, 2021

Videos and photos showed a man without a shirt and wearing shorts being led away by police in handcuffs.

A suspect appears to have been taken out of the Boulder King Soopers in handcuffs, and he looks exactly like what you'd expect pic.twitter.com/5HMkKQceYn — Wexler's Reverse Taxidermy (@hoboesq) March 22, 2021

Boulder police wrote on Twitter, “ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.”

Breaking: VIDEO—Police in Boulder appear to have one suspect who is bleeding heavily from his right thigh in custody at the King Soopers active shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/zUFu2CFxTq — Chris Weidner (@CWNewser) March 22, 2021

One disturbing video shows a body lying on the ground. “Get 911 right here,” the man who is filming the video says. “We’ve got injured parties on the ground. We don’t know. There’s a shooter, active shooter somewhere. Could be in the store. He went in the store. Oh my God. Guys we’ve got people down in King Soopers.” Gunfire then rings out in the video.

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado. Graphic video shows multiple people injured. (GRAPHIC VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/mKKCRV9Dm8 — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 22, 2021

The camera pans to show a body lying on the ground. An elderly man stands in the doorway of the store, uninjured, in the video.

A Man Was Streaming Live From the Scene as Gunfire Erupted Inside the Store

Shooter In Boulder 2021-03-22T20:31:24Z

Here’s live video. It shows an armored vehicle at the scene. “Guys this happened… not even 30 seconds ago. I heard gunshots going. Guys there’s an active shooter,” the streamer says.

Police scanner reports indicated there might be as many as six people dead, but this was not confirmed by authorities.

“People ran out the back door. The active shooter is still in there,” the live streamer said early in the video. He then runs around the store. “Guys we’ve got an active shooter situation at King Soopers,” he says. “He’s inside the building right now.” Police are not yet at the scene as the video streams initially, but you can hear their sirens in the distance.

The grocery store is located at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado. The mass shooting broke out just before 3 p.m. on March 22, 2021, a Monday.

