Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cassandra Laundrie, who goes by Cassie, is the sister of Brian Laundrie and the only member of the Laundrie family to speak publicly about the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive search for Brian Laundrie after the body of his 22-year-old fiancee, Petito, was found near Grand Teton national park in Wyoming Sunday, September 19, 2021. Officials ruled her death a homicide. Her official cause of death is pending final autopsy results, The Guardian reported. Petito was reported missing 10 days after Laundrie returned home alone from a cross-country trip.

Cassie Laundrie, 32, spoke to Good Morning America before Petito’s body was found, and when she was still considered a missing person.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cassie Laundrie Shared Postcards Petito Sent Her Children From the Road

Some postcards that Gabby sent out to Cassie Laundrie’s children. This tells so much about her character💗#GABBYPETITO pic.twitter.com/Oo7awVDS3x — Walls (@lovemystylinson) September 20, 2021

Petito sent letters and postcards to Cassie Laundrie’s children from her road trip with Brian Laundrie, signing the notes, “Aunt Gabby.” Cassandra Laundrie shared the messages with ABC 4.

“The rocks here are so cool!! Uncle Brian and I have seen many different rock-types, I knew there are different kinds of rocks, but I didn’t know that some are different formations, did you?” one postcard said, which appeared to be from Arches National Park. “The Rocks that are most popular in the park are called hoodoos, funny name right!”

Another letter shared her encounter with a squirrel.

“Oh my gosh! Me and Uncle Brian were sitting on a rock eating a snack after a long walk, and the fattest squirrel I’ve ever seen!!! Came right on my lap!!” another card said.

2. Petito Texted Cassandra Laundrie From the Road & Asked for Photos of Her Children Going Back to School

This is my street. Those cars are media camped out in front of the house where Brian Laundrie's parents live. And where Gabby's van was recovered. pic.twitter.com/Be8wOpISPx — 💛🇺🇸bectrola🇺🇸💛 (@bectrola) September 16, 2021

Petito remained in contact with Laundrie’s family at home, sending an upbeat text to Cassandra Laundrie that she shared with ABC 4.

The text, dated August 10, spoke about Cassie Laundrie’s children going back to school. She asked for pictures of them.

“We’re in arches right now so we don’t have be best WiFi, but we did send you some mail,” she wrote in the text, along with a hugging emoji.

BREAKING NEWS TODAY. Brian's neighbors spill the tea. Brian came back with the van on the 1st, a week later his parents took him on a 3 day "camping trip". They probably dropped him off somewhere. He is definitely not in that reserve. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito pic.twitter.com/zFMzCVs9ja — 𝒞ℴ𝓊𝓇𝓉𝓃ℯ𝓎 (@Skabangah) September 22, 2021

Another text, from Petito’s phone to her mother, drew suspicions, Petito’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, told investigators, according to WFLA. Schmidt told authorities that the text on August 27, 2021, was the last communication she received.

“Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls,” the text said, according to a search warrant reviewed by WFLA.

Schmidt said that Stan is Gabby Petito’s grandfather, but that Petito never referred to her grandpa by his first name.

3. Cassie Laundrie Issued a Statement Sending Her Condolences to Petito’s Family

Former host of “America’s Most Wanted,” John Walsh, shares his theory of the Gabby Petito case, as the coroner rules her death a homicide in preliminary findings and the FBI seeks help from the the public in the search for her missing fiance. pic.twitter.com/Uv8lhfiZXP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 22, 2021

Cassie Laundrie issued a statement to ABC News after the body of Petito was found.

“Right now my husband and I would like to express our condolences and prayers to the Petito family. Gabby was a fun and loving influence to ‘the boys’ as she always referred to them. We will cherish all the time spent with her,” the statement said.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, released a brief statement after the body matching Petito’s description was found, according to FOX News.

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,” the statement said.

4. Cassandra Laundrie Said Petito Was ‘Like a Sister’ & That Petito & Laundrie Always Made Up After a Fight

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, has shared exclusively with @GMA one of her last text messages with Gabby Petito as well as postcards she shared with her children along her trip. pic.twitter.com/9eXQVnNdA8 — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) September 20, 2021

Cassandra Laundrie spoke to Good Morning America Friday, September 17, 2021, when the search for Petito was ongoing. Cassie Laundrie said Petito was “like a sister” and that her children loved her.

“Me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She’s like a sister and my children love her,” she told GMA. “All I want for her is just to come home safe and sound, and for this to just be a big misunderstanding.”

She said that any time the couple would get into a fight, they would take some time to control their emotions and make up.

“Whenever they fight they’d take a little break and come back and be fine, because that’s what you do in a couple,” she said.

5. Cassandra Laundrie Said She Has Not Spoken to Her Brother & That She Is Cooperating With the Investigation

WATCH LIVE: FBI removes Brian Laundrie's parents from home, calls it an 'crime scene' https://t.co/kowToSO2oS pic.twitter.com/Kcy0Z0xIL8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 20, 2021

Cassandra Laundrie told Good Morning America she had not spoken to her brother since he returned home from the cross-country trip without his fiancée.

“I haven’t been able to talk to him,” she said. “I wish I could talk to him.”

She added that she has been cooperating with authorities.

“I’ve cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information or I would give more,” she said. “This is all I have.”

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie’s Parents, Christopher & Roberta: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

