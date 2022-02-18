Calvin Crew Arrested in Death of Uber Driver Christina Spicuzza

Calvin Anthony Crew of Penn Hills was arrested on homicide and related charges in the death of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza. Spicuzza, of Turtle Creek, was reported missing when she did not return home from an Uber shift. Her body was found on a hillside days later in Monroeville, a Pittsburgh suburb, police said.

Crew, 22, is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, robbery of motor vehicle, firearms not to be carried without a license, person not to possess a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, according to the docket sheet in his case.

Spicuzza, 38, was working for Uber February 10, 2022, when her family last heard from her, according to the criminal complaint filed in Crew’s case. Her boyfriend reported her missing the next day, police said, and her body was found in a wooded area February 12. An autopsy conducted the following day determined she died from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Her cause of death was listed as homicide.

Police wrote in court documents that she was found lying facedown, wearing a face mask, and a 9-mm shell casing was found near her body. Her vehicle was found in Pitcairn earlier that day, police said.

Crew has a criminal history dating back to his youth, and is facing charges in a separate active criminal case, court records show.

Charges were filed by the Allegheny Police Department. Crew was arraigned at 2:45 a.m. Friday, February 18, before on-call Magisterial District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick, who denied bail in his case.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Spicuzza’s Boyfriend Bought Her a Dashcam That Recorded Her Last Minutes Alive

"I'm begging you, I have 4 kids." Criminal complaint reveals those were some of the last words Christi Spicuzza said to the man who’s accused of murdering her. 22 yr old Calvin Crew is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. @WPXI MORE DETAILS – https://t.co/W41A1JBJS7 — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) February 18, 2022

A dashcam Spicuzza’s boyfriend bought her helped lead to the arrest of Crew, according to the criminal complaint filed in his case. The dashcam was found during a canvas of the area on February 17, shortly before police issued an arrest warrant for Crew. A detective found the camera one-tenth of a mile from the Uber pickup spot in Penn Hills, police said. Police viewed the footage from a mini SD card in the camera, which recorded audio and video from the front and back of the car, court paperwork says.

The video shows a person in dark clothing with a hood up approaching the vehicle from 139 Brinton Avenue at 9:14 p.m., court documents said. Spicuzza says the name of the person who ordered the Uber, who police said is Crew’s girlfriend. Heavy is not reporting her name. Crew does not respond to Spicuzza, police wrote in court documents.

When the Uber approaches the dropoff point at 9:33 p.m., police said Crew pulled out a gun and leaned toward Spicuzza, placing his hand on her left shoulder.

“Keep driving,” he tells her, according to court documents.

2. ‘I Have a Family,’ Spicuzza Says After the Suspect Pulls a Gun on Her

NEW: we just received the mugshot for Calvin Crew, the man charged in Christi Spicuzza’s death @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4chfLHDHSd — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) February 18, 2022

At 9:33, four seconds after police allege Crew pointed a gun at Spicuzza, she reaches up and touches the gun, according to video police summarized in the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case.

“You’ve got to be joking,” she says, according to police.

“It’s a gun,” he replies.

“Come on, I have a family,” she says.

“I got a family too. Now drive,” he says.

Police said he told her multiple times to “complete the trip,” and at one point grabbed her ponytail to control her head.

“Please take that off of me,” Spicuzza says at 9:34, according to police.

“Do what, I say and everything will be alright,” Crew responded, according to police.

Police allege he took her cellphone from the dashboard.

The video ends at 9:34 and 48 seconds when the man police identified as Crew reaches forward and grabs the camera.

3. Crew’s Girlfriend Told Police He Told Her to Order an Uber the Night of the Murder

Allegheny County Police is set to hold a press conference shortly about the arrest of 22-year-old Calvin Crew. He was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/2kZ73wV6b6 — Kylie Walker (@kylieWTAE) February 18, 2022

Police contacted Crew’s girlfriend February 14 and asked to speak with her. She went to the Penn Hills police station, bringing Crew with her, police wrote in court documents.

She said Crew called her February 10 and asked her to call an Uber for him. She was in Swissvale at the time, she told police, and he gave her an address to type into the Uber app for the ride request.

Police interviewed her a second time, and she told police her gun was missing. She had purchased the 9-mm gun at a McKeesport gun shop. She told police she believed Crew was the only person who could have taken the gun, according to court documents. Police went to her home to collect evidence, but the gun box and paperwork were not there, police said.

4. Crew Claimed He Took a Bus to Pitcairn After the Uber Ride, But Surveillance Footage Did Not Show Anyone Matching His Description

This is the spot where detectives say Calvin Crew dumped a key piece of evidence. Police say he ripped the camera out of #Uber driver Christi Spicuzza’s car before the murder. He left the SD card in the camera & police say the video shows him holding a gun to her head. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ihUPTAFuQJ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 18, 2022

When police questioned Crew about his activities the night of the murder, he claimed that he got out of the Uber, walked to a Wilkinsburg bus station and took the Trafford bus to Pitcairn, according to court documents. Police reviewed surveillance footage from the bus station, and did not see anyone matching his description, police said.

Police wrote in court documents that they gathered trip information from Uber, which indicated her last trip began at about 9 p.m., starting at Brinton Road. They also collected her cellphone into evidence after a person working along the railroad tracks under the TriBoro Expressway called police to say he found a phone. It was a pink cellphone with a cracked screen, police wrote.

Police were able to obtain information from the phone that showed the last locations she traveled, and when it stopped tracking her location, police wrote. Her license plate was also recorded on plate readers at several locations near the TriBoro Expressway, police said.

Crew’s preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 8 a.m. February 25 before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark. Clark is the judge assigned to the case.