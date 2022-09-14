Charles Vallow: Autopsy & Obituary for Lori Vallow’s First Husband

Charles Vallow, the husband of Lori Vallow, was shot to death by Alex Cox, Lori Vallow’s brother, who claimed self defense, according to local news outlets. Alex Cox also died months later.

Charles Vallow was 62 when he died on July 11, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, according to his obituary. He was the father of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was also killed, along with JJ Vallow’s sister, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell, the wife of Chad Daybell. Daybell married Lori Vallow five days after his wife’s death. The children went missing in September 2019, and their bodies were found in June 2020 on Chad Daybell’s property, the FBI wrote in court documents. Lori Vallow was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Charles Vallow’s death, and is facing murder charges in the death of her children. Read more about her case here.

Charles Vallow filed for divorce from his wife, but later withdrew the documents, saying he wanted the marriage to work, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Court documents revealed by the news station also said Charles Vallow filed an order of protection against Vallow, which said his wife threatened to kill him.

The case is gaining renewed interest following a Netflix documentary, “Sins of the Mother.” It was released Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Charles Vallow’s Autopsy Showed He Was Shot Multiple Times During a Fight

Charles Vallow and Lori Vallow got into an argument when he was picking up their son in Chandler, Arizona, when he was shot and killed, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Alex Cox, who was also in the home, intervened, and the men got into a physical fight, law enforcement told the news station. Police allege Cox shot Vallow multiple times in the chest, the news station reported.

“On Sept. 30, Vallow’s autopsy report was released. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office stated the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide,” Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

A medical examiner’s report reviewed by Fox 10 said Vallow also had bruises on the right side of his chest and scrapes on his left arm, right hand and knees, the news outlet reported.

Bobby Vallow, Charles Vallow’s Brother, Said He Was ‘Ambushed’ & Charles Vallow’s Son Said He Was ‘Passive’

Bobby Vallow, one of the brothers of Charles Vallow, spoke to Dateline NBC about his brother and his murder.

“That was not self-defense,” Bobby Vallow said, referencing what Alex Cox told police. “That was an ambush. There’s a lot of inconsistencies about that story.”

Fox 10 Pheonix reported that Lori Vallow and Charles Vallow were estranged at the time of his death.

“He said she had chosen a different path, but maybe he didn’t know the extent of the path she chose,” said Bobby Vallow, one of Charles’ brothers.

One of Vallow’s sons told the news station he did not believe Cox acted in self defense.

“I knew my dad was the most passive person. He hated arguing with people. He’d never been in a fight, he was not an aggressive person in any way. I don’t believe it at all,” the son said, according to Fox.

His family wrote about his life in a brief obituary published in the Austin-American Statesman, where Vallow was a longtime resident. It said:

Charles Vallow life was suddenly taken far too early at the age of 62 on July 11, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Charles was born August 17, 1956. He was a loving father to sons Cole Vallow, Zach Vallow and Joshua Jaxon Vallow. As a father, brother and friend he positively impacted all of the lives he touched. Charles lived in Austin for over 15 years. He was a big fan of Austin music, University of Texas Football and Austin’s many outdoor activities.

