Colby Ryan: Charges Against Lori Vallow’s Son Dropped

Colby Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, had the charges filed against him dismissed without prejudice. He was released from jail in Arizona, according to East Idaho News.

Ryan, 26, was arrested earlier this month, September 5, 2022, on allegations of sexual assault in Mesa, Arizona, the news outlet reported. The dismissal of his case came just days before Netflix was scheduled to drop a documentary on Vallow and the death of her two other children. The documentary, “Sins of the Mother,” features interviews with Ryan. It is scheduled for release Wednesday, September 14, 2022, according to Netflix.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Was Released From Jail But His Rape Case Remains Open

Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children: Sexual assault charges against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two younger c.. via NBCNews https://t.co/xNKYSWGDnD — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) September 13, 2022

East Idaho News reported that the case filed against Ryan was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that new charges could still be filed against Ryan. He had a hearing scheduled for today, September 13, 2022, but that hearing was cancelled. He was released from jail Friday, September 9.

A woman reported to law enforcement that Ryan raped her while they were at her house watching TV, the news outlet reported. She is not being identified because she says she was a victim of rape. Ryan is no longer facing those charges. Officials did not tell the news outlet why the charges were dropped. He was not required to post bail for release.

“The case is under review by our office. The dismissal was without prejudice, which allows us to refile charges,” Jennifer Liewer told EastIdahoNews.com.

Police Allege That Ryan Confessed to Rape in Interviews

NBC reviewed an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case that said Ryan was at the woman’s house August 31, 2022, and that they were watching TV together. She said they were kissing, which was consensual, but that she did not want to have sexual intercourse with him. She told police that Ryan touched her inappropriately, and that she told him to stop. She further alleged that Ryan raped her, according to NBC.

He later told her that he was sorry and cried, the affidavit said, according to NBC. She recorded a conversation with Ryan, in which he admitted to inappropriately touching her and raping her, according to NBC.

“During the recorded conversation the Defendant agreed that he ‘raped’ the Victim,” the affidavit says, according to NBC. Police further said that Ryan ‘made verbal admissions’ to the alleged crime in interviews with police, according to NBC.

Conditions of Ryan’s release include a no-contact order for the alleged victim and the officers who arrested Ryan, which prevents him from initiating contact. He is also prohibited from possessing any drugs without a valid prescription, according to NBC.