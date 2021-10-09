Dylan Harrison: A Tribute to the Alamo, Georgia Police Officer

Dylan Harrison was working his first shift with the Alamo Police Department in Middle Georgia when he was shot and killed, officials said.

The 26-year-old Laurens County man was the married father of an infant son. The killing prompted a massive manhunt for Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, who goes by “Luke,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said at a news conference.

GBI Spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said Harrison was gunned down outside the police station at about 1 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Officials described Ferguson as a black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. Officials said he is considered armed and dangerous. A $17,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

1. Harrison & His Wife Welcomed a Baby Boy Into Their Family 6 Months Ago

Harrison was a husband and father to a 6-month-old boy, officials said. The family lived in Dudley, Georgia, officials said at the news conference. Harrison also worked as a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in Dodge County, Georgia, officials said.

Many police departments in Georgia and throughout the country wrote tributes on social media to the fallen officer.

“Officer Dylan Harrison formerly of Cochran PD, and Middle Georgia State University Was ambushed and killed in Alamo last night,” the McRae-Helena Police Department wrote on Facebook. “He leaves behind a wife and 6 month old. I pray the suspect is caught soon and justice is quick. My deepest sympathy for his friends, colleagues, and family.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Alamo Police Department is a “relatively small police force,” which serves about 3,300 residents. Harrison was hired to work part time with the department, officials said. The Journal-Constitution reported the police department has nine officers, and five were part time.

2. Harrison Began His Career as a Dispatcher & Held Several Jobs in Law Enforcement

Harrison’s first job in his career was working as an emergency dispatcher for Laurens County in 2015, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, referencing state records. He began working for Middle Georgia State University in 2017 as a campus police officer, AJC reported, and achieved the rank of sergeant.

Harrison completed public safety training in Monroe County in 2018, and worked part time for the Cochran Police Department from September 2018 until May 2020, the AJC reported.

Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson was among those who wrote condolences to Harrison’s family on social media.

“Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo. We are sincerely grateful for his service. Rest In Peace sir,” the post said.

GBI Spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said a blue alert was issued for Ferguson as they hunt for the suspect in Harrison’s killing.

“A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer, and has not been apprehended, and that may be a serious threat to the public,” Ammons said during the news conference.

Ammons said Harrison’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. She said during the 2:30 p.m. news conference Saturday, October 9, that the investigation is “very active” and that apprehending Ferguson is a top priority.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Ferguson’s whereabouts was asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or to submit tips to through the GBI website.

4. Six Georgia Police Officers Have Been Killed in the Line of Duty in 2021 & Many Others Died From COVID-19

The Officer Down Memorial Page reported that at least six police officers in Georgia have been killed in the line of duty in 2021. An additional 23 law enforcement officers in Georgia have died from COVID-19 this year, the website says. Among those was a fellow Alamo Police Officer, Arturo Villegas, who died of COVID-19 January 10, 2021, the website says.

Line of duty deaths include DeKalb County Police Department Sergeant Daniel Marcus Mobley, 44, a 22-year veteran of the police force. He was struck by a vehicle January 2, 2021, while responded to a vehicle accident involving another officer. Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Captain Justin Williams Bedwell, 48, was fatally shot during a vehicle pursuit and died March 1, 2021, the memorial page said.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Christopher Wilson Knight, 30, was stabbed to death while he was moving a prisoner to an observation area after the prisoner made suicidal comments at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center April 6, 2021. Holly Springs Police Department Officer Joseph William Burson, 25, died June 17, 2021, after he was dragged by a speeding vehicle during a traffic stop, the webpage said. Colquitt Police Department Chief of Police Kenneth Kirkland, 51, died from a heart attack while on duty August 25, 2021, the website said.

5. Georgia Law Enforcement Agencies & Government Officials Wrote Tribute Posts on Social Media for Harrison

Social media was flooded with condolences for the family of Harrison in the hours after his death. Among those was a post from The Georgia Department of Public Safety, who wrote a tribute to Harrison on Twitter.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department’s Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning,” Georgia DPS wrote on Twitter. “We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer’s family, blood and blue.”

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp also wrote a tribute for Harrison on Twitter.

“Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department,” he wrote on Twitter. “May God continue to be with all who protect and serve.”