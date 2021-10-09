Damien Anthony Ferguson Named Suspect in Alamo, Georgia Police Officer Killing

Damien Anthony Ferguson, who goes by “Luke,” was named as the suspect in the killing of Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison. Harrison was working his first shift with the department when he was fatally shot, officials said.

Harrison was a 26-year-old father of a 6-month old boy who lived in Dudley, Georgia with his wife and son, officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation named Ferguson, 43, of Alamo as a suspect in the killing.

A $17,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ferguson. Officials described his as a black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blue Alert Was Issued for Ferguson Following Harrison’s Death

A BLUE ALERT is issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. Ferguson is a black male, 5'10", 215 lbs., with brown eyes, and black short hair. #bluealert pic.twitter.com/779pU4bnBM — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021

GBI Spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said a blue alert was issued for Ferguson as they hunt for the suspect in Harrison’s killing.

“A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer, and has not been apprehended, and that may be a serious threat to the public,” Ammons said during the news conference.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Ferguson’s whereabouts was asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or to submit tips to through the GBI website.

Officials Have Released Few Details on the Shooting & Said the Investigation Is ‘Very Active’

Few details were released in the shooting of Harrison at a news conference held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021. Ammons said the investigation is “very active” and that apprehending Ferguson is a top priority. Harrison’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Officials have not released information on what led to the shooting.