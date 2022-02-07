Richland Shooting Suspect: Fred Meyer Active Shooter [PHOTO]

Police have released a photo of a man they believe was involved in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington. They allege the suspect opened fire inside the store, killing one person and wounding a second person.

The shooting at 101 Wellsian Way was reported at 11:04 a.m. local time, Richland Police said in a brief news conference. They were called for a report of shots fired from inside the store.

Anyone with information on the man in the photo or his whereabouts is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Richland Police Said the Person of Interest Was Armed With a Handgun

UPDATE: If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. pic.twitter.com/AYFSKAJxE5 — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

The shooting suspect had not been arrested about one hour after the shooting, with police seeking the public’s help in finding him.

“He is still at large,” Richland police Commander Chris Lee said in the press conference. “We believe he is armed with a handgun.”

Lee was not immediately able to say how badly the wounded person was injured. He said officers arrived on the scene at the store to find one person dead and the additional person injured. The injured person was transported to a hospital, he said. Lee said they were not yet releasing a name of the suspect.

The photo of the person of interest shows a white male with his hair parted on the side and was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes. Police are also looking for a light-colored or white pickup truck they believe is associated with the suspect.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was targeted, and working to determine any events that led to the shooting.

Anyone who has spotted the suspect should call 911 and not approach him, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

READ NEXT: Richland Shooting Suspect: Fred Meyer Active Shooter [PHOTO]

