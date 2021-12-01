Oxford High School Shooting Victims: Tributes to The Students Killed in Michigan

Three teens were killed in the Oxford High School shooting. They were identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian and 16-year-old Tate Myre, officials said.

The suspect is a 15-year-old sophomore, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference. He is being held in juvenile custody while the district attorney reviews the case to make a determination on whether he will be charged as an adult, McCabe said. He has not been identified.

The three teens were killed in the shooting in Oakland County, Michigan just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021. An additional eight people, including one teacher, were injured in the shooting, officials said.

Baldwin Would Have Graduated in 2022 & She Had Been Accepted Into Several Colleges

Baldwin was preparing for the next steps in her life as she expected to graduate high school and move on to college, her family told Click on Detroit.

“Her family said she had already been accepted into several colleges, some with a full scholarship,” Click on Detroit reported.

Her family told the news outlet she loved to draw, read and write. She was the oldest of three siblings, the family said.

“She had a younger half brother and two sisters she loved dearly,” the news outlet reported.

Myre Was a Football Player Who Had Recently Been Recognized Regionally

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said in a news conference at 10 p.m. Tuesday that a deputy placed Myre in his patrol car and rushed him to the hospital, but the teen died on the way there.

“There was no time to wait,” Bouchard said. “He tried to load him in the car to get him as fast as he could to a hospital, and he expired in the car.”

Three of the injured students are hospitalized and in critical condition Tuesday night, Bouchard said. They were identified only as a 17-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. He said the outlet was “looking very tough” for the 14-year-old girl, who was shot in the neck and chest.

He said she was on a ventilator and undergoing emergency surgery.

Bouchard said a 14-year-old boy was in serious condition at the time of the evening press conference. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the jaw and head. A 15-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl were all in stable condition at the time, he said.

The injured teacher, 47, suffered a graze to her shoulder and was discharged from the hospital, he said.

The district attorney will determine whether the alleged shooter will be charged as an adult, McCabe said at an evening news conference. McCabe said the suspect asked for an attorney.

He also addressed rumors that there was a prior threat made by the student that was ignored by officials, and said there was no evidence to support that.

“Please don’t believe everything you hear,” he said.

A Surviving Student Recalled Seeing Students Running in the Snow & Then Hearing Gunfire

Norah Wright, a junior at Oxford High School, told WWJ 950 she looked out the window to see students running outside in the snow shortly after her afternoon class began. At first, she said, her classmates were in a state of confusion, but then, they head gunshots, she told the radio station.

“Everyone was just kind of confused about what they were doing…and then we kept hearing gunshots,” Wright told WWJ 950. “And then we immediately went under the desks and our teacher locked the door.”

“It was a few (gunshots) and then it stopped for a second, and then there were more,” she continued. “And it did that a few times, and there was nothing else.”

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said in the evening news conference that the students evacuated in an orderly fashion.

He said the school “did everything right,” he said. “Everybody remained in place, they barricaded themselves.”

