Gabriela Rose Shepherd: California Woman Shot Pastor Husband Dead, Cops Say

Gabriela Rose Shepherd is a California pastor’s wife who police allege shot her husband to death in San Diego. Police said that Shepherd, 26, shot her husband, Noah David Shepherd, at their home in Lemon Grove, police said in a statement.

“Deputies attempted lifesaving efforts until relieved by fire personnel. Noah was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Noah was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital,” said the statement from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

His family was notified, and the homicide unit took over the investigation, police said. Gabriela Shepherd was charged with murder and booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, law enforcement said.

Gabriela Shepherd told police she thought Noah Shepherd, who was entering the home through the back, was an intruder, according to CBS 8 San Diego.

Law Enforcement Found Noah Shepherd Wounded Behind the House & Arrested His Wife

It's not clear why Noah, who had just arrived home, was entering the house through the back, but Gaby apparently told authorities she thought he was an intruder. https://t.co/vuql4M6nxZ — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) July 14, 2021

San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Mike Arens told CBS 8 San Diego the shooting happened in the couple’s back yard on Camino de las Palmas near Calle Norte, west of state Route 125, in San Diego County shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Noah Shepherd, 29, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news outlet reported, and Gabriela Shepherd has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot behind a residence,” said Lt. Thomas Seiver with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit in a statement to CBS 8. “The deputies attempted life saving measures until relieved by fire personnel. The male was transported to a local area hospital, but unfortunately he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.”

Police are continuing their investigation and asking any additional witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477,” law enforcement said in their written statement.