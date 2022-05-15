Geneva Presbyterian Church Shooting: 1 Killed in Laguna Woods

Multiple victims have been shot at Geneva Presbyterian Church church in Laguna Woods, California, officials said. One person was killed and five other people were injured, officials said. A suspect is in custody, according to the Orange County Sheriff.

Four people suffered critical injuries and one suffered minor injuries, officials said. The injured victims were rushed to local hospitals, and the person who was killed was found dead at the scene.

“Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene,” the Orange County Sheriff wrote on Twitter.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route,” the Orange County Sheriff wrote on Twitter. “We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved. We are working to get information out as quickly as possible. We ask for patience as this event unfolds.”

Carrie Braun, the Orange County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, told the OC Register the shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. local time Sunday, May 15, 2022. Preliminary reports indicated four or five people were hit. Deputies and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics were responding to the scene, the newspaper reported.

One photo from a social media user showed a row of firetrucks outside Geneva Presbyterian Church.

“On my way to Laguna beach and the street is blocked off,” Judy Perez wrote on Twitter. “So incredibly sad! I hope the victims are okay!”

Driving to Laguna Beach on El Toro and see this. So sad pic.twitter.com/mPkmihCi8X — Terible1biker57 (@Terible1biker57) May 15, 2022

A Twitter user shared a photo of deputies and other first responders converging on the area, with Geneva Presbyterian Church pictured in the background. It was not clear whether the shooting occurred at the Presbyterian church or at another church in the same block.

“Driving to Laguna Beach on El Toro and see this. So sad,” the Twitter user wrote.

The Geneva Presbyterian Church website says their regular church services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The event calendar says a “High School Hang” was scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, and did not list any events for the afternoon after the morning service. The church bulletin says the sermon for May 15, 2022, was “Celebrating The Calling,” delivered by The Rev. Ryan Romberg.

Laguna Woods is a city in Orange County bordered by Laguna Hills and Lake Forest. It is located about 10 miles from University of California Irvine.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as more information becomes available.