Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Announced Husband’s Death on ‘The Rush Limbaugh Show’ [Listen]

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh got behind her husband’s golden microphone on “The Rush Limbaugh” show today to announce to Rush Limbaugh’s millions of fans that he had died.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she said on the show Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Read on to listen to her live broadcast. She described her husband as “the greatest of all time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Told Her Husband’s Fans Rush Limbaugh Died in a Moving Statement

BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh's wife Kathryn announces on his radio show that he passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time." pic.twitter.com/FSJTfmX8ZO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh made an announcement directly to her husband’s fans to announce his death on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She spoke on the radio broadcast slowly but steadily.

“Hello everyone,” she says as the show opens. “I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today. I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting.”

She continues with a statement to his fans and about his love for them, who he affectionately called “Dittoheads.”

“For over 32 years, he has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” she said. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

She went on to call her husband “larger than life.”

“As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life,” she said. “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”

Adams continued in her announcement, and described her husband’s attributes.

“Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous, and the hardest working person I know,” she said.

Adams said on the radio broadcast her husband’s success never changed his principles.

“Despite being one of the most recognized, powerful people in the world, Rush never let the success change his core or beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met,” she said.

In his last days, she said, he was grateful for the care he received in the hospital.

“Even most recently, when he was not feeling well in the hospital, he was so appreciative to every single doctor, every nurse and custodian,” she said.

Rush Limbaugh Told His Fans in December He Knew a Day Would Come When He Could No Longer Be on the Air

Rush Limbaugh on December 23: “The day is going to come folks when I'm not going to be able to do this. I don't know when that is…. I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I'd like to be herepic.twitter.com/2gF64b8zZr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh spoke to his fans on “The Rush Limbaugh Show” December 23, 2020, and said he knew a day was approaching when he could no longer be on the radio. When that day comes, he said, he will wish he was still there.

“Last call,” he said on the show, and paused. “It reminds me how much I love all of you. How much I so appreciate everything you’ve meant to me and my family. You don’t have any idea. I know so many people think this program has changed their lives for the better. You have no idea what you all have meant to me and my family.”

He continued:

The day is gonna come, folks, where I’m not gonna be able to do this. I don’t know when that is. I want to be able to do it for as long as I want to do it, I want to- but the day will come that I’m not going to be able to, and I want you to understand that even when the day comes, I’d like to be here, ’cause I have this sense of needing to constantly show my appreciation for all that you have done and meant to me. So I hope you all have a great Christmas, a great New Year, and I hope that the things that are in store for us in the coming year are certainly better than what we have endured in 2020.

“2021 has to be better,” he said as the show concluded. “…I wish there were a way to say it rather than thank you. You’re just the best. My family is just the best. Thank you.”

READ NEXT: Rush Limbaugh Dead: Radio Personality Dies at 70

