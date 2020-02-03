Kathryn Adams, Rush Limbaugh’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Kathryn Adams has been married to longtime conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh since 2010. Their union is Limbaugh’s fourth marriage and the couple lives in Palm Beach, Florida.

On February 3, 2020, Limbaugh shared with his radio audience that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He explained that planned medical treatments would cause him to miss some shows in the future. Limbaugh added that his “intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

He has been doing the Rush Limbaugh Show for more than 30 years. The radio show has an average audience of 27 million listeners.

In his statement to listeners, Limbaugh mentioned having a lot of support from friends and family but he did not mention his wife by name.

1. Kathryn Adams Was Working As An Event Planner When She & Rush Limbaugh Began Dating

Rush Limbaugh posts wedding photos on FacebookRush Limbaugh posts wedding photos on Facebook 2010-08-12T23:52:36.000Z

Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Adams first met in the mid-2000s due to her work as an event planner. Adams ran a charity golf tournament that Limbaugh participated in back in 2004. Limbaugh was still married to third wife Marta Fitzgerald. (Limbaugh and Fitzgerald divorced that year after 10 years of marriage).

Limbaugh and Adams stayed in touch but didn’t get together until 2007. The Huffington Post reported in March of 2008 that their relationship became public knowledge when they attended a fundraiser in Miami together. The outlet added that Adams worked for the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee.

2. Kathryn Adams & Rush Limbaugh’s Lavish Nuptials Included a Performance By Elton John

Kathryn Adams and Rush Limbaugh had a lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida in June of 2010. Adams was 33 and Limbaugh was 59 at the time.

The couple invited about 400 people to celebrate with them. The guests included high-profile names such as Fox News commentator Sean Hannity; former adviser to President George Bush, Karl Rove; former New York City mayor (and current lawyer for President Donald Trump) Rudy Giuliani; and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft.

The man providing the entertainment for the evening was none other than Elton John. Adams and Limbaugh reportedly paid him $1 million to play at their reception, according to the Guardian.

3. Kathryn Adams Is a Direct Descendant Of President John Adams & Lived All Over the World As a Child

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh and her family can trace their lineage back to the founding of the United States. She is a direct descendant of President John Adams, People magazine reported in 2010 when she married Rush Limbaugh.

Her father, Richard Rogers, graduated from the Naval Academy in the same class as the late Senator John McCain. Rush Limbaugh praised his father-in-law during a 2017 episode of his radio show as the “definition of strength” and a “motivating influence.”

Limbaugh explained that Rogers moved his family around often because of his career as an “international businessman.” He said that Kathryn grew up all over the world in places including Rio de Janeiro, London, Guinea-Bissau in Africa, the Philippines, and Hawaii.

Kathryn Adams talked about her upbringing in a 2008 interview to describe her relationship with Limbaugh, who is 26 years her senior. She explained at the time, “I grew up so differently, traveling around the world, that I’m sometimes not able to relate to the average person my age.”

4. Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Co-Authored Several Books With Her Husband

Kathryn Limbaugh was born Kathryn Elizabeth Rogers in December of 1976. When she and Rush Limbaugh tied the knot, she was referred to as Kathryn Rogers in news reports, such as the Washington Post and People magazine. It’s unclear exactly when she started using “Adams” as part of her name.

But she used the full name “Kathryn Adams Limbaugh” on several books that she co-authored with her husband. She and the radio host created a children’s series called the “Adventures of Rush Revere.” The first book was published in 2013 and the 5-part series became a New York Times bestseller.

According to the series’ website, Kathryn “suggested Rush write a book that would teach American history in a fun and engaging way so young readers could truly understand the story of our founding.”

5. Kathryn Adams Was Accused Of Cheating On Rush Limbaugh In 2017

The Limbaughs faced infidelity rumors a few years into their marriage. Radar Online alleged in 2017 that Adams was cheating on Limbaugh with younger men, including athletes and a married man.

The National Enquirer cited “family insiders” who alleged that Adams had used her husband’s private plane to travel to meet other men. The tabloid also alleged that the couple had not signed a prenup (Limbaugh has an estimated net worth of $600 million) and that Limbaugh “turned a blind eye to her indiscretions.”

However, the tabloid newspaper added that a spokesperson for the radio show denied the rumors and “insisted that Kathryn has been faithful to her famous husband.”

