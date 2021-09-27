Miya Marcano Missing: College Student Last Seen in Orlando

Miya Marcano is a missing person who was last seen at work in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a search for the 19-year-old woman.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement and a missing poster for Marcano, and urged the public to contact them with any information that might be relevant in the search.

“We urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you spot Miya, call 911. Please share this post, and help us find Miya,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office had scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. Eastern time, but the media event was postponed. As of 1:30 p.m., a new time had not yet been announced.

Marcano Is a College Student at Valencia College & Disappeared Near the University of Central Florida

Orlando + UCF people please be on the lookout for Miya Marcano. She’s been missing since September 24th after missing her flight back home. She was last seen at Arden Villas! Forward any information to OC police. pic.twitter.com/7ppt7Y72HU — nadi (@xonadiii) September 26, 2021

Marcano is a college student who attends Valencia University, NBC News reported. The apartment complex where she works, Arden Villas, is only about one mile from the University of Central Florida, the news outlet reported.

The proximity of the university to the place she was last seen prompted school officials to ask students to keep an eye out in the search.

While Miya Marcano is not currently a UCF student, we support Orange County Sheriff’s efforts in the search to find Marcano. ⁰⁰We urge anyone with information to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. https://t.co/uHUfmQVtxj — UCF (@UCF) September 26, 2021

“While Miya Marcano is not currently a UCF student, we support Orange County Sheriff’s efforts in the search to find Marcano,” UCF officials wrote on Twitter.

Marcano Was Last Seen at Arden Villas Apartments, Where She Works

MISSING: Miya Marcano, 19, was last seen around 5 p.m. on 9/24 at the Arden Villas apartments (3303 Arden Villas Boulevard, Orlando). We are actively investigating this case and urge anyone with info to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. If you see Miya, call 911. pic.twitter.com/Bh5ocQTjw4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 25, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that she was last seen at about 5 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Arden Villas apartments, 3303 Arden Villas Boulevard inn Orlando, Florida.

Her dad told WESH 2 News Marcano works in the leasing office of the apartment complex. He said that he spoke to her on the afternoon of her disappearance, but did not hear from her after she got off work, the news outlet reported.

Marcano is 5 feet tall weighing about 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.

“Our deputies and investigators are working around the clock to find 19-year-old Miya Marcano,” the statement said.

Marcano Was Scheduled to Fly Home to Visit Her Family After Work, But She Never Boarded the Plane

Miya Marcano is missing. She’s from south Florida, trini parentage. Asking everyone to kindly repost. Let’s find this girl please. pic.twitter.com/jpdkDX01hp — Lil' Bitts (@LilBitts) September 25, 2021

Marcano was scheduled to fly home to visit her family Friday night, September 24, 2021, the day of her disappearance, but WESH 2 News reported that she never boarded the plane. Instead, her family traveled from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Orlando to speak with detectives, the news outlet reported.

“HELP US FIND MIYA: 19-year-old Miya Marcano is still missing. Our deputies and investigators are doing everything they can to locate her, but we need you to continue to spread the word,” said a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, September 26, 2021.

WESH 2 News reported there was heavy law enforcement presence around the apartment complex, where Marcano was last seen. A neighbor told the news outlet law enforcement was searching the back of the apartment complex, a retention pond and an area with trees.

“Bunch of sheriffs and everything was in this parking lot and they all come marching across,” Matthew Knapp, who lives near Arden Villas Apartments, told the news outlet.

