When Is the Next Jan. 6 Hearing Televised? The Committee’s Schedule

Those who have been closely watching the Jan. 6 hearings know the House Select Committee announced it would hold its next hearing in September following a recess. But when will the next hearing be televised? Read on for the committee’s schedule.

The next Select Committee hearing will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 1 p.m., the committee announced in a brief statement. The broadcast is expected to last about two hours.

The committee did not announce the topic or whether there would be witnesses testifying in person as of today, September 22, 2022.

Here are some of the highlights of the hearings so far:

Cassidy Hutchinson, an Aide to Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Recounted Conversations She Said She Witnessed Jan. 6

No one in the Trump Cabinet has testified that’s he’s innocent.

No Republican Congress people have testified that he’s innocent.

No one at all has stepped up to refute Cassidy Hutchinson.

No one in the #TrumpCrimeFamily has testified at all. pic.twitter.com/VWnMlk76Dh — BigBlueWaveUSA 2022 Register 1 new voter today! (@BigBlueWaveUSA) July 15, 2022

Cassidy Hutchinson was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who entered the spotlight in a surprise January 6 hearing June 28, 2022. Read more about her here.

Hutchinson testified to U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack about conversations related to January 6 she said she overheard, recounting what she described as a tirade by then-President Donald Trump. She testified he did not care that protesters had weapons because they weren’t there to hurt him, according to her testimony. Her testimony was played during primetime coverage of the hearings on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The committee said the hearing June 28 was scheduled “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” The committee had initially planned to take a brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

Hutchinson said in her testimony that Trump reacted to news that protesters had weapons, and he said he did not care.

Here is the full backstory of the ketchup! https://t.co/8A3WwQw9YR Barr: in December 2020 saying there was no widespread voter fraud, Trump was so enraged that he threw his plate of food at the wall, smearing it with ketchup. — Taña Dalglish (@DalglishTana) September 22, 2022

“I overheard the president say something to the effect of ‘I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away. Let my people in, they can march to the Capitol from here. Let the people in, take the f-ing mags away.”

Hutchinson testified that Trump was enraged that he was being driven back to the White House after his speech earlier that day, where he told protesters to “fight like hell.” She said he lunged for the steering wheel to grab it from a Secret Service agent.

“I’m the effing president,” Hutchinson heard Trump say, according to her testimony.

Hutchinson further said that when Meadows learned about violence at the Capitol, he “almost had a lack of reaction.”

The June 28 hearing was the sixth the committee held to present evidence surrounding the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

‘I Would Have Laid My Body Across the Road Before I Would Have Let a Vice President Overturn the Election,’ Said Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig

In his talk, 'American Democracy in Peril' at #UofSCLaw, The Honorable J. Michael Luttig called for all Americans "to stand, bear witness, and affirm that you believe in America and that you believe in our democracy and the Constitution. 🧵(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WxilRf6QnY — UofSC School of Law (@UofSCLaw) September 16, 2022

Federal Judge J. Michael Luttig had strong words for the House select committee at its hearing June 16, 2022, saying that he would never have let Pence overturn the election. Read more about him here.

“I would have laid my body across the road before I would have let a Vice President overturn an election,” Luttig testified.

Twitter users latched onto the biting statement.

J Michael Luttig is the top conservative legal expert in the US. He was consulted on Jan 4 2021 and advised Pence he had no legal basis to overturn the election. If Luttig says democracy is at risk, it behooves you to listen. https://t.co/WzLIZA0baI — Lainey (@AntiMAGAExGOP1) September 20, 2022

“Luttig says he would’ve ‘laid my body across the road before I would’ve let the VP overturn the 2020 election,’ Scott Dworkin wrote on Twitter. “I felt that.”

Historian Heather Cox Richardson commented on the significance of Luttig’s testimony due to his reputation among conservatives.

“Luttig says the fake electors had no legal authority,” she wrote on Twitter. “Luttig is incredibly highly regarded in conservative circles. So this is very significant testimony.”

“Luttig says Eastman told Trump that there was both legal as well as historical precedent for the VP to overturn the election,” she added. “Says they all got ‘wrapped around the axle,’ by the historical evidence claim of Eastman.”

