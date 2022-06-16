J. Michael Luttig: Pence Adviser Testifies at Jan. 6 Hearing

J. Michael Luttig, a former federal judge who was adviser to Vice President Mike Pence on January 6, 2021, testified at the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing, saying former President Donald Trump “instigated” a war on democracy “so that he could cling to power.”

“It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the President of the United States at that perilous moment in history,” Luttig wrote in his statement. “Had the Vice President of the United States obeyed the President of the United States, America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”

The committee reconvened for its third day of hearings at 1 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, June 16, 2022, after Wednesday’s hearings were postponed. The testimony for that hearing day will be moved to a future date.

Conspiracy theories swirled ahead of the vote confirmation Jan. 6, 2021, and Luttig was one of those who cleared up confusion among some of Trump’s supporters, saying Pence did not have the power to change the election results.

“The only responsibility and power of the Vice President under the Constitution is to faithfully count the electoral college votes as they have been cast,” Luttig wrote in the tweet on the morning of January 5, 2021.