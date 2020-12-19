Woman Dismembered While Alive After ‘Disrespecting’ Fiancé’s Name: Cops

A 26-year-old Texas man has been named as a suspect in the “gruesome” slaying of a woman found dismembered last month, police say.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Rafael Castillo of San Antonio was arrested on Wednesday, December 16, in connection to the death of Nicole Perry, 31. Road cleanup crews found Perry’s body on November 19 wrapped inside a black trash bag on a rural road in San Antonio, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference.

The San Antonio woman was partially dismembered while still alive, the sheriff continued. An autopsy obtained by KSAT showed Perry’s body “had visible markings from being restrained and her hands had been severed.”

Investigators are still searching for missing body parts, Salazar said.

Castillo, who was arrested in Brownsville, has a set bond of $500,000, according to online jail records. His first court date is slated for January 19 of next year, the records show.

Salazar said police are not ruling out further suspects involved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Investigators Found a Receipt Near Perry’s Body for a Reported Stolen Gun, in Which Castillo Was Listed as the Theft Suspect, According to Local Media

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, investigators were linked to Castillo after they found a second trash bag near Perry’s body. The bag contained a smaller gift bag “tied in a peculiar manner,” the station reported.

Inside the gift bag was a torn receipt for a 9mm “pink camouflaged” gun, which was reported stolen out of San Antonio, KSAT said. When investigators checked the serial number on the receipt, Castillo was listed as a suspect in the theft case, the station continued, citing the affidavit.

The receipt then lead police on November 21 to a house on the 300 block of W. Harlan Ave, the station said. Authorities detained 10 people there, “not including Castillo,” KSAT added.

Castillo Killed Perry for ‘Disrespecting’ Her Fiancé’s ‘Name,’ Police Say

#TEXAS Rafael Castillo “told her to shut up”, tied her up, cut off her hands while she was alive, and bludgeoned her with an ax. Police say other body parts were cut off as well, as investigators still have not found all of her body parts.https://t.co/mnk7kSm98t — Sydney Hernández (@SydneyHdzTV) December 18, 2020

Perry’s fiancé, who was later arrested for violating his sex offender registration, told police he and Perry were homeless and staying at the house on Harlan Avenue, KSAT reported. Perry had “lost her father” earlier this year “and was not the same after,” he said, according to the affidavit obtained by the station.

Perry’s frequent outbursts “quickly began to annoy Rafael,” the fiancé continued to police, KSAT said. The day she was killed, Castillo threatened Perry to “shut up before he shut her up,” the affidavit obtained by the station shows.

The 26-year-old then tied Perry up with duct tape and threatened her fiancé with the “pink camouflaged gun,” KSAT continued.

Investigators said Castillo dismembered Perry’s hands with a machete while she was alive and then struck her in the head with an ax, the station said. Her fiancé was then “forced” to clean up the scene.

Castillo told a witness that he killed the woman because she “disrespected” her fiancé’s name, KSAT said. He also ordered several other witnesses to dispose of the “large package” containing Perry’s body, the station continued.

One witness also reported a crockpot containing Perry’s hands with “painted fingernails,” KSAT said.

