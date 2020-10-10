Trump Hosts Hundreds of ‘Blexit’ Supporters & Candace Owens at White House ‘Peaceful Protest’

President Donald Trump hosted hundreds of supporters of the “Blexit” movement started by controversial pro-Trump commentator Candace Owens by the South Portico of the White House on Saturday October 10, while still recovering from coronavirus.

Trump’s speech was brief, covering his usual topics: He claimed that coronavirus is “disappearing” in the United States and that Democrats offered minority communities nothing but “calamity, poverty and trouble” and made unfounded allegations of widespread vote-by-mail fraud.

Trump’s First Live Public Appearance Since Getting Out of the Hospital Was an Address to Blexit Supporters, Led by Candace Owens

Saturday’s event was Owens’ second high-profile visit to the White House, after Vice President Mike Pence invited her in June on the same day George Floyd was memorialized nationally after his death at police hands.

Owens is an ardent Trump supporter and often makes controversial speeches and videos decrying Black American culture and insisting that white supremacy is not a problem in the United States.

Trump, who had not been seen live since returning to the White House on Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, thanked Owens for organizing the event, which began with a march to the White House. The purpose of the event was to highlight support for law enforcement in the Black community, according to Owens.

Black and Latinos Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media. Today, thousands of us have descended upon Washington D.C to #BackTheBlue. Minorities do not belong to the Left. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/vBVZANr7jQ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

“Black and Latino Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media,” Owens said. “Today, thousands of us have descended upon Washington, D.C., to [back the blue]. Minorities do not belong to the left.”

Trump told the Blexit supporters,” You get it. You’re way, way ahead of many people in this country,” and received a sustained chant of, “We love you.”

“I love you too,” Trump said, before urging his supporters to vote in “the single most important election in the history of our country.”

