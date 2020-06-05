Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House

On the day George Floyd was memorialized after his death in Minneapolis police custody, Vice President Mike Pence invited controversial conservative vlogger Candace Owens to the White House for a discussion on how to “move the country forward” in the wake of widespread protests against police violence.

Owens on June 3 posted a video that has since gone viral calling the idea of Floyd being a martyr for the black community “bulls–t.” An ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, Owens also said in her video that “racially motivated police brutality is a myth.”

“I’ll be damned if the rest of us upstanding black citizens need to suffer because of this incident that ever rarely happens in America,” Owens said.

Here’s what you need to know about Pence’s meeting with Candace Owens.

Pence Also Met With The President Of The Conservative Heritage Foundation And Republican Activist Star Parker

Grateful to meet with @KayColesJames, @StarParker, @ElroySailor & others at the @WhiteHouse today to hear their insights about how we can move our Nation forward in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and the protests and rioting that have ensued. pic.twitter.com/PtpjUFbahW — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 4, 2020

In a Tweet, Pence indicated that he also met with conservative activists Star Parker, Kay C. James and Elroy P. Sailor.

Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, a conservative non-profit. She recently wrote an op-ed praising Trump’s push for churches to be considered essential services during the coronavirus epidemic.

James is the president of the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation. She served in the administration of former Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush. She said Thursday night that it was her “fervent prayer that George Floyd’s tragic death leads us to a better, safer, and more unified country.”

Thank you for listening, @Mike_Pence. It is my most fervent prayer that George Floyd’s tragic death leads us to a better, safer, and more unified country. https://t.co/g8JxrdZCDR — Kay C. James (@KayColesJames) June 5, 2020

Sailor is a veteran Republican strategist, who served on Trump’s transition team, according to Politico.

Pence said that he was “grateful” for the meeting and in a follow-up Tweet said, “Be assured America, justice will be served, law and order will be restored, and our Nation will move forward with liberty and justice for all.”

He did not tag Owens in his Tweet.

Owens Was Invited By House Republicans Last Year To Testify At A Hearing On White Supremacy, Where She Minimized Racism As A Boogeyman Used By Democrats For “Fearmongering, Power And Control”

A joint Congressional subcommittee hearing called “Confronting Violent White Supremacy” was held in September 2019, and Republican committee members invited Owens as an expert witness.

Owens argued against the very purpose of the hearing, saying that white supremacy is real, but “represents an isolated, uncoordinated and fringe occurrence within America … used by Democrats to scare Americans into giving up their votes to a party that can no longer win based on simple ideas.”

She engaged in a heated clash with fellow witness Dr. Kathleen Belew, of the University of Chicago, when Belew took exception to Owens calling it “hilarious” that witnesses had not presented specific numbers of black people killed by white supremacist violence, the Washington Post reported.

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, of California, also confronted Owens during the hearing, playing a recording of her discussing Hitler at a conservative student event. Owens claimed that her words were taken out of context and accused Lieu of thinking “black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip in its entirety,” CNN reported.

The Office of the Vice President did not respond to a call or email from Heavy seeking comment on the June 4 meeting with Owens.

