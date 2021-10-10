How Many People Attended Trump’s Des Moines, Iowa, Rally? [Crowd Photos]

Former President Donald Trump hosted another “Save America” themed rally on Saturday, October 9. This one took place in Des Moines, Iowa. Read on to learn more about how many people attended Trump’s Iowa rally.

Trump’s rally took place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. His speech was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central but it started about 40 minutes late. The rally itself began at 2 p.m. Fox News reported that a big part of this rally would involve supporting candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Ashley Hinson, Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Gov. Kim Reynolds also shared the stage with Trump, CBS 2 reported.

About 20,000 Trump Supporters Attended the Rally, According to Local Media

David Amelotti of Iowa News Now reported on Twitter that thousands of Trump supporters were standing in line, waiting to get through the gates as they opened.

Thousands of Trump supporters stand in line. A select few gets a large crowd to start singing the national anthem. The gates have just opened. @iowasnewsnow pic.twitter.com/kKlOSMCJeb — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 9, 2021

Amelotti later estimated that about 20,000 Trump supporters were attending the rally.

The sunset over Des Moines, Iowa as 20,000 Trump supporters sing Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.” @iowasnewsnow pic.twitter.com/yqnxyPMOyC — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 10, 2021

He did say that event staff wouldn’t comment on how many attended, but he was hearing estimates of as many as 20,000.

Event staff will not comment on attendance numbers. I’ve heard some estimates as many as 20,000 people are in Des Moines to hear Donald Trump speak. It’s 6:29 and people continue to pour in. Trump is supposed to speak at 7 PM. @iowasnewsnow pic.twitter.com/zvvnAabMcE — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 9, 2021

Trump wrote in an email before the rally: “Iowa is absolutely critical to our efforts to take back the House and Senate in 2022, and then the White House in 2024.”

Des Moines Register reported that their latest Iowa poll showed 53% of people had favorable feelings toward Trump, with 91% of local Republicans feeling favorable toward him.

This is the crowd behind the press area. pic.twitter.com/xHn3PD65CP — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 10, 2021

This was Trump’s first time in Iowa since the presidential election, KCCI reported. Before the rally began, early attendees watched the Iowa vs. Penn State football game on screens set up at the venue.

Amelotti shared that at one point during the rally, Trump had the attendees turn around and yell “fake news!” at the press in attendance. He said it was unsettling, especially considering that they were invited to attend.

When a former President has 20,000 people turn to you and shout, “Fake news,” it’s unsettling. We were invited to cover this event. — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 10, 2021

Trump’s speech started about 40 minutes late.

Donald Trump had arrived in Iowa. 40 minutes later than scheduled. pic.twitter.com/0DsnU5GtpE — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 10, 2021

While Trump has not announced if he’s running in 2024 or not, C-SPAN labeled its coverage of Trump’s rally as “Campaign 2024,” MSN reported.

It's interesting that C-SPAN is promoting coverage of Trump's rally tonight as "Campaign 2024" when Trump hasn't, you know, announced he's running https://t.co/c09QfeM1NQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2021

This caused some criticism from people online who said the label was misleading since he hadn’t actually announced yet if he was going to be in the 2024 race.

Trump Rally opens its doors in Iowa pic.twitter.com/uHYda45C3C — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) October 9, 2021

Christina Bobb of conservative outlet Newsmax shared the video above showing the crowd before Trump arrived.

Trump endorsed Sen. Grassley tonight. Earlier today some Iowans booed the senior senator when he addressed the crowd. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) October 10, 2021

Trump endorsed Sen. Grassley during his speech.

Trump Has Held Multiple Rallies Since August

In August, Trump held two other rallies. One was in Wellington, Ohio, and the other was in Cullman, Alabama.

Trump held a September rally in Georgia. He also held a rally in Georgia on January 5, 2021. It was his first official rally of 2021 and took place at the Dalton Regional Airport.

