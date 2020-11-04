WATCH: ‘Tense’ Group of ‘Poll Challengers’ Overwhelm Detroit Ballot Counting Center

Michigan’s presidential election results could be completed in the next few hours, and pro-Trump supporters have descended on a ballot counting center in Detroit, with many “poll challengers” filling the room. Videos and photos of the scene have started to circulate on Twitter. Some videos show people who claim to have proof of election and voter fraud. Others show election officials boarding up the glass panels in the counting center, in preparation for escalation.

Jordan Acker, a lawyer in Michigan, tweeted a video of the scene. Acker wrote, “…the @MIGOP has so overwhelmed the Detroit vote counting room with ‘challengers’ (most who are not lawyers), preventing actual Dem lawyers from actually getting in. Sure feels like a deliberate attempt to try to steal the election.”

Kayla Rubble, a reporter based in Michigan, tweeted, “A Detroit elections officials attempting to deescalating an increasingly tense situation outside the ballot count at TCF Center. republican and democratic challenger limits are at capacity but Republican supporters are not accepting the explanation.”

A Detroit elections officials attempting to deescalating an increasingly tense situation outside the ballot count at TCF Center. republican and democratic challenger limits are at capacity but Republican supporters are not accepting the explanation. pic.twitter.com/rg6lv1CXLT — Kayla Ruble (@RubleKB) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign has filed a request for Michigan to stop counting any additional votes. The lawsuit alleges that the campaign didn’t have “meaningful access” to areas where the ballots were being counted. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump supporters could be seen chanting “stop the vote” outside the Detroit ballot counting center.

Here’s what you need to know:

In fact, the ⁦@MIGOP⁩ has so overwhelmed the Detroit vote counting room with “challengers” (most who are not lawyers), preventing actual Dem lawyers from actually getting in. Sure feels like a deliberate attempt to try to steal the election. pic.twitter.com/pIZCzUB6VH — Jordan 🇺🇸🇺🇸Go Vote 🇺🇸🇺🇸Acker (@JordanAckerMI) November 4, 2020

Above is the video Acker shared of the ballot counting center Wednesday afternoon. Matt Finn, a national correspondent for Fox News, shared a similar video of the same ballot counting center. In the video, election officials can be seen covering up a glass panel area of the center.

Finn wrote, “The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges.”

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Police officers have since arrived to the ballot counting center. According to CNN, several individuals have been removed from the center throughout the day for their “tempers.” Others who are on the scene reported chants of “stop the vote” reverberating through the room, in a clear reference to the Trump campaign’s desire to stop the vote counting in the state.

Here’s a video of a group of alleged poll challengers chanting in the room:

Poll challengers appear to be chanting “stop the count” in Detroit https://t.co/85Nhl4LHBL — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) November 4, 2020

Michigan election officials have not indicated any plans to stop tallying the final votes for the state. As of early afternoon, over 90% of the votes had been reported for the state, with Biden reflecting a lead of just over 40,000 votes.

Another group of people have gathered outside of the ballot counting center, unable to enter due to the center being at max capacity. They, too, have been chanting “stop the vote.” You can see it in the video below:

Election challengers halted outside of TCF Center by security and police chant “stop the vote,” referring to absentee ballot counting going on inside. pic.twitter.com/cNdC64y2qT — Annalise Frank (@annalise_frank) November 4, 2020

Trump Has Repeatedly Tweeted Accusations of Voter Fraud & Election Tampering Taking Place in Michigan

Wow! It looks like Michigan has now found the ballots necessary to keep a wonderful young man, John James, out of the U.S. Senate. What a terrible thing is happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

In the past 24 hours, the president has repeatedly incited mistrust around the legitimacy of the presidential election, particularly after Biden took the lead on Wednesday in swing states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

In one such instance, Trump retweeted a tweet by Matt Mackowiak, a conservative columnist, in which this apparent discrepancy was highlighted.

Mackowiak tweeted, “An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+” Conservative writer Matt Walsh retweeted the Mackowiak tweet and added, “This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it’s normal and unconcerning.” Trump then joined in, retweeting the screenshots and saying, “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?” Twitter has covered all three tweets, adding a message saying, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

This tweet was taken and share honestly. I have now learned the MI update referenced was a typo in one county. I have deleted the original tweet. pic.twitter.com/NXQINWDbEH — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

The screenshot shared by Mackowiak has since been proven to be false. At no point did Biden receive 100% of a “ballot dump” in Michigan, or any other state.

