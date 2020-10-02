Trump Heads to Walter Reed: Expected to Stay ‘Several Days’ Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by the president, who tweeted out their diagnosis in the wee hours of Friday, October 2.

Later on Friday afternoon, CNN political correspondent Abby D. Phillip reported that Trump was heading to Walter Reed Medical Center. Phillip tweeted, “BREAKING: WH pool reports the President Trump is going to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly.”

A few minutes later, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times reported that Trump’s visit to Walter Reed would not just be an overnight check-up. Haberman tweeted, “POTUS remaining for ‘few days’ at Walter Reed.” Haberman added in a follow-up tweet, “Two sources familiar with the plan say he’s expected to undergo tests.”

AP White House reporter Jonathon Lemire followed up with a similar report on the president’s health status. Lemire tweeted, “WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors.” The president will be transported to Walter Reed via Marine One.

Marine One is at the White House and waiting to take Trump to Walter Reed hospital pic.twitter.com/48ZahQBUdN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2020

NBC News reported that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that “the move” to Walter Reed was “recommended by the president’s physician,” and confirmed that Trump is expected to remain at the hospital “for several days.”

Earlier on Friday, The New York Times reported that two people close to the president said that Trump “has a low-grade fever, nasal congestion, and a cough.” Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician released a statement on October 2 with the latest news on the president’s diagnosis. Conley said that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

As for the first lady, Conley said that she “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.”

Trump Is Considered a High-Risk Patient for Coronavirus Due to His Age & Weight

On October 1, it was revealed that White House senior advisor Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19. Donald Trump, 74, and Melania Trump, 50 were tested immediately afterward, as Hicks, his close aide, had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from his debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and his Duluth, Minnesota, rally on Wednesday.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Hicks, 31, was showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to The Washington Post, and on Friday, Mark Meadows, the president’s Chief of Staff said that Trump has “mild symptoms.” The first lady also has mild symptoms, though Melania Trump tweeted that they were both “feeling good.” However, there’s a grave worry for the president’s health, as his age and weight automatically make him a high-risk patient.

According to the CDC, “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.”

Symptoms may not appear until two to 14 days after being infected with coronavirus, according to the CDC. While scientists are still studying the novel coronavirus, the most common symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, sore throat, congestion, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

.@cbsnews has learned Hope Hicks tested negative for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, so she boarded AF1. She developed symptoms during the day and received a second test, which came back positive. The White House knew about this Wed evening but Trump still had a fundraiser Thursday. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 2, 2020

The night before Trump tested positive, the president led a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, where over 3,000 people were in attendance, including Hicks.

Two days earlier, on September 29, Trump debated former Vice President Joe Biden on stage without wearing a mask. During the presidential debate, except for the first lady, none of Trump’s family members wore masks despite the rules requiring them for all guests in attendance.

When Trump was asked during the debate why he doesn’t insist people wear masks to his rallies, “We’ve had no negative effect,” Trump said, “and we’ve had, 35 to 40,000 people at some of these rallies.”

The White House Denied Rumors that Trump Made an Emergency Visit to Walter Reed Back in August

On August 1, rumors started swirling online that President Donald Trump made an unexpected visit to Walter Reed National Medical Hospital for a “cerebral event” after a photo of the president showed a large bruise, which some commenters believed to be from an IV drip, on his right hand.

Author Don Winslow on Saturday tweeted that he’d “received three communications saying that during his term Trump has suffered a ‘series’ of ‘mini-strokes.'”

However, the White House put out a statement on August 2 via reporter Brian J. Karem that claimed those rumors were false. Karem tweeted, “According to the White House Trump did NOT visit Walter Reed Hospital Saturday. According to Pool reports, he is back golfing In VA again today. The photograph that sparked all the speculation because of a bruise on @realDonaldTrump hand is here:”

According to the White House Trump did NOT visit Walter Reed Hospital Saturday. According to Pool reports he is back golfing In VA again today. The photograph that sparked all the speculation because of a bruise on @realDonaldTrump hand is here: pic.twitter.com/iyDsU78fk9 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 2, 2020

CoolQuit founder and CEO Dr. Eugene Gu also tweeted to debunk the Walter Reed rumors. Gu wrote, “I detest Trump. But making up conspiracy theories that he went to Walter Reed today because of a stroke without any actual facts and evidence to back up such claims is not helpful. Doctors must also stop trying to diagnose a stroke from video clips without doing a physical exam.”

READ NEXT: LISTEN: Melania Trump Doesn’t ‘Give a F*** About Christmas’ In Taped Call