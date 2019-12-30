9 Best Heated Pants: Compare & Save

The DEWBU Heated Pants for Men are an excellent value pair of heated pants that are both versatile in function and built quite durably.

These pants are wind and waterproof, so you can wear them out in the winter elements skiing, snowmobiling, or shoveling snow to name a few applications! They are equipped with regular waist pockets, a hidden zippered pocket, and even a tactical hook for externally securing additional gear or gadgets.

There are 3 different heat settings with a max heat of 131℉ and a max battery life of 10 hours. There are only two heating regions around the knees, but considering you’re likely going to be moving around in these pants, they should be more than warm enough. If you’re seeking a pair of heated pants for enduring the cold while more or less remaining motionless (motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, etc) you might be wise to select an option with more inclusive heat around the upper legs and waist.

DEWBU has furthermore built these pants with overheating and short circuit protection, so you need not worry about any electrical malfunction while enjoying the winter fun.

Despite these being marketed as men’s pants, the ladies will fit just fine into these if properly sized. The brand even offers these pants in a nice selection of colors, so there’s a suitable aesthetic for everyone.