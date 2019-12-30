9 Best Heated Pants: Compare & Save

When temperatures get truly cold, your bottom half is often overlooked. For those braving the winter elements in need of some truly toasty apparel, a pair of heated pants or underwear is a game-changer!
Our top list of heated pants will steer you in the right direction whatever your cold-weather under or outerwear needs are!
1. FERNIDA Insulated Heated UnderwearPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat setting of 122 degrees F and up to 6 hours of heat
- Three heat settings
- Slim fit ensures you retain a good range of motion
- 100% Polyester outer, and 90% cotton, 10% elastane liner
- Effectively breathable
- Excellent value
- No color options
- No heating element on the upper thighs
- Not suitable for outer wear
FERNIDA’s Insulated Heated Underwear is a great budget choice of base layer for those seeking a straightforward and affordable option.
There are three heat settings with this option, with a max heat setting of 122 degrees F and a max battery life of up to 6 hours. The exterior is 100% Polyester while the liner is 90% cotton and 10% elastane – so this pair of long johns is inherently insulated on its own. The good news is, they are also effectively breathable so you won’t overheat once you warm up.
This pair is built with a slim fit, making them ideal for those outdoorsmen with active lifestyles. The adjustable heat, breathability, and battery life makes this a particularly great option for use underneath snow pants while skiing, and for other action-packed activities.
Considering the included power bank/battery, this is without a doubt one of the best value options on the market!
Find more FERNIDA Insulated Heated Underwear information and reviews here.
2. FERNIDA Electric Heated PantsPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 140 degrees F
- 6 heating panels for full coverage
- Water and wind resistant
- Suitable for outer wear, or use as a base layer
- Includes waist pockets
- Excellent value (especially considering the included powerbank)
- No color options available
- Water and wind resistant, but not impressively abrasion resistant
- Limited sizing
FERNIDA’s Electric Heated Pants are highly comparable to the brand’s heated base layer previously listed but are also suitable for outer wear depending on what you’re up to.
These pants feature 6 separate heating panels for full coverage, with a max heat setting of 140 degrees F making them a supremely toasty option. The interior is furthermore nice and soft to the touch, making these pants particularly cozy for base layer use.
The exterior is water and wind-resistant, and also features regular waist pockets. These are suitable pants for a range of winter activities but don’t expect them to actually stay dry in the rain, snow or sleet. If you’re seeking a heated shell for skiing or snow shoveling, you’ll be wise to look elsewhere in this list.
That being said, you gotta love the versatility of a low-profile piece of apparel like this that can easily be worn underneath your shell, or as a regular pair of somewhat stylish pants on their own.
As with the heated underwear by FERNIDA, these pants include a power bank making them an excellent overall value for the cost.
Find more FERNIDA Electric Heated Pants information and reviews here.
3. Unilove Lightweight Heated PantsPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 113 degrees F
- 3 different heat settings
- Moisture wicking, highly elastic polyester fabric construction
- Utilizes a 2.1A mobile power source
- Great value if you alredy own a compatible 5V power supply or power bank (recommended 2.0A or greater)
- Power bank not included
- Mens option does not include a heating pad on the waist like the womens option
- Not suitable for outerwear
These Lightweight Heated Pants by Unilove are another great value pair of heated pants that work wonderfully as a base layer that are also suitable for outer wear depending on the context.
These pants are built with a moisture-wicking, highly elastic polyester fabric that allows them to form-fit and move with you whatever you’re up to. The material is soft to the touch, and even has a great aesthetic if being worn as pants rather than underwear, but will not effectively repel against wetness.
There are three adjustable heat settings, with a max heat of 113 degrees F. The women’s option features heating regions around the waist and knees, while the men’s option only has heat around the knees.
Unfortunately, Unilove does not include a power source for these heated pants, so you’ll have to employ your own compatible 5V power supply or power bank (recommended 2.0A or greater). Considering the low cost of these pants, they still remain an excellent value if you already own a suitable power bank – otherwise, perhaps consider an option that’s ready to rock right out of the box.
Find more Unilove Lightweight Heated Pants information and reviews here.
4. DEWBU Heated Pants for MenPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 131℉ and max battery life of 10 hours
- Waterproof coated fabric is suitable for outer wear
- 3 different heat settings
- Hidden zippered pocket and two additional large pockets for ample storage
- Overheating and short circuit protection
- Decent color selection
- Only two heat zones around the knees
- Soft shell is highly wind and water resistant, but not impressively resistant to abrasion
- No waist sizing below 30
The DEWBU Heated Pants for Men are an excellent value pair of heated pants that are both versatile in function and built quite durably.
These pants are wind and waterproof, so you can wear them out in the winter elements skiing, snowmobiling, or shoveling snow to name a few applications! They are equipped with regular waist pockets, a hidden zippered pocket, and even a tactical hook for externally securing additional gear or gadgets.
There are 3 different heat settings with a max heat of 131℉ and a max battery life of 10 hours. There are only two heating regions around the knees, but considering you’re likely going to be moving around in these pants, they should be more than warm enough. If you’re seeking a pair of heated pants for enduring the cold while more or less remaining motionless (motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, etc) you might be wise to select an option with more inclusive heat around the upper legs and waist.
DEWBU has furthermore built these pants with overheating and short circuit protection, so you need not worry about any electrical malfunction while enjoying the winter fun.
Despite these being marketed as men’s pants, the ladies will fit just fine into these if properly sized. The brand even offers these pants in a nice selection of colors, so there’s a suitable aesthetic for everyone.
Find more DEWBU Heated Pants for Men information and reviews here.
5. Mobile Warming Dual Power 12v Heated PantPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powered by a remote 12v battery or via a power lead directly to a 12v battery (motorcycle, snowmobile, etc)
- 500D Poly-Oxford fabric with 210T Nylon Taffeta waterproof lining
- 100g insulation makes these pants inherently warm on their own
- Knee armor pocket allows for adding padding
- Heat nice and evenly
- Suitable for outerwear and effectively waterproof - great snow pants!
- Expensive option
- No color options
- Fabric is not impressively abrasion resistant for motorcycle riding
Mobile Warming is without a doubt one of the top brands when it comes to heated apparel, and their Dual Power 12v Heated Pant is a top of the line option for do-anything outerwear. Serious outdoorsmen seeking the best of the best option should be perking their ears with this one.
These pants are tough as nails, built from 500D Poly-Oxford fabric with a 210T Nylon Taffeta waterproof lining. They heat nice and evenly, but furthermore feature 100 grams of insulation making these pants inherently warm on their own.
They’re heavy-duty and rugged, but not so cumbersome that they can’t be worn for more active winter pastimes. The potent heat supply paired with the wind and waterproof design makes them great for motorcycle riding, skiing, snowmobiling and much more.
The pants are powered by a remote 12v battery (included) or via a power lead directly to a 12v battery, such as the battery of your motorcycle or virtually any other vehicle. This means if you’re riding a powered vehicle or have a 12v power source nearby, there’s no reliance on battery life!
There is a nice array of pockets built into these pants to ensure they’re actually functional and not just warm, and even slots to insert knee-guards if using these as motorcycle pants.
All in all, a top-quality, impressively versatile option from Mobile Warming that will prove itself useful in just about every cold-weather context!
Find more Mobile Warming Dual Power 12v Heated Pant information and reviews here.
6. Mobile Warming Women’s Heated Ion PantPrice: $114.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 135 degrees F and max battery life of 10 hours
- Stretch polyester fabric
- Antibacterial and anti-static
- 4 different heat settings
- Bluetooth 4.0 wireless control
- Plush waistband and stretch panels for maximum body movement
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
- No heat around the shins
The Women’s Heated Ion Pant by Mobile Warming is a top-quality choice of heated base layer for the ladies that’s built from stretch polyester fabric, making them the ideal active-wear option.
Aside from their stretchy, form-fitting build, this base layer is furthermore antibacterial and anti-static, meaning they stay cleaner longer and won’t bunch up on you! Mobile Warming has furthermore built these pants with a plush waistband and stretch panels for maximum body movement.
There are 4 different heat settings, the warmest reaching 135 degrees F. There are heating elements around the thighs and above the backside, so this garment heats you in the regions closest to your core, rather than around the knees and shins.
Bluetooth 4.0 wireless control furthermore allows the user to power up (and down) the Ion Pants, as well as check battery life by utilizing Mobile Warming’s free Connect app – pretty neat huh?
Find more Mobile Warming Women's Heated Ion Pant information and reviews here.
7. Mobile Warming 7.4V Men’s Primer Heated Baselayer PantPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Max heat of 135 degrees F and max battery life of 10 hours
- Moisture wicking, stretch polyamide fabric
- Antibacterial and anti-static
- 4 different heat settings
- Bluetooth 4.0 wireless control
- Chafe-free flat-lock seams
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
- No heat around the shins
The 7.4V Men’s Primer Heated Baselayer Pant by Mobile Warming is essentially the men’s version of the Women’s Ion Baselayer previously listed that’s geared towards highly active outdoorsmen seeking a heated garment that won’t slow them down.
These pants are built from moisture-wicking, stretch polyamide fabric and are inherently antibacterial and anti-static. This makes them form-fitting, as well as suitable for prolonged wear as a base layer. Chafe-free flat-lock seams furthermore ensure an unrestrictive fit that won’t hold you back whether you’re shredding the slopes or completing cold winter chores.
The Primer Baselayer Pant has impressive stats when it comes to its heating ability. 4 different heat settings with a max of 135 degrees F and a max battery life of 10 hours makes this a top option on the market for both potency of warmth, as well as run time. Similar to the Ion Baselayer, the heating zones are around the thighs and above the backside.
The Primer Baselayer is furthermore compatible with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless control, allowing you to adjust the heat setting and check battery life using the free Mobile Warming app.
Find more Mobile Warming 7.4V Men's Primer Heated Baselayer Pant information and reviews here.
8. Venture Heat 12V Unisex Motorcycle Heated Pant LinerPros:
Cons:
- Heat extends from the thighs down the shins
- Powered by your motorcycle's battery - so battery life is irrelevant!
- Compatible with ATVs and snowmobiles too!
- Three heat settings
- Built-in microprocessor prevents the liners from overheating or short circuiting
- Expensive option
- No heating element on lower back
- Not suitable for outer wear
The Venture Heat 12V Unisex Motorcycle Heated Pant Liner is a stellar option of personal heating system for those cold-weather motorcycle riders seeking a base layer to endure the freezing wind-chill of winter riding.
These pant’s don’t utilize a mobile power source, but rather plug right into your motorcycle’s battery, so run time is not an issue. The plug-in is furthermore compatible with essentially any DC power source (snowmobiles, boats, ATVs, etc).
These liners are slim fitting, so layering them underneath your riding shell or regular pants is no issue.
There are three different heat settings, extending from the thighs down the shins, so you have full frontal coverage to combat the vicious wind chill on those brisk days. A built-in microprocessor furthermore prevents the liners from overheating or short-circuiting, so you can be sure that your base layer won’t receive too much power or malfunction while riding.
A bit on the expensive side, yes, but this is the price you pay for reliable, potent heat suitable for the extreme cold of motorcycle riding.
Find more Venture Heat 12V Unisex Motorcycle Heated Pant Liner information and reviews here.
9. Gerbing 12V Motorcycle Heated Pant LinerPros:
Cons:
- 12V 3.6Amp electrical system can be connected to your vehicle’s DC power system
- Compatible with motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, boats, etc
- Four Microwire heating zones across the upper legs and hips
- Windproof and durable Ripstop nylon shell with taffeta lining (mid layer)
- Advanced interconnectivity allows for direct plugging in to Gerbing 12V jacket, socks, gloves, etc
- Microwire technology utilizes patented micro-sized stainless steel fibers encased in a proprietary waterproof coating
- Smart heat setting can automatically adjust heat up and down to remain at the desired heat setting
- Dual wireless controller and Bluetooth controller
- Lots of precise sizing available
- Expensive option
- No heat coverage over the shins
- Not suitable for outer wear while riding
The Gerbing 12V Motorcycle Heated Pant Liner is another killer option of heated base layer for wintertime motorcycle riders, snowmobilers, boaters and more!
The 12V 3.6Amp electrical system can be connected to any vehicle’s DC power system, so these pant liners are compatible with whatever it is that you’re riding.
Composed of a windproof and durable Ripstop nylon shell with taffeta lining, these pants not only generate heat around your knees and waist, but also effectively block the cold breeze from reaching your skin! When temps are truly low, heat without wind-chill is what equals true warmth out there!
Advanced interconnectivity in the wiring allows for direct connection to other Gerbing 12V heated garments and apparel like their heated jackets, socks, gloves, and more. The brand has made it easy to fully equip yourself with heated under and outerwear while only requiring one plug-in for all your garments.
There is Bluetooth control as well as a dual wireless controller, but probably the coolest and most practical feature of all, there is a smart heat setting that can automatically adjust the heat up and down to remain at the desired heat level. This eliminates the need to stop and adjust the heat of your riding pants, giving you far greater freedom on the road!
Find more Gerbing 12V Motorcycle Heated Pant Liner information and reviews here.
Heated Pants Are a Brilliant Tool For Many Contexts
There are many scenarios in which heated pants and underwear are an absolute game-changing tool for enduring the cold.
There are great options for active outdoor enthusiasts who battle the winter cold while skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and more that don't restrict motion, as well as some particularly toasty options for less active winter pastimes like ice fishing and still-hunting that really call for some added heat!
Outdoor winter chores are also made far more manageable when you don't have to freeze out there!
Whatever it is that you either endure or enjoy doing most during the cold months of the year, chances are a pair of heated pants or underwear will be a saving grace!
Heated Underwear
Your base layer is your first line of defense against the elements, so it goes without saying that it's a pivotal garment for trapping your body heat. While cotton, wool and synthetic base layer options have come a long way when it comes to insulation, if temps are truly frigid why not ensure your absolute warmth with a heated base garment?
We've tracked down a few different heated underwear options above that are suitable for a range of applications.
Motorcycle Pants
Those who ride know that even mild temperatures can become unbearably cold with the added wind chill of highway riding.
Heated pants, pant liners, or underwear can make all the difference when it comes to keeping warm on the road, while many options are furthermore compatible with your bike's powersource meaning battery life and heat strength isn't an issue on long rides.
There are several options above great for use as a base, mid or outer layer while riding in low temps.
