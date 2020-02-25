15 Best Fishing Pliers For All Anglers

Your fishing pliers are one of the most important tools of the trade. Every experienced angler knows the value of a reliable pair of pliers and that they make life much easier for both you and the hooked fish at hand.
While these tools might at first seem straightforward and simple, their designs are far-ranging and most effectively utilized when paired with their respective fishing styles. Our top list has tracked down the best fishing pliers for every angler so you can select the perfect fishing companion for the tackle you employ, and species you target.
- Aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel
- Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 2-inch jaws feature impressive strength and durability (replaceable)
- Replaceable Carbide cutters are capable of cutting the toughest lines and leader materials
- Integrated split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts
- Patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when wet
- Spring loaded for easy one-handed operation
- Nylon sheath and lanyard included
- Several sizes available
The BUBBA 7.5 Inch Fishing Pliers are a rock-solid option from a trusted brand that are suitable for more or less any fishing style, making this one of the ultimate versatile and affordable options for recreational freshwater anglers and offshore commercial fishermen alike.
Built with an aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel and integrated with replaceable Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 2-inch jaws – this options sports impressive overall strength and corrosion resistance. Good luck stopping these bad boys!
Replaceable Carbide cutters, built-in split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts and a spring loaded handle make this a truly full-feature option that will support virtually any fishing style.
The patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when the tool is wet, and furthermore has a sharp, tough-looking aesthetic. These pliers mean business from tip-to-hilt. The brand even includes a quality nylon sheath and lanyard with this purchase, turning an already awesome value into an exceptional one.
If you like these pliers but are seeking something a bit larger for truly big-game species, it’s fortunately offered at an 8.5-inch length as well. There is furthermore a highly comparable 6.5-inch stainless steel option for smaller fish applications.
Whichever size you go with, you can plan on owning these pliers for quite a few fishing seasons due to their durable build and flawless performance.
- Aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel
- Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 3-inch split ring jaws feature impressive strength and durability (replaceable)
- Replaceable Carbide cutters are capable of cutting the toughest lines and leader materials
- Integrated split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts
- Patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when wet
- Spring loaded for easy one-handed operation
- Nylon sheath and lanyard included
The BUBBA 6.5 Inch Split Ring Fishing Pliers are without a doubt one of the best value, built-to-last options when it comes to saltwater approved pliers geared towards offshore anglers.
These are essentially the same pliers as the previous BUBBA pair listed, the only real difference being the split ring jaws for swapping out or adding/removing hooks to your lures. If you often fish with big plugs and lures, you might find this feature to be a big added bonus. Other anglers who don’t have a need for a split ring tool might find the pointed jaw tips to be a distraction while unhooking fish.
Like all of BUBBA’s pliers listed here, this pair is built with an aerospace aluminum construction, Titanium Nitride coated high-carbon stainless steel jaws, and feature replaceable Carbide cutters. These pliers are engineered to handle hard abuse and environmental conditions, and feel great in your hand while doing it.
Spring loaded for easy one-handed operation and including a nylon sheath and lanyard, the brand has ensured these pliers will remain ready for action on your person at all times.
Another brilliantly designed pair of pliers by BUBBA that performs far ahead of its price point.
- Hot-forged aluminum construction makes these pliers ultralight and rock-solid
- Spring-loaded pliers minimize hand fatigue and are but can also be held closed by a plunge lock
- Replaceable carbide cutters and jaws
- Bearhand Control super-effectively translates the power from your hand to the tool
- Oversized finger choil is integrated for a place to rest your forefinger
- Nose of pliers is off axis to improve line of sight and control while working
- Includes a nylon sheath with a D-ring and belt loop
- Unlimited lifetime warranty
The GERBER Magniplier Freshwater Fishing Pliers are a high performance option intended for serious anglers that are offered at a very reasonable price point considering the comparable top-tier competition.
This option is loaded with features and built with a long lifespan in mind, so if you enjoy owning full-feature, ergonomically designed fishing tools you’ll definitely want to perk your ears to this one.
The hot-forged aluminum construction makes these pliers ultralight and rock-solid, so you don’t have to worry about integrity despite their featherlight feel. While these pliers will hold up fine in the saltwater if properly rinsed and maintenanced, GERBER does offer a saltwater-specific version of these pliers (also listed here) that are further treated for enhanced corrosion resistance.
The jaws and carbide cutters are replaceable for a guaranteed long lifespan, and the plunge lock that keeps the spring loaded handle closed is built to be simple and reliable. Designed with an oversized finger choil for added comfort in your hand and an off-axis nose for improved line of sight down to the jaws while unhooking fish, the brand has very mindfully designed this option to feel just downright awesome in your hand.
GERBER’s Bearhand Control furthermore seamlessly translates the power from your hand to the tool, so you can really crank down on this one without concern of it bending or slipping out on you.
There is even an included nylon sheath with an integrated D-ring for easy attachment to your pack or person – GERBER has hit all the bases on this one. We find the overall aesthetic to be pretty rugged and sharp looking as well, but hey, that’s just an opinion!
- Hot-forged aluminum construction with added Salt RX corrosion-resistant protection makes these pliers ultralight and rock-solid
- 7.5-inch Spring-loaded pliers minimize hand fatigue but can also be held closed by a plunge lock
- Replaceable carbide cutters and jaw
- Bearhand Control super-effectively translates the power from your hand to the tool
- Oversized finger choil is integrated for a place to rest your forefinger
- Nose of pliers is off axis to improve line of sight and control while working
- Includes a nylon sheath with a D-ring and belt loop
- Unlimited Lifetime Warranty
The GERBER Magniplier Saltwater Fishing Pliers are a brilliant choice for serious anglers seeking a top-quality option for rugged saltwater use – without the astronomical price tag.
Just like the freshwater version – while these pliers might seem a bit pricey at first, consider the fact that there are options listed here well over $200. The Magnipliers offer essentially the same level of performance and lifespan as the top-tier options, but at a far lower (albeit still reasonably expensive) price point. Those looking for a better than the norm pair of pliers without entering the truly big-bucks territory will find this option to be a brilliant fishing companion.
Featuring GERBER’s array of features intended to create excellent ergonomics, the Magnipliers truly feel great in your hand and are streamlined for practical application. Between the oversized finger choil for added grip support and off-axis nose for improved line of sight down to the hook, these pliers are a delight to use compared to more standard options.
Like the freshwater variant, these pliers are built with a hot-forged aluminum construction – but also feature an added Salt RX corrosion-resistant protection making them particularly saltwater approved. Good luck beating up on these ones!
With the included a nylon sheath and unlimited lifetime warranty, this is truly a stellar value buy from a trusted brand you can count on top-level performance from.
- Fly-fishing pliers built from machined aluminum with type III military-spec anodizing
- Replaceable jaws and cutters are built from Crucible CPM S35VN (a high quality stainless steel) for excellent corrosion resistance and edge retention
- Ergonomic grips follow the contours of your hand
- Designed and made in the USA
- Quality sheath and lanyard included
The Orvis Fly Fishing Pliers make for a brilliant low profile tool with excellent ergonomics and grip strength that’s perfect for all anglers, but geared towards fly fishermen in particular.
Designed and built in the USA, you can feel the quality here as soon as you pick up this tool. Built from machined aluminum with type III military-spec anodizing, these pliers are ultralight as well as rock-solid.
They are fairly small and compact compared to most of the options listed here, making them more suitable for popping loose smaller flies and tackle. That being said, they still offer incredible grip strength and torque for deep-lodged hooks, but keep in mind these pliers put you up close and personal with whatever it is that you’re unhooking.
The replaceable jaws and cutters are built from Crucible CPM S35VN (a high-quality stainless steel) for excellent corrosion resistance and edge retention, so the entire design of these pliers is built to last.
Between the awesome ergonomic grip, quality of craftsmanship and expected lifespan, the Orvis Pliers are well worth their higher price tag!
- Built from corrosion-proof 6AL-4V Titanium, these rock-solid yet lightweight pliers are built to last a lifetime
- Grip-tight channel cut jaws
- Spring-loaded ergonomic handles keep the pliers open for easy one-handed use
- Replaceable Tungsten cutter and anvil cleanly cut both braided and gel spun lines
- Unique line-keeper feature prevents the line from slipping out of the cut zone
- Designed with precision bushings for consistently smooth cutting and gripping action for years on end
- Sheath and lanyard included
Ok, we know what you’re thinking – how on earth could a pair of fishing pliers be so wildly expensive? The answer is quality of craftsmanship – the Van Staal 6 Inch Titanium Pliers are built to last for a lifetime of top-level performance.
If you’re the type of angler who’s consistently misplacing their gear and tools, then steer clear of this investment-purchase pair of pliers. If you’re on the contrary, responsible with your prized equipment and don’t have a track record of losing gear, this will be the last pair of fishing pliers you’ll ever buy.
If you do the math, going through enough pairs of budget pliers will eventually approach the cost of this top-tier option – and none of them will come close to this level of performance. While we understand you could buy a new fishing rod for this cost (a nice one at that!) if you have the fishing funds to invest in a top-notch brand like Van Staal, then you’ll no doubt be thrilled with your lifetime purchase.
Built from corrosion-proof 6AL-4V Titanium, these rock-solid yet lightweight pliers are downright bulletproof. The hinges, jaws and replaceable tungsten cutters are all of the utmost quality, and the spring-loaded handle has an awesome ergonomic grip and allows for easy one-handed use.
Van Staal has employed their unique line-keeper feature with this tool that conveniently prevents the line from exiting the cutting zone. Precision bushings furthermore ensure consistently smooth cutting and gripping action for countless fishing seasons – these pliers should feel like new for the duration of their ultra-long lifespan.
With an included leather sheath and lanyard, as well as an excellent customer guarantee, you can rest assured you’re getting a solid value here, despite the remarkable price tag.
- Corrosion-resistant titanium bonded aluminum alloy construction
- Full-tang construction for rock-solid torque and enhanced durability
- Removable tungsten carbide wire cutters
- Non-slip Cuda Scale pattern grips
- Includes ballistic nylon sheath and convenient lanyard
The Cuda 7.5-Inch Fishing Pliers and Wire Cutters are a brilliant tool for anglers who often employ wire leader material while chasing toothy species like pike, musky, and you guessed it – barracuda.
Approved for both salt and freshwater, there’s not really anything these pliers aren’t up for. The 7.5-inch length is suitable for removing hooks from larger species, but also precise enough for managing smaller hooks and mouths. The full -tang construction furthermore allows you to crank down on these pliers as hard as you’d like – they’re rock-solid from tip to handle base.
The integrated tungsten carbide wire cutters will slice through even more robust wire-bite and leader material, and are of course replaceable if you really wear them down.
Best of all, the non-slip “Cuda Scale” pattern grip feels awesome in your hand – earning these pliers lots of rave reviews from ergonomic-loving anglers.
The brand includes a ballistic nylon sheath with these pliers, and even a lanyard for convenient mounting on your person, adding even more to the value of this already reasonably priced tool.
- Long, 8-inch nose is great for removing hooks from deep-hooked fish and keeping your distance from more toothy species
- Titanium coated steel is rock solid and built to last – just don’t leave them out in the wetness
- Full-tang construction extends all the way down the handles making for a particularly secure and high-strength pair of pliers
- Ring splitter for easily switching out or adding/removing hooks
- Integrated crimper
- Cutter is approved for titanium wire, mono, and braid
- “Cuda Scale” grip provides an awesome ergonomic grip
The Cuda 8 Inch Stainless Steel Freshwater Fishing Pliers are a brilliant choice of affordable, but high-quality pliers for freshwater anglers chasing more serious fish like big largemouth, pike and muskie.
If you appreciate some extra reach when you’re removing hooks from more toothy species, or sometimes need that added plier length for extracting baits out of deep-hooked fish, this is an awesome choice of freshwater pliers. They are wonderful for big-game saltwater applications as well, but are not the best rated for corrosion-resistance so consider something else if you’re an exclusively saltwater angler.
The full-tang construction of this option extends all the way down the handles making for a particularly secure and high-strength pair of pliers, so feel free to honk down on these bad boys as hard as you’d like. The brand’s signature “Cuda Scale” grip is furthermore a favorite amongst anglers, many fishermen raving about the friendly ergonomics.
There are ring splitter jaw tips for easily switching out or adding/removing hooks, as well as an integrated crimper for more effectively cinching down weights and leader connections. The brand has also equipped these pliers with a cutter at the base of the jaws, although they are not replaceable and will wear out over time.
All things considered, for big game freshwater species and applications, it’s tough to beat the integrity, grip strength and ergonomics of this highly affordable option.
- Black nickel Titanium coated stainless steel construction is super durable and saltwater approved
- Replaceable Carbide cutters
- Knot cinching holes integrated within the jaws
- Ergonomic non-slip grips and spring loaded handle
- Includes a custom-molded sheath
The Penn 8-Inch Bull Nose Pliers are a solid choice for any style angler seeking a particularly robust pair of fishing pliers that can stand up to hard abuse, at a not so steep price point.
What you see is what you get with this one – it’s a minimalist option that’s built for long lifespan and big fish. The black nickel Titanium coated stainless steel construction is super durable and saltwater approved, while the non-slip grips are engineered to stand up to a lifetime of fishing.
Penn has integrated some replaceable Carbide cutters for slicing both braid and hard mono, and even included some knot-cinching holes into the body of the jaws themselves for some help snugging down those more robust, tough to fasten knots.
A spring loaded handle and included custom molded sheath enable you to keep this tool right at your side and ready for one-handed action – simple, but underrated features.
For the cost, this is a brilliant pair of bare-bones yet versatile big-game pliers – no doubt a solid value buy from Penn that will make a reliable fishing companion for many seasons.
- Aerospace aluminum construction for a lightweight, yet solid feel
- Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel 4-inch jaws feature impressive strength and durability (replaceable)
- Replaceable Carbide cutters are capable of cutting the toughest lines and leader materials
- Integrated split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts
- Patented Bubba Blade non-slip grip handle ensures you maintain a solid grip even when wet
- Long handle and jaw length combined with the 90-degree angle of the handle allow for added leverage in hook removal
- Spring loaded for easy one-handed operation
- Nylon sheath and lanyard included
- Several sizes available
The Bubba 8.5 Inch Pistol Grip Long Nose Fishing Pliers are the perfect tool for removing hooks from large, toothy species that are oftentimes hooked in a difficult to manage manner or orientation.
The 90-degree design of these pistol grip pliers is perfect for introducing some added leverage for popping out deep-rooted, otherwise challenging to grip hooks. Big game offshore anglers will love this tool for increased safety (for the angler and the fish!) popping hooks out of species like tuna, marlin, barracuda, kingfish and more.
Like all of BUBBA’s awesome fishing pliers, this option features the brand’s patented non-slip grip handle, ensuring you maintain a solid grip even when wet. The pliers are furthermore spring loaded for easier one-handed operation and even include a sheath and lanyard in order to remain at your side and right on hand.
4-Inch, Titanium Nitride coated, high-carbon stainless steel jaws provide some serious grip-strength and torque, while the replaceable Carbide cutters are capable of slicing through even the toughest lines and leader materials. This is a rock-solid, bulletproof pair of pliers that will not be stopped by corrosion from saltwater environments nor even the most abusive wear and tear.
Integrated split shot and leader sleeve crimping cutouts complement the lower portion of the jaws, making these a truly full-feature pair of fishing pliers perfect for offshore, big game anglers.
BUBBA has come up with a stellar-value product with this pair of nearly indestructible pistol-grip pliers that far outperforms its price point – no doubt a great buy for any angler that means business.
- Carbon steel with PTFE coating will hold up for years of use with some occasional maintenance
- 11-inch length and robust build is long and strong enough for bigger hooks and bigger fish
- Great for keeping your fingers safe from toothy species
- Non-slip, ergonomic handle feels great in your hand and features a lanyard hole for easy mounting
The 11 Inch Long Nose Fishing Pliers by Booms Fishing are a great budget option for those anglers who require some extra reach while unhooking particularly large and/or toothy fish.
If you’re chasing big bass of any type, pike, musky, barracuda, and other species known to either swallow the bait or to have vicious teeth, this could be a great choice of pliers for you. While they lack cutters, a spring-loaded handle, or locking mechanism, this is an excellent bare-bones option for the sole purpose of unhooking difficult to manage fish species.
The Carbon steel with PTFE coating construction will hold up for years of use – but only with some occasional maintenance, so make sure to always rinse your pliers with freshwater after fishing in the ocean and also to oil/grease them every so often – maybe once or twice a season. This will ensure these pliers don’t corrode on you and remain smooth rather than sticky when trying to open and close them without a spring mechanism.
The non-slip, ergonomic handle feels great in your hand and features a lanyard hole for easy mounting, so keeping track of these pliers is made easy.
All things considered, Booms Fishing has built a simple and reliable option here that’s killer for big and mean fish applications considering its low price tag.
- 7.87-Inch lightweight anodized aluminum construction is effectively corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for saltwater or freshwater use
- Coated carbon stainless steel insert jaws
- Replaceable 70+ HRC tungsten carbide cutters are great for slicing through even tough braided line
- Split ring opener
- Spring loaded handle for easy one-handed operation
- Includes a steel wire coiled lanyard and nylon holster
The X1 Aluminum Fishing Pliers by Booms Fishing are a great go-to choice for budget-buyers and those new to angling.
This option demonstrates that there’s no need to spend the big bucks on a simple fishing tool. Although they don’t have the awesome ergonomics and expected lifespan of higher-end options, these pliers will perform just fine for casual, weekend anglers.
The lightweight anodized aluminum construction is effectively corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for freshwater or saltwater use, but you’ll still want to thoroughly rinse them after any exposure to the ocean. The coated carbon stainless steel insert jaws are at least built to be extra corrosion-resistant.
Replaceable 70+ HRC tungsten carbide cutters are suitable for slicing through tough braided lines and most hard mono and fluoro, but once again – if you want top-quality components, you’ll need to buy a top-quality pair of pliers.
The brand has built this budget choice with a spring loaded handle for improved one-handed operation, and furthermore included a nylon holster and steel wire coiled lanyard totaling to a pretty awesome overall value considering the low cost here.
- Aircraft-grade anodized aluminum construction is effectively corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for saltwater use
- Replaceable Tungsten Carbide cutters can cut even the toughest braid, mono and fluoro
- Stainless steel, split ring jaws
- Includes a nylon sheath, coiled lanyard and belt loop clasp
- Spring loaded handle for easy one-handed operation
- Multiple color options and sizes available
The Piscifun Aluminum Fishing Pliers are an awesome affordable pair of lightweight, corrosion-resistant pliers that are perfect for anglers who don’t require a particularly high strength option.
The aircraft-grade anodized aluminum construction is effectively corrosion resistant and therefore suitable for saltwater use, but these pliers don’t have the grip strength you want if you’re targeting particularly big species – so keep that in mind.
Replaceable Tungsten Carbide cutters can cut even the toughest braid, mono and fluoro, so these Piscifun pliers at least hold their own on that front.
This option is built with a spring loaded handle for easy one-handed operation, and stainless steel split ring jaws for added durability and functionality switching out hooks. There’s even a fairly nice quality nylon sheath and coiled lanyard included with this purchase, totaling to quite the value buy.
I’ve owned a fair amount of budget-gear from Piscifun from waist packs to fly lines and I’ve always been impressed by the quality for the cost, so if you’re shopping for something highly affordable, this is a safe go-to.
- Corrosion-resistant 420 stainless steel construction is treated with a tough Teflon coating for added durability and corrosion resistance
- 46% harder, and nearly 3 times the bending strength of aluminum-built pliers
- Straight nose or split ring nose options available
- Tungsten carbide cutters easily slice through tough mono, fluorocarbon, or braid with ease
- Integrated crimping slots for securing a split shot or building a steel leader
- Thin profile, ergonomic textured rubber handle is spring loaded and provides nice in-hand comfort and control
- Includes a custom-molded sheath with belt clip as well as a lanyard
- Multiple color options available
The KastKing Cutthroat 7 Inch Fishing Pliers are an impressively equipped option for the price point that are offered in an array of colors and variations to better match your fishing style and preferred aesthetic.
The corrosion-resistant 420 stainless steel construction is further treated with a tough Teflon coating for enhanced durability and saltwater resistance. The brand claims the build of this option is 46% harder, and sports nearly 3 times the bending strength of aluminum-built pliers.
There are straight nose or split ring nose options available, both of which include Tungsten carbide cutters for effectively slicing virtually any line type or leader material. There are also integrated crimping slots for enhanced split shot cinching and leader construction.
The thin profile, ergonomic textured rubber handle is spring loaded for easier one-handed operation and well rated for nice in-hand comfort and control. Between the design of the handle and integrity of the frame, you can really crank down on these pliers without issue.
Kastking even includes a custom-molded sheath with a belt clip as well as a lanyard with this purchase – setting you up for controlled chaos the next time you land a big one.
- 6.7-Inch super lightweight air-craft grade aluminum construction is corrosion resistant and therefore saltwater approved
- Titanium-coated stainless steel split ring jaws
- Replaceable Tungsten Carbide cutters can handle tough braid and mono
- Integrated crimp sleeves for easier split shot attachment
- Anti-slip, spring loaded handle for easy one-handed operation
- Nylon sheath and lanyard included
As the price tag suggests, the wolfyok Aluminum Fishing Pliers are about as simple and straightforward as this style of budget Aluminum pliers get.
That being said, this option is still equipped with all of the essential features you need – replaceable Tungsten Carbide cutters, integrated crimp sleeves and split ring jaws. The brand has really hit all the bases with this one, and at a laughable price point at that!
The air-craft grade aluminum construction is effectively corrosion-resistant and therefore saltwater approved, but if you’re seeking a tool for more or less exclusive saltwater use, you’ll be wise to go with something built a bit more robust to ensure a longer lifespan. Casual freshwater anglers however will find it difficult to beat up on these pliers to the point of malfunction.
An anti-slip, spring loaded handle is fairly well designed for pleasant ergonomics, but the lack of a grip may make these pliers a bit slippery when wet. There is a holster and a lanyard included for some added value, and wolfyok even offers this tool in an assortment of different colors for selecting your favorite aesthetic.
Everything considered, this is an A-ok fishing tool in the hands of a novice angler or weekend warrior but more seasoned fishermen should consider a more robustly built option.