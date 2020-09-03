65 Best Gifts For Boaters: The Ultimate List

Seeking a gift for an on-the-water enthusiast? Fortunately, there are countless gifts for boaters that are either practical, fun, or simply thoughtful, so selecting the perfect gift shouldn’t be too hard!
Our top list of boating gifts has tracked down a fantastic array of tools, toys, gadgets, apparel, and more that will ensure you come up with just the right gift for the boat lover you have in mind!
The Hydro Flask 64 Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle is the perfect container for bringing along enough water on long boat days.
Most boaters have a trusty water bottle, but oftentimes a 32 ounce or even 40 ounce container just isn’t enough. Smaller, and even medium-sized water bottles also have minimal space for adding ice, making the advantage of a larger container that much more obvious.
Hydro Flask’s water bottles are built from stainless steel and vacuum insulated, enabling them to retain both hot and cold temperatures super effectively. The slip-free powder coating is furthermore available in a wide array of gorgeous aesthetics, so selecting a color to match your favorite boaters preferred taste is made easy!
Every boater needs a trusty hat for days on the water! The T5MO Organic Airflo Hat by Tilley is the perfect companion for each and every outing and will make for both a charming and thoughtful gift.
This hat provides UPF 50+ protection and is treated for water repellency, so it effectively blocks both the sun and rain. There is also a 3/4 inch strip of mesh around the crown of the hat for enabling proper ventilation on warmer days.
A front and back wind cord system furthermore ensure this hat won’t go anywhere when the wind really starts blowing, or when the boater you have in mind hits the throttle.
A perfect boating gift for men and women alike that will no doubt remain a trusty companion for years both on and off the water.
A reliable pair of high-quality boat binoculars should be an essential on any boat, big or small. Whether or not the boater you’re shopping for already owns a pair of nocs, the Hooway 7×50 Waterproof Marine Binoculars with an Internal Rangefinder & Compass is bound to be a knock-out gift.
These binoculars are particularly suitable for boating due to their waterproof design, so there’s no need to worry about them taking a spill overboard. In the event these binoculars end up in the water, they even float, taking a lot of stress out of the equation.
This pair is furthermore designed with a porro prism system which offers a particularly wide angle of view, perfect for effectively scouting the horizon line.
The non-slip rubber housing makes this tool easy to grip in the wet and cold and also ensures it’s effectively shock absorbent. There is even a tripod adapter included with this purchase for easy mounting with increased stability.
Above all else, the most practical feature for boaters is likely the internal rangefinder and compass – allowing one to accurately determine distance, size, and direction of objects from quite a long ways out. This feature may prove itself pivotal in navigating scenarios where getting the lay of the land (or rather water) is difficult.
All things considered, this is both an invaluable safety tool and also a fun gadget to have onboard. Your favorite boater will be able to watch whales from miles away, locate channel markers through challenging visibility and scan the horizon for their fellow boaters – no doubt a cool and practical gift idea that will see some regular use!
What avid boater wouldn’t appreciate a new pair of high quality, polarized glasses? The Costa Del Mar Spearo Square Sunglasses are a top-notch option for anyone who spends time on the water that offer excellent lens performance as well as a totally cool aesthetic.
If you’re not in the know when it comes to sunglasses, Costa’s 580 Glass Lenses are one of the top-performing options currently on the market. Fishermen in particular love this brand for their exceptional quality of craftsmanship, and unparalleled performance. You may think your polarized glasses are great, but if you’ve never worn a pair of Costas, you don’t know what you’re missing!
The green mirror lens pictured is intended to enhance vision and contrast and is particularly great for fishing inshore, on lakes, and on tidal flats. While there are countless lens choices specifically suited for certain conditions and contexts, the green mirror lens is a great ‘do-everything’ option.
Including a hard case and cleaning cloth, the gift of a new pair of Costas will no doubt light up the face of any boater and see everyday use both on and off the water.
The Docktail Boat Bar is a necessity for any party boat that allows for awesome organization and serving efficiency when preparing and serving drinks for multiple guests!
This entertainment-station mounts in most standard sized rod holders and will level flat at almost any angle making installation an absolute breeze! Pop it on and off the rail of your boat in seconds when you switch from fishing to boozing and you’ve got yourself a wonderful space to host a boat party!
The Boat Bar includes one cutting board insert with six pre-cut bottle slots. There are two 1.75-Liter slots, two 1-Liter slots, two 2-Liter slots, and three additional accessory bottle slots.
Built from UV-stabilized King Starboard and fastened with stainless steel hardware, this serving station is furthermore built to last. The Docktail Boat Bar even folds flat for convenient storage when you’re not utilizing it – now that’s handy!
If the boater you’re shopping for is a fan of fancy gadgets and fun toys for adults, then the Top Race TR1200 Remote Control Boat will make for a totally cool gift idea!
Equipped with a high power brushless motor and water cooling system, this little RC boat can move at speeds up to 30MPH! The boat furthermore features an auto-flip recovery, so if you flip the boat while it’s still a distance from you, it can correct itself!
Featuring a 300-foot range, the boater you have in mind can rip some really big donuts with this bad boy! The boat utilizes a 11.1V 1800mAh 25C LiPo Battery, and the remote control takes four AA batteries. Operation is super simple and quick to get the hang of, but learning to really effectively zip this boat around takes a little practice, so it remains fun to play with no matter how much you use it!
The fun and shenanigans this RC boat is bound to provide is likely endless, so rest assured this is a gift idea that will see lots of memorable use in its lifetime!
You can check out more of the best RC boats here.
The SealLine Zip Duffle Bag is a must-have piece of totally waterproof luggage for any boater who brings along water-sensitive equipment, apparel, or electronics that require absolute protection.
Featuring a heavy-duty waterproof construction, RF welded seams, corrosion-resistant hardware, and a tough YKK AquaSeal waterproof zipper, this bag is designed to keep its contents 100% dry. The bag is even submersible (down to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes), so even if your gear goes overboard and is somehow forced underwater, it will remain dry in there.
The Sealine Zip Duffle is perfect for stashing sensitive fishing equipment, camera gear, and other electronics, as well as a great tool for packing your clothes, bach towels, and bedding. The bottom line is – if it really needs to stay dry, this bag is up for the task.
With a 40 liter and 75 liter option to choose between, you have some options when it comes to gear capacity. The bags furthermore features some external D-rings for even more extensive equipment attachment.
Lastly, a diagonal zipper on the face of the pack enables easy in and out action so you won’t have to do battle with the waterproof closure.
A brilliantly designed waterproof bag for boaters with a need for safe and reliable and storage – the Sealine Zip Duffle is an exceptionally versatile and well-made carry companion that’s perfect for gifting.
The Subwing Towable Watersports Board is hands down one of the coolest things you can have onboard your boat! Thrill-seekers will love the Subwing for its ability to safely bring the rider down into the depths behind the boat, as opposed to a tube that rides on top of the water.
The dual fins of this device allow the rider to bring the Subwing underwater and maneuver it – with a little practice you can do all sorts of underwater acrobatics and spins. There are even multiple handgrips for different riding styles and techniques, so you’ll never get bored with the fun this toy provides.
Tilt one wing down to maneuver from left to right, and simply tilt both wings up to resurface and get some air – it’s intuitive and easy to learn, yet exhilarating to operate!
It goes without saying that operating this towable can be dangerous if you’re not mindful of water depth and boat speed, so always be exceptionally careful when operating the Subwing. That being said, it does not require a ton of arm strength or a high powered engine/large boat to function properly, so you can zip this underwater towable around even on smaller boats. The brand recommends 2-4 knots as a safe and fun speed.
With a few different cool colors and patterns to choose from, selecting the right aesthetic for the boater you have in mind is made easy!
A head-turning towable that will provide endless fun and memories, the Subwing is one seriously radical gift for boaters!
Tubing is a boating past time that just never gets old no matter how many tow ropes you snap and inflatables you pop. The Sportsstuff Big Mable 1-2 Rider Towable Tube is hands down one of the most fun and rowdy options on the market for those that know the difference between a boring tube, and an exciting one!
This is a one or two-person tube that you ride in a sitting position. Grappling for the handles and leaning into turns on this unit is no doubt exhilarating, but more daring riders can test their luck riding this tube in all sorts of positions due to its open design. The tube can furthermore be towed from the front or the back, adding even greater versatility.
Featuring a full-coverage nylon cover for impact and sun resistance as well as the brand’s patented Kwik-Connect system for quick and easy rope connection, this is a particularly easy to enjoy, and built to last tube option that’s perfect for gifting!
The SPORTSSTUFF Booster Ball Towing System is a must-have boating accessory for anyone who loves tubing, wakeboarding, waterskiing, and other towable watersports!
The system consists of a 4K Booster Ball and a custom tow rope, totalling to 60 feet in length. The purpose of this device is to keep your tow rope up and out of the water while pulling someone behind the boat. This in turn reduces drag, absorbs shock, and improves overall fuel economy.
The Booster Ball is an effective tool for reducing rope spray and ‘submarining’, and also puts less strain on the tube itself. If the boater you’re shopping for spends a lot of time on the water pulling folks around, then you’ve found the gift for them!
Best of all, the patented speed safety valve built into the design allows for fast inflation and deflation, so you don’t have to have this cumbersome ball blown up and taking up precious deck space when it’s not in use. Simply inflate the Booster Ball when it’s time to shred and enjoy the ride!
Newport Vessels’ NV-Series Saltwater Rated Electric Trolling Motors will make for a stellar gift for freshwater anglers, and boaters who utilize a dinghy or inflatable to reach their larger vessel.
If the person you’re shopping for owns an old and worn trolling motor, the gift of a new unit will be doubly appreciated. Featuring efficient battery use and a 5-point LED display, a rock-solid composite fiberglass shaft, 8 variable speeds, a telescoping handle, and saltwater rated hardware, this dependable and surprisingly affordable trolling motor is outfitted with all of the necessary bells and whistles.
There are several models all available through this link offering different powered thrusts from 36 to 86 pounds, so whether the boater you’re shopping for runs a 14-foot rowboat or a 6-foot dinghy, there’s a suitable NV-Series option for them. Keep in mind that the higher powered, 86-pound thrust option will require two 12V deep cycle batteries as opposed to one, or one 24V marine battery.
If you’re seeking a smaller, lower powered and particularly energy-efficient option, go with the 36 or 46 pound thrust option. If you think the boater you have in mind would appreciate a bit more speed and strength for applications like lake fishing on a medium to large vessel, then spring for the 62 or 86 pound thrust option. The 55 pound thrust option is a great intermediate strength motor suitable for essentially any application.
Newport Vessels even goes on to offer a 2-year warranty with this product, a sure sign of quality craftsmanship.
Here’s a bit of a boring but highly practical gift for a boater who struggles to effectively set up their trolling motor on their vessel. The Newport Vessels Trolling Motor Battery Cable Extension Kit simply provides you with 5 feet of 8-gauge cable in order to find the ideal positioning for your battery and trolling motor.
Short motor cables can be frustrating when you’re trying to balance the weight in your boat and are forced to place your heavy battery in a less than ideal spot. This cable extension kit comes with everything you need to extend your motor cables without dampening the performance whatsoever.
Like we said, a bit boring, but highly practical depending on one’s boat’s setup!
The Akozon Smart Battery Box With Accessory Charging Ports is the ultimate boating gift for anyone who utilizes a trolling motor, allowing the user to get the most out of their battery while also turning it into a charging station for other devices.
Designed to fit group 24- and 27- size batteries, this brilliant device houses your trolling motor battery so it can better ventilate and dissipate heat while also remaining shock, and waterproof in there. There are terminals for connecting your leads right on the face of the box, so there’s no awkward install or maneuvering required in order to utilize the battery per usual.
What makes this device so great is the fact that it displays battery charge. Some trolling motors have an LED display that shows the remaining battery life, but even those sensors are not always correct, and often stop functioning over time. Having a truly precise read on your battery life is essential for properly estimating your range on the water, so wise boaters always know how much juice they have left.
Lastly, there is a USB output, as well as a 12V marine output, so you can even charge your other electronics when you pair your boat battery with this handy device! Who couldn’t use a reliable power bank while out on the water?
All things considered, this is a wonderful tool to own on all fronts for anyone who utilizes a trolling motor.
The Garmin Striker 4 GPS and Fish Finder with Transducer is the perfect device for boaters new to electronics, or for smaller vessels with limited space such as fishing kayaks.
This is an exceptional value GPS and fish finder for the cost offering impressive sonar and mapping capabilities. Clear Vu scanning Sonar and Chirp Sonar combine to create detailed representations of objects, structure, and fish, while the way point map allows you to easily view, mark and navigate to locations. It’s quite a capable tool for even experienced navigators and anglers, but is also exceedingly user friendly.
The display is easy to view, and the controls are intuitive and simple to learn. There are furthermore many different viewing modes that are specifically suited for tasks like finding structure, marking fish, vertical jigging, and more.
Garmin includes everything you need to get started with this bundle including the transducer and mounting hardware, so all you need is a little elbow grease and know-how to get this device installed and operational. Select from one of the available bundles (they offer extra batteries and/or additional mounting hardware) and the boater you have in mind will be able to hit the ground running!
Newport Vessels’ Premium Inflatable Dinghies lead the industry when it comes quality of craftsmanship and overall value. If the boater you have in mind is in the market for a dinghy upgrade or would simply enjoy an inflatable boat on its own – this is the go-to option.
These inflatables are perfect for enjoying leisurely days on the water with friends, fishing applications, and of course, as a means of transport out to your larger vessel sitting on a mooring. They are built to last and can easily be upgraded and outfitted for more specific applications with accessories.
While these inflatables are easily rowed or powered by an electric trolling motor, it should be noted that they are rated for outboard engines up to 20HP depending on the model.
Built with US Coast Guard rated 3x layer 9mm/1100D UV coated PVC, and heat welded seams, you can rest assured these boats are built to take a beating and last for countless years of use. The 24mm thick aluminum-framed custom hard marine coated plywood floor goes on to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride even at high speeds.
Including aluminum bench seats, oarlocks and oars, a foot pump, and a carry bag for the entire boat, this is an outstanding value purchase that sets you up with everything you need aside from a motor.
There are several different sized models available through this link, so be sure to check out the max capacity and horsepower capabilities for each vessel before pulling the trigger on a purchase!
It goes without saying that boat maintenance is of major importance if you want your vessel to enjoy a long, healthy life. Newport Vessels’ UV Resistant Inflatable Dinghy Boat Cover is an essential piece of gear for anyone who owns an inflatable dinghy.
While shrink-wrapping your dinghy or storing it in a portable garage are easy, hassle-free methods of safe storage, they can be expensive and are not always all that practical depending on the space you have.
This UV-resistant heavy duty 600D Polyester boat cover is perfect for defending your inflatable against the harmful effects of the sun and wet weather while it’s not in use. The shower cap design simply cinches over the top of the boat – the bottom elastic hem allowing for proper ventilation in order to avoid mold growth and build-up.
The durable buckle and strap system furthermore allows the boat cover to fit on most brands and models such as Zodiac, Avon, Achilles, West Marine, Saturn, Mercury, AB, and more. This means you can rest assured this cover will be a fit with whatever type of inflatable the boater you’re shopping for owns once you match the boat length to the corresponding cover size.
If the boater you’re shopping for owns an inflatable dinghy, then they will LOVE owning a SEAMAX Front Accessory Storage Bow Bag.
This simple organizer turns the bow of your inflatable into an effective gear-station with an array of practical pockets. There are larger compartments for stashing clothing and safety equipment, as well as some smaller pockets for storing the gear and gadgets you want directly on hand.
Considering how difficult it is to find a place to safely (and dryly) store your equipment and apparel on these style inflatable boats, this gift will no doubt be a game-changer for your favorite boater that they’ll wonder why they never owned!
Installation is super simple, and break down is just as easy, so this accessory bag is easily removed if you find you want the bow space for seating rather than storage.
There are several sizes available, so be sure to get the proper dimensions of the boat you’re planning on equipping with this awesome gift idea!
If the boater you’re shopping for utilizes a small or medium-sized inflatable vessel, then the Aquaglide Bellows Pump could make for a practical and appreciated gift.
This simple bellows features a four-foot heavy duty hose and fittings for Boston, fish Eye, halkey/Roberts and stem valves. It is able to inflate up to 2.6 PSI – ideal for inflating kayaks and watersports equipment without a high-pressure floor.
If the boater you have in mind often utilizes an inflatable dinghy or zodiac, then this bellows will be perfect for adding a bit of air before or during outings. Oftentimes inflatable vessels will lose a bit of pressure overnight with the loss of the sun (the warmth of the sun causes the trapped air to expand and keep the boat tight) – adding a few pumps to each air reservoir before embarking can make all the difference when it comes to buoyancy and top speed on the water.
A bit of a boring, but none the less highly practical boating gift that will be undoubtedly cherished by anyone who currently struggles to maintain consistent pressure in their inflatable vessel!
The Kelty Sunshade Pop Up Quick Canopy Shade Tent will make for a wonderful gift for any boater that enjoys setting up for a proper day of lounging at the lake or beach.
This simple canopy structure erects in minutes and features a movable sidewall for use as a windscreen or privacy blind. There are even some interior storage pockets for keeping a few items like a phone, snack, or book right on hand.
The whole shade tent breaks down into a backpack carry bag, so it’s impressively compact considering its large deployed size, making it suitable for storage below deck!
If you like this gift idea but think the Kelty Sunshade might be just a bit too cumbersome aboard your favorite boater’s vessel, then be sure to check out our list of the best pop-up beach tents for some alternative options of varying size and design!
If the boating enthusiast you’re shopping for is known to enjoy a proper picnic while out recreating and loves to grill and prepare food, the BOMKI 13 Piece Grilling and Camping Cooking Utensils Set will make for a stellar addition to their on-the-water kitchen.
This is an exceptionally compact and portable kit of utensils that’s designed for enduring rough abuse and the elements. The set is furthermore effectively corrosion resistant. BPA free, odorless, and dishwasher safe.
The set includes a chef knife, paring knife, serving spoon and fork, spatula, scissors, tongs, a corkscrew, cutting board, grilling gloves, and more – totaling to quite the awesome overall value.
Everything comes neatly packed within a 14 by 8.5 by 2.5 inch zippered carry case, so tucking this culinary set below deck in storage for when you need it is made easy.
No doubt a fun and practical boating gift that will very likely see use both on and off the water!
What’s a day on the lake or ocean without some burgers and dogs? If the boater you’re shopping for enjoys a proper lunch break out on the water as opposed to simply packing snacks, then the Coleman Camp Propane Grill Stove is a must-have item.
This cooking system employs a 2-in-1 design so you can use the grill and stove at the same time, providing 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power. There are 130 square inches of grill area, and the burner can support up to a 10-inch pan.
You can cook a few burgers on the grill while sauteing veggies on the burner to name just one potential application. The take away here is that this is a more versatile than average cook system that you can use to prepare all sorts of meals, both big and small.
Wind panels on the side of this grill ensure whatever you’re cooking (as well as the flame of the grill) doesn’t get too blown around or peppered with sand or sea spray. A removable grease management tray for easy cleaning and non-skid feet for secure set up go on to make this is a stellar option for cooking aboard a vessel.
Portable, durable, and offering high cooking strength, the Coleman PerfectFlow Camp Stove will make for an awesomely practical on-the-water gift for essentially any style boater!
If the boater you’re shopping for owns a pontoon boat or a vessel with wrap-around railings, then this Modified Cuisinart Grill with Arnall’s Stainless Grill Brackets should absolutely be on your radar!
This grilling setup mounts to 1.25-inch open square pontoon boat railings – keeping your grill effectively out of the way on deck and in the perfect position for actively cooking. The grill is customized to work with Arnall’s Grill Brackets so there are no tools required for secure installation.
The Cuisinart Petit Grill features 145 square inches of grilling surface and an impressively high heat-output for its size. This is far from a minimalist camp-stove, but rather a powerhouse boat-grill that will rival the strength of your favorite boater’s at-home unit.
If the boater you’re shopping for is passionate about grilling steaks, burgers, kebabs, corn, veggies, and more, then they will instantly fall in love with the performance and design of this outstanding cook system!
Every boater needs a BIG boat cooler for stashing food and beverages, as well as the catch of the day, and anyone who knows anything about coolers knows that YETI is one of the top industry leaders!
The YETI Tundra 65 Cooler is without a doubt one of the best available options for those seeking a long term, top-quality ice chest. A cooler of this price point is certainly an investment, but the insulating ability, integrity, aesthetics, and volume of this option are well worth the cost.
Three inches of PermaFrost Insulation and an extra thick FatWall design is remarkable at retaining ice for prolonged periods of time and is furthermore certified Bear-Resistant. The Rotomolded construction goes on to make this cooler an absolute fortress against impacts, so good luck damaging this bad boy!
Measuring 30.5 by 17.5 by 16 inches, and with an empty weight of 29 pounds, this is exactly the monster-sized cooler your favorite boater has always wanted. With a sharp color selection to choose from, you can choose the perfect aesthetic to match their boat and their personal preference!
The Coleman 54-Quart Steel-Belted Cooler is the perfect size ice chest for casual days out on the water, or for vessels with limited storage space. This cooler provides plenty of room for food and beverages without a sporting a massive and cumbersome size that’s difficult to fit on deck.
The 54-quart capacity of this option can accommodate up to 85 cans, so although it’s not a tremendous cooler, it’s still got quite a bit of capacity. Premium insulation furthermore offers 4-day ice retention in temperatures as high as 90°F, so Coleman’s engineered a cooler option here that can contend with the industry leaders when it comes to insulating ability, without the staggering price tag.
Rust-resistant stainless steel hardware and comfort grip stainless steel handles go on to ensure this unit will hold up for many years of use, while the inherent construction is quite durable. It may not be an essentially indestructible rotomolded cooler, but it is far superior to the norm when it comes to integrity.
The Steel-Belted Cooler has a sort of retro-aesthetic that will be right up the alley of certain boaters, so carefully consider which color option would match the preferences of the captain you’re shopping for. All in all an excellent value purchase for anyone in need of a reliable and attractive cooler system.
Cooler backpacks have gained massive popularity over recent years for obvious reasons – they’re remarkably effective and handy to own. The Hydro Flask Unbound Soft Sided Cooler Pack is one of our top picks of insulated backpacks due to its high degree of functionality and sharp, attractive aesthetic.
This cooler-pack is perfect for when you pull up to that beach destination and move to unload the boat. Simply toss it on like a backpack and head ashore without worrying about spilling or taking on any water.
The brand has implemented ‘Smart Insulation’ with this cooler, meaning the pack is especially insulated in some areas, and less so in others. This makes it remarkably less cumbersome than a lot of the competition, while still keeping its contents effectively cold for 48 hours.
The Aquaseal zipper and welded seams ensure leakproof transport, not allowing any water in or out of the pack. The BPA-free liner is furthermore FDA food-grade, and quite easy to clean when you choose to.
The ‘True Access Top’ of the Unbound Cooler Pack goes on to enable particularly easy reaching into of the 22 liter pack, opening more as if it’s on a hinge rather than like a traditional backpack. There’s enough space in here for quite a bit of food and beverage despite this pack’s slim profile, so don’t let it’s low weight and streamlined design fool you into thinking it only has room for a personal picnic.
A slim side pocket and integrated gear loops provide a few different spaces for stashing additional items both inside and outside the pack, so Hydro Flask has ensured you’ve got space for everything here.
With a few different charming colors to choose from, you can even select a preferred aesthetic for your favorite boater!
The Hydro Flask Lightweight Insulated Lunch Box is undoubtedly the coolest and most practical lunch box the boater you have in mind will ever own!
This is not simply an aesthetically pleasing food container, but rather an advanced piece of engineering that’s designed to effectively organize and temperature-control your lunch while looking good doing it! Available in 3.5 and 5 liter sizing as well as in a wide selection of gorgeous color choices, there’s a Hydro Flask lunchbox for everyone.
Hydro Flask has built this lunchbox with a hard-sided design to ensure its contents are not damaged during transport, so this is a suitable option for banging around on boat rides through choppy conditions.
In addition to the main compartment, an interior mesh sleeve-pocket is integrated for easy organizing of cutlery, napkins, thin-profile snacks, or essentially any item you can think to slip in there. The brand has furthermore fully lined the interior of this lunchbox enabling fast and easy clean-ups in the event of a spill in there.
Including a 5-year limited warranty, you can be sure that this is the last lunchbox the boater you’re shopping for will be buying for many years to come.
The malmo Stainless Steel Double Walled Ice Bucket is a charming little serving companion that’s perfect for cocktail parties out on the boat!
While your regular boat cooler obviously works fine when it comes to holding ice, it can be nice to have a designated ice container for hosting parties and for when you simply want to be a bit classy. This unit is aesthetically charming as well as highly functional, so your favorite boater can effectively add some flair to the way they host get-togethers on their vessel!
The double-walled stainless steel construction of this ice bucket ensures it retains ice for hours on end while also remaining condensation-free on the outside. There is also a carry handle for easy transport and relocation.
Measuring 9.1 inches high and 7.3 inches wide. this is the perfect size container for hosting small cocktail parties or for intimate champagne dates. How ever your favorite boater prefers to entertain guests, this handy little ice bucket by malmo will be the perfect sidekick!
What’s a boat captain without a proper bartending kit? This 17-Piece Professional Travel Bartender Kit & Bag has everything you need and more to create classy cocktails and entertain small to large groups!
This is a hand-crafted, rustic-style bartender tote bag that’s been masterfully designed with 27 different inner straps and compartments. The bag is built from a high-quality canvas material and features full-grain leather strapping and steel buckles. The boater you’re shopping for will no doubt look like a true mixologist with this attractive and impressively inclusive set!
Including rustproof 18 oz and 28 oz Boston cocktail tins, a double-sided jigger with imperial and metric markings, a 10 inch wooden muddler, wooden mixing spoon, three different strainers, liquor pourers, lemon squeezer and zester, a double lever corkscrew, and much more, this is a remarkable value kit for the price point! There is even a Lewis ice bag and mallet included – the brand has hit all the bases here!
No doubt a wonderful gift for any boater who has a passion for fine cocktails, pleasant ambiance, and entertaining.
The RIGWA LIFE 1.5 Quart Bowl is a brilliant tool for packing a proper picnic while out boating. This 18/8 stainless steel, vacuum insulated bowl is capable of keeping food cold for up to 8 hours and hot for up to 4.
The RIGWA LIFE Bowl features a BPA free lid that creates a spill-proof, secure seal, so you can jumble and bang this container around all you want on bumpy boat rides without having to worry about it spilling. When you’re ready to enjoy whatever it is that you’re stashing in there, a simple two-finger latch enables you to pop the lid off with ease.
It’s the perfect size for a fruit salad, granola, a veggie mix or even for soups or chili – the insulating power and durability of the RIGWA Bowl will ensure your lunch or snack is right as you left it!
The Swig Life 12oz Triple Insulated Skinny Can Cooler will make for a unique and pointedly practical gift for any boater who’s known to have a love for beverages that come in tall skinny cans such as White Claws, Trulys, Red Bulls, and other beers, seltzers, and sodas!
This is essentially a coozie, but it’s engineered to insulate far better than standard foam options. Built from 304 grade 18/8 stainless steel these skinny can coolers are double-walled and vacuum insulated in order to keep cans cold for up to 12 hours!
They are slip and scratch-free, and even feature a silicone base for noiseless, abrasion-free placement on any surface or in any cup holder. The Swig Life Skinny Can Cooler is also dishwasher safe!
Best of all, the brand offers tons of different colors and patterns to choose from, many of which have a truly unique and attractive aesthetic.
These can coolers will no doubt raise some eyebrows due to how cool and specialized they are, so be sure to consider which friends and family of yours would get the most use out of this game-changing coozie!
Does the boater you’re shopping for complain about the lack of effective cup holders on their vessel? If so, let us introduce you to the SquidCup Non-Tip Boat Cup Holder & Tumbler System!
The SquidCup features patent-pending dual-magnet and micro suction-cup technology that is easy to use and totally maintenance-free without the utilization of any adhesives or hardware. There is no installation required – simply stick the base to any flat surface and you’ve got yourself a cup holder and/or 16-ounce tumbler!
Both the tumbler and the base feature a securely encased, rare earth neodymium magnet in order to remain effectively joined during bumpy boat rides. You can secure this device right to the cockpit, or set a few up along the railing of your boat in order to accommodate everyone’s beverage! It’s weatherproof and can be relocated in seconds without leaving behind any residues or scuffs.
The 16-ounce tumbler is quite nice on its own – featuring double-walled insulation and a removable lid with a slider and straw slot opening. This makes it the perfect container for cocktails, as well as for coffee, wine, or anything else!
The YETI ICE Refreezable Reusable Cooler Ice Pack is a brilliant gift for any boater who’s serious about packing their cooler.
This is simply an over-engineered ice pack that’s durably designed in order to be totally break-resistant. The custom shape furthermore reduces freezing time, so these ice packs are truly efficient. They’re perfect for use in lunch boxes, as well as a substitute for ice in larger coolers.
There are even several different sizes available, so you can select just the right size for any volume cooler!
If you like the idea of gifting a nice new pair of boat shoes, the Men’s Bahama Vent PFG Boat Shoes by Columbia are an excellent quality and price point go-to that offer an attractive aesthetic and wonderful performance.
These shoes are waterproof, ultralight, and effectively breathable, while also featuring a durable midsole with high energy return. This makes the Bahama PFGs exceptionally comfortable for all-day wear both on and off the boat.
An advanced traction rubber sole ensures slip-free movement on deck, while the Techlite lightweight midsole and cushioned footbed feature drainage ports to quickly move water away from your feet. The shoes are furthermore equipped with the Omni-Shield Blood ‘n Guts™ water and stain-resistant treatment, so they don’t mind a little mess!
With plenty of sizing and color options to choose from, selecting a pair of Bahama PFGs for each and every boater in your life is made easy!
Good footwear while boating is underrated. The Grundéns Deck-Boss Fishing Boots are a top-notch pair of boat boots whether or not you’re an angler that provide awesome traction, comfort, and insulation while out on the water.
These are rubber boots with a rubber sole that feature reinforced toe protection and 15-inch foldable uppers. If the deck is wet or bloody, then you can wear these boots full height, if you rather wear them closer to ankle-height, simply fold the uppers down over the silicone boot-band.
The SRC certified slip-resistant Herkules Grip of these boots will ensure you have the best traction possible on slippery decks. Working fishermen in particular will appreciate the solid footing these boots provide. A two-part Dry Deck insole is furthermore present for all-day comfort, and to keep the spring in your step, so you won’t feel clunky or flat-footed in these bad boys.
Boaters who seize the day oughta have a pair of boots that can keep up and the Deck-Boss Fishing Boots are up for the task!
The Grundéns Men’s Superwatch Bib is the perfect functional gift for boaters who have a need for rugged, waterproof apparel while out on the water.
If you’re shopping for an offshore angler, lobsterman, clammer, or simply someone who enjoys staying dry while going about their day, this pair of bibs will make for a tremendous gift!
Built from 500-denier nylon and 500D Ceramic Polymer Coated Polyester, this piece of outerwear is both ultra-rugged against abrasion and the elements, as well as exceptionally weatherproof. The Superwatch Bibs furthermore remain impressively breathable despite their durability, so high activity boaters will appreciate this garment’s ability to offload heat.
Those who can’t seem to hang onto a pair of bibs for very long without wearing them out will no doubt be impressed by the craftsmanship here.
Featuring reinforced knees with kneepad pockets and an internal chest pocket, Grundéns has made sure that you won’t be without some effective storage with this piece of outerwear.
Remarkable integrity and weatherproofing, effective breathability and a practical pocket schematic, the Superwatch Bibs are without a doubt a knockout gift for essentially any diehard boater!
The Apollo Rain Pants by Outdoor Research are the perfect piece of apparel for wet and wild boat rides that will ensure your favorite boater’s bottom half stays dry out there on the water.
Whether you’re paddling a canoe or running a 30-foot motorboat, getting dripped on or splashed can put a damper on the day – especially when conditions are a bit chilly. A proper shell for your bottom half that keeps you effectively dry while also retaining your freedom of movement is a wonderful tool to own for all sorts of on the water contexts.
The Apollo Pants are 100% nylon with an elastic closure, creating an absolute stonewall to wetness. The fabric is not only totally impermeable to water, but also windproof and nice and breathable to avoid overheating or internal condensation.
Double-separating side zippers, a carabiner clip, and a back pocket that doubles as a stuff sack add even further functionality to this pair of pants.
If you like this gift idea but you’re shopping for a lady, be sure to check out the Women’s Helium Pants also by Outdoor Research.
Here’s a seriously thoughtful gift idea that will no doubt be utilized and cherished for countless years of on-the-water use by your favorite boater. The Mustang Survival Disco Taku Waterproof Jacket is a top-quality, highly equipped piece of outerwear for serious paddlers, fishermen, and those who make their living on the water.
Everything about this jacket is engineered for top-level performance and long lifespan in regards to boating. Built from exclusive MarineSpec SP waterproof, breathable fabric, the Disco Taku Jacket has been extensively designed and tested to stand up to tough salt-water environments.
This bad boy is built to keep you dry, and effectively shielded from the wind while enduring any ferocity of weather conditions, so if the boater you’re shopping for doesn’t let a foul forecast or the changing of the seasons stop them from getting on the water, this will be their new favorite piece of gear.
The streamlined design furthermore reduces bulk and snag hazards for enhanced mobility, so despite this jacket’s total weather-resistance it is not at all cumbersome to wear but rather quite sporty and permitting of unrestricted motion. A fitted style hood goes on to allow for full peripheral vision, while articulated shoulders and elbows ensure unhampered use of your arms.
Lastly, neoprene wrist closures cinch tight to keep water, bait, and fish guts out – so working shellfisherman, anglers, and sailors, in particular, will enjoy remaining dry and relatively clean during a day’s hard work.
With a few different color choices to choose from, selecting the right Mustang Jacket for the boater you have in mind shouldn’t be difficult!
High-quality, on-the-water apparel is far underrated in our opinion. The gift of a new boat-shirt is not only thoughtful, but also a highly practical piece of gear that the boater you’re shopping for will quickly come to value more than they ever thought possible!
The Columbia Men’s PFG Low Drag Offshore Short Sleeve Shirt is one of our top picks for top-notch boating shirts that offers effective sun protection, practical integrated features and a sharp and handsome aesthetic. The PFG Low Drag Offshore shirt is also available in women’s sizing.
This is technically designed as a fishing shirt, but the functionality and aesthetic of this piece of apparel is compatible with any style boater.
The Omni-Wick fabric used in the construction of this garment pulls moisture away from the body so sweat can evaporate quickly, while also drying off exceptionally fast after getting wet. A vented back goes on to ensure you can catch a breeze during hot days while still providing full coverage from the sun.
Two chest pockets and an integrated rod holder on the front of the PFG Shirt add further functionality to the design, giving anglers a place to stash their essential on-hand tools.
With a tremendous color selection to choose from, you can easily find the right choice for all of the boaters in your life!
The Gerber Gutsy Freshwater Fish Gut Hook Multi-Tool is a brilliant little gadget that every fisherman should have in their tackle box or onboard their vessel.
This simple and compact tool provides four essential fish processing functions in once device – able to scale, scoop, gut, and you guessed it – open bottles!
It’s easy to operate and ergonomically designed for maximum safety, so learning how to utilize this handy fish-processor is a piece of cake!
When you find the honey hole and start tossing meat in the cooler, doing a bit of prep-work before you hit the landing is always appreciated when you have a pile of fish to deal with. This tool will help to effectively scale, gut, and scoop your catch or catches of the day, so you can minimize your time cleaning fish, and maximize your time catching them!
What boater couldn’t use a trusty multitool for assistance with big tasks, quick-fixes, and everything in between? The LEATHERMAN Surge Heavy Duty Multitool is the perfect pocket-sized companion for boaters who are good with their hands and appreciate a reliable and versatile tool.
There are 21 tools and functions within this 2 by 5-inch multitool, so it’s loaded with a wide array of functionality. The replaceable premium wire cutters, four outside-opening blades, and screwdrivers will probably prove themselves to be the most useful, but there are countless integrated tools in here that may end up coming in handy.
Built for easy one-handed operation, the brand has designed this multitool knowing that you very well might be multitasking while utilizing it. LEATHERMAN even includes a 25-year limited warranty on this tool – a sure sign of a quality product.
Featuring a wide array of practical tools for assistance on any job, an exceptionally ultra-tough construction, and a compact and ergonomic design, the LEATHERMAN Surge is hands-down one of the most reliable and durably-built multitools on the market that any boater will instantly learn to appreciate.
The gift of a new, factory sharp fillet knife will no doubt be cherished by any boater who enjoys bringing home the catch of the day for dinner. The Gerber Controller Saltwater Fillet Knife is a top-notch option for a wide array of contexts that any angler would be delighted to own.
The full tang 9Cr18MoV steel blade of the Controller Knife has been selected for its exceptional corrosion resistance and inherent durability, so this blade can handle the abuses of the ocean. The integrated HydroTread Grip is furthermore strategically applied in raised sections throughout the handle for enhanced traction while filleting, so you’ve always got a rock-solid grip.
The molded plastic sheath is designed with generous venting so it never becomes waterlogged, and even features an integrated knife sharpener so you can touch up the blade before every filleting session! Now that’s handy!
Make sure to check out our posts on the best fillet knives, as well as the best electric fillet knives if you like this gift idea!
Bubba’s Fishing Gloves with Cut Resistant Kevlar Construction are a brilliant tool to have aboard for a plethora of potential applications.
While these gloves are particularly suited for protecting your hands while filleting fish, they excel at essentially any task where your fingers and hands could use some extra protection. Dealing with wire line and rope, cutting bait, and handling spiny fish are all more safely executed with a pair of gloves like this, and Bubba has built one of the best pairs of fishing gloves in the industry here.
Featuring non-slip grip palms and fingertips as well as a touch-screen compatible surface on the index fingers and thumbs, you won’t feel like you’re wearing a cumbersome pair of gloves that reduce your dexterity with these bad boys. You can regularly complete most boat tasks without degloving, making these a perfect gift for boaters who frantically chase fish and run their boat all day.
A wonderful gift for the salty sea captains in your life that will help to keep their hands and fingers out of harm’s way.
The Magma Products Bait & Fillet Mate is the perfect boating gift for any captain who often catches and cleans fish onboard their vessel.
Built from UV stabilized compression-molded high-density color core polyethylene, this simple filleting station is designed to withstand years and years of abuse in corrosive saltwater environments.
Grooved sides and a slotted back accommodate overboard drainage for keeping your workspace clean, while an integrated ruler is present on the rear of the tray for making quick fish measurements. The material of the Fillet Mate is furthermore FDA approved for food preparation and service.
Complete with the brand’s LeveLock rod holder mount, this device is compatible with any angle and orientation integrated rod holder. Installation takes seconds, so you can easily pop this tool on and off your boat rail for when you need it!
While filleting fish on top of your boat cooler is adequate, a device like this streamlines the process of cleaning your catch while virtually eliminating the mess.
The Insulated Waterproof Fishing Kill Bag by Calcutta is a brilliant fishing tool for catch-and-keep anglers targeting larger species of game fish that’s intended to keep the ‘fresh’ in ‘fresh-caught’.
Measuring 40 by 16 inches, this plus size fishing creel features a heavy-duty, thick insulated no-sweat design and a waterproof liner that retains ice for an entire day of fishing. It’s the ideal fishing companion for storing larger species of fish until you return to the boat launch, or return home to clean your catch.
The design is foldable in order to enhance the inherent portability and storage potential, while also featuring a shoulder strap for easier carrying when there’s a monster fish in there! Calcutta has also integrated a fish ruler on the front of the kill bag so you can get an instant-read on whatever you’re tossing in there.
Perhaps best of all, with a tool like this, there’s no more tossing bloody and smelly fish carcasses into your food and beverage cooler!
A reliable headlamp is a must-have item for any serious boater that ensures you have hands-free illumination for completing tasks and solving problems before sunrise, or after dark. The Ledlenser NEO10R Lightweight Rechargeable Headlamp is a top quality unit that offers an impressive 600-lumen max output, and up to 120 hours of battery life!
Initially designed for trail runners, this is a high speed, low drag headlamp that’s built with high-activity in mind. It features exceptionally powerful lighting and a wide array of illumination modes, including boost and dimmable settings.
The NEO10R also features outstanding battery life for its compact size and fair price point – lasting up to 120 hours on the lowest setting, and 10 hours on the highest! The battery is rechargeable, so your favorite boater can easily keep it charged by utilizing the power bank or power supply onboard their boat.
One-handed use of this headlamp is a piece of cake, and learning to utilize all the lighting modes is simple and intuitive once you spend a few minutes with the device. There’s even a transportation lock built into the NEO10R to prevent the headlamp from turning on inadvertently – a simple but brilliant feature that every headlamp ought to have.
Ledlenser even includes a chest strap for different mounting approaches, so if there’s ever a scenario where you would prefer to have lighting on your chest rather than your forehead, it’s just a strap-switch away.
There is furthermore an integrated rear red light on this headlamp so you are easily visible to those behind you – it’s more of a trial-running feature than anything, but we still think it could prove practical while boating.
Built to be impact-resistant and IPX4 rated, this is a tough headlamp that can handle the abuses of the outdoors. With a 5-year warranty included, you can rest assured you’re buying a product that’s built to last.
The AIRHEAD Bungee Dockline is a simple but invaluable tool when it comes to executing quick and easy docking of your vessel that’s rated for boats and PWCs up to 3,500 pounds.
This quick and easy dockline is five feet in length and can stretch to seven feet. It also features two foam floats to protect the boat from chaffing, as well as a sliding adjustment at both ends in order to further accommodate quick-docking.
With a tensile strength of 2,150 pounds, this unassuming little dockline can be trusted to keep your vessel safely secured as long as you follow the weight recommendations. No doubt a handy gift idea that any boater would be thrilled to own!
The Pelican Go G40 Waterproof Case is a wonderfully designed storage device for keeping your phone and a few other smaller items dry and safely secured while on the water.
Built from an abrasion and impact-proof ABS outer shell, this storage case furthermore has a rubberized protective bumper for protection against impacts. It’s also completely watertight and dust proof – able to withstand any water entry for up to 30 minutes while submerged down to 1.5 meters.
The interior even features a smartphone divider tray, credit-card pockets and a cord management strap to keep things organized, so it’s far more orderly in there than a simple open compartment. The interior measures 7 by 3. 5 by 1. 6 inches, so you can do the math as to what can fit in there.
With a clip on the corner for easy attachment to virtually anything, the Go G40 Case is a highly capable little carry companion that offers peace of mind and more than adequate organization. Select from one of several sharp color options and you’ve got yourself an excellent boating gift!
The Smatree Adjustable Jaws Flex Clamp Mount is a fun to own camera accessory for boaters who enjoy capturing photos and footage while out on the water.
This simple camera mount can be clipped to beams, railings, and other attachment points up to 1.8 inches wide, and then easily manipulated into whatever position you’d like! The flexible gooseneck extends up to 13.4 inches. It’s the ideal tool for setting up your action camera to film otherwise difficult to capture moments.
The mount can rotate 360 degrees and features 1/4 inch threads for easy attachment to most action cameras, webcams, and more – including GoPro devices.
Your favorite boater will love the ability to capture unique shots of exciting fishing moments, water skiing wipeouts, and more with this handy camera companion!
No explanation needed here – the Float’n Thang Luxury Floating Device is a no-brainer of a gift idea for any boater who’s known to appreciate hopping overboard for a proper soak!
Built with high-quality foam that will not absorb water, this float features two integrated cup holders and can support up to 275 pounds!
There are seven different ways to utilize this floaty – “the saddle float, hammock float, back float, fitness front float, standard “under the arms” float, arm extension float, and the lazy lounge feet up float”. We can’t quite picture all of those positions, but you get the idea – this is a versatile floating device that accommodates a wide array of position preferences.
The brand even claims you can sling this floaty over the railing of your vessel and use it as a boat bumper while docking – talk about versatility!
A wonderful gift idea for any boater or floater who’s always on the market for the most luxurious lounge station!
The Shoreline Marine Telescoping Flag Pole is a quick and easy to install boat accessory that allows one to effortlessly raise a flag of their choosing from their vessel.
Whether you think the boater you have in mind would enjoy raising a good ol’ American flag, the skull and crossbones, a family crest, or something particularly nautical, this brilliant little flagpole will enable them to do so with ease!
This device simply fits into standard 2-prong stern light bases, and then extends from 26 to 48 inches. There are furthermore two adjustable flag clips integrated into the design for fast and seamless attaching and detaching of your favorite flag(s).
Encourage your favorite boater to add some character to their pride and joy of a vessel with this fun and affordable gift idea!
This Yellowfin Tuna Custom Embroidered Boarding Mat from OBA Canvas Co will make for both a charming and tasteful gift for any boater who pursues tuna out on the high seas! Alternatively, if the boater you’re shopping for has a profound affection for eating tuna rather than catching them, this could be a great gift for them as well!
A boarding mat adds a classy aesthetic to any boat, no matter the vessel. Whether your favorite boater owns and operates a 50-foot yacht or a 10-foot aluminum beater, this handsome mat will add some flair and character to their vessel.
This boarding mat is handcrafted using two layers of durable Sunbrella Marine Canvas with a 1/4 inch thick layer of foam in between. Weighted pockets, and a non-skid backing furthermore help to keep the mat firmly planted.
Make sure to check out some of the brand’s other offerings if you like this gift idea but the tuna graphic isn’t quite what you’re looking for.
Rubie’s Pirate Captain Costume for Adults will make for a downright hilarious boating gift for those who appreciate some tasteful and dedicated dress-up antics.
The set includes a long red coat with gold button trim, a matching Captain’s hat, white ruffled shirt, cross body baldric, and a waist belt. If you want to include a sword, boots, wig, beard and/or mustache, you’ll have to purchase them separately.
Pair this costume with a bottle of rum and you’ve got yourself one heck’ of a boating gift. Don’t say we didn’t warn you when the boater you have in mind starts barking commands in pirate-speak and YAARRRING… it comes with the costume.
Ahoy!! If the boater you’re shopping for takes being a captain seriously – here’s a self-explanatory gift idea that’s bound to go over well. Chiclinco’s Captain’s Hats are aesthetically sharp as a tack, and absolutely hysterical at the same time – perfect for boaters who appreciate a little showmanship.
With an array of different styles and colors to choose from, you can easily personalize a captain’s hat to the boat owner you have in mind.
We all know a boater who takes the cleanliness and condition of their vessel way too seriously. If you’re shopping for a captain who really takes pride in the state of their vessel, then Better Boat’s Premium Boat Scuff Erasers will make both a hilarious and a practical gift.
If you’ve ever used a Magic Eraser in your home, this is essentially the same cleaning tool – but for boats. These erasers “effectively remove dirt, grime, grease, mud, scum, and scuffs from the deck, console, and seats of your boat”.
They are extra thick and durable with a reinforced core so you can really give them some elbow grease, enabling truly thorough touch-ups after dirty days on the water. Ahhhh, the satisfaction of a spiffy-clean boat.
The Boat Juice Cleaner Kit is a simple, yet thoughtful gift that any boater who prefers to keep a clean ship will be delighted to receive!
There are two cleaners included here for treating both the exterior and interior of the boat. The 32-ounce interior cleaner is described as “the perfect balance between cleaner, UV protectant, and deodorizer” while the 32-ounce exterior cleaner “contains a polymer wax sealant leaving your boat glossy and spot free.”
The heavy-duty exterior cleaner is effective at removing mineral deposits and hard water spots while the interior cleaner is safe on upholstery, carpet, vinyl, plastic, and foam flooring. Both products are furthermore described as having a non-offensive smell, so your favorite boater won’t have to hold their nose and gag while spiffing up their vessel!
With an interior and exterior microfiber cleaning cloth included, this is an excellent value buy that will last for quite some time!
If you’re shopping for a kayaker, canoer, or owner of a smaller watercraft that’s prone to taking on water, the BECKSON MARINE Kayak & Canoe Pump will make for a wonderfully practical and game-changing gift.
This is a simple hand-pump that’s used as a bailing device for when your vessel takes on more water than you’d like. Operation is as simple as placing the bottom of the tube into the water you want to remove, and then pumping the handle on the top of the device. The water then pumps out of the top outflow port and out of your vessel, capable of removing 8 gallons per minute!
It’s perfect for whitewater kayakers and canoers, as well as for leaky fishing boats that slowly accumulate a few inches of water on deck throughout the course of the day. Even boaters with larger vessels will appreciate this device for its ability to precisely pull water from tight spots, greatly reducing the effort of removing water from places like engine boxes, broken bilge pumps, and coolers full of ice melt.
This device sure beats utilizing a handmade bail that you fashion out of a plastic bottle, so if you’ve seen such a jerry-rigged device on your favorite boater’s vessel then you know this gift idea will be a hit with them!
The Mustang Survival Corp 75 Foot Rope Throw Bag is a simple, yet masterfully engineered piece of survival equipment that every boater should own.
This is simply a 75-foot long length of rope designed for throwing off the side of a boat to someone in distress. The rope has a 3/8” diameter, floats, and features a minimum 2000 pound breaking strength with a nylon core and polypropylene, yellow and orange weave sheath.
The brand has engineered this throw rope for easy and fast re-loading even when gloved, and the bag is designed to be self-draining. It’s the type of survival gear that you hope you’ll never need, but are wise to have on hand!
Every boater needs to have proper safety equipment and first aid materials on board their vessel no matter how casual or intensive the outing might be. While owning a highly equipped, super-inclusive first aid kit is wise for more serious boaters who wander farther from shore, a simple and straightforward first aid kit is suitable for most recreational boaters.
The Triage Kit First Aid Kit by Uncharted Supply Co is in our opinion the best of both worlds when it comes to inclusiveness and packability. This kit offers a fairly extensive array of first aid materials and other tools while remaining exceptionally compact and portable for go-anywhere use. Everything is furthermore packed within a water-tight, super slim pouch weighing just 5-ounces, so this kit can be easily slipped into an emergency bag, or tucked below deck somewhere available but out of the way.
The brand describes this first aid kit as “the bare bones” – it’s perfect for patching up minor cuts, scrapes, blisters, and more, while also providing a few handy items like zip ties, emergency matches, and some wire. A simple, but thoughtful gift idea that will make a brilliant gift for tuna fishermen and leisure pond kayakers alike!
The only U.S. Coast Guard approved inflatable throwable device, the ThrowRaft Type IV Personal Flotation Device is a brilliant piece of safety equipment for boaters who flirt with the dangers of the ocean and other unforgiving waterways.
This device inflates manually with the pull tab or automatically when completely submerged, featuring inflated dimensions of 22 by 21 inches. The packed dimensions of the ThrowRaft are just 11 inches by 4 inches – impressive to say the least considering how much buoyancy the device provides when deployed. It can furthermore be easily be repacked and recharged using a standard PFD re-arming kit.
This lifesaving tool weighs just 2.2 pounds and can be thrown upwards of 40 feet inflated or broken down depending on your strength. The idea here is to have a super easy to deploy flotation device at the ready in case of an emergency.
A high visibility yellow color paired with SOLAS reflective tape go on to make the ThrowRaft easy to spot during search and rescue situations – the brand has hit all the bases here.
Commercial fishermen working long hours using potentially dangerous gear and equipment, recreators who often invite guests onboard their boat, and those who simply don’t let rough seas cancel their day on the water would be wise to own a device such as this.
This Telescoping Plastic Boat Paddle might not be the most exciting gift idea, but depending on who you’re shopping for this particularly compact tool might be tremendously appreciated!
A huge part of owning a boat is keeping it effectively organized and clutter-free. There are tons of tools, gadgets, and pieces of safety equipment that you just can’t go without, so any essential item that’s particularly portable and out of the way is always a beautiful thing.
This simple boat paddle extends to 43 inches from a collapsed size of just 21 inches, effectively deploying in seconds when you need it, and remaining out of the way below deck or in storage when you don’t.
Built with an aluminum alloy shaft and a solid high impact PVC blade, this paddle is furthermore far from low quality. You won’t want to row or paddle your boat for miles with this tool, but it’s more than suitable for getting you out of a jam when your trolling motor dies or if you run out of fuel. These paddles are also perfectly sized for use on a dinghy while ferrying yourself to and from your main vessel.
The boater you’re shopping for can stow one or several of these paddles onboard their vessel, below the seat of their jetski, on their inflatable vessel, or in the shed at their lake house – the applications are endless! An affordable and practical gift idea that any boater will find a use for.
This might not be the most fun gift idea, but a new anchor will make for a fantastic gift for anyone that could use one!
This 13 Pound Fluke Style Anchor Kit With a 98 Foot Line from MarineNow is an excellent value and is perfect for use on small to medium-large boats (boats up to around 25 feet depending on weight).
This is a hot-dipped galvanized fluke anchor, so it’s not the prettiest option out there by any means. The finish on this option is a bit rough, but that doesn’t make it any less functional. Boaters who appreciate a properly outfitted boat more than an aesthetically perfect one will love this gift idea for its included 98 feet of marine grade line and 6.5 feet of 8mm chain.
This anchor kit comes ready to go, so the boater you’re shopping for can unwrap this gift idea and put it straight to good use!
To learn more about how anchors work, and how to select the right one (even for larger vessels), be sure to check out our post on the best kayak anchors!
Magma Products’ Kayak & SUP Rod Holder Mounted Storage Rack is a brilliant device that allows boaters to safely secure their water toys to their main vessel while traveling from A to B.
This simple kayak and SUP rack drops right into your boat’s existing rod holders utilizing the brand’s “Pow’r Grip” Technology for a snug and secure fit. Magma’s “Level lock” technology goes on to ensure compatibility with any angle or orientation of rod holder.
Including two arms, four tie-down loops, rod holder mounts, and UV resistant Polyethylene foam pads, this kit has everything you need for a quick and easy install on virtually any boat with integrated rod holders. Say goodbye to awkwardly (and dangerously) stuffing kayaks, surfboards, and SUPs into the main cabin of the boat, and hello to seamless, safe transport of your favorite toys!
No explanation needed here – the Pelican Sport Monaco Pedal Boat will make for one seriously awesome gift for anyone with a lake house or waterfront summer getaway!
This five-person vessel measures 90 by 62.5 by 19.25 inches and can seat three adults and three children. There are two pedals for powering the boat located at each front seat, and one steer control in the center of the boat. Featuring adjustable backrests, drink holders and a storage platform for stashing some gear, this boat is built for group fun on the water!
With carry handles on the bow and stern and just a 100-pound weight, the Monaco is easily portaged and moved around with the help of a partner despite its luxurious interior dimensions and seating.
Pedal boats are super easy to utilize and exceptionally low-effort to power so this is a great boat for kids, adults, and lower strength elders alike! Your favorite boater can go out for a family picnic, star-lit date, or solo fishing session with this versatile and fun to captain vessel!
The Docktail Pontoon Utility Table with Cup Holders and Storage will make for a brilliantly effective and fun gift for any boater who enjoys hosting parties and casual get together on their pontoon boat.
This utility table mounts specifically on 1.25-inch square pontoon rails – and you must have clearance above and below the rail so the clamp can secure properly. It can be modified to fit different boat rails, but that will require a bit of ingenuity and elbow grease.
All together, the table and caddy, serving table, and deluxe cup holder add up to some seriously useful prepping and serving space. This is a pivotal tool when it comes to grilling, mixing cocktails, and arranging snacks and finger food. It sets up and breaks down in minutes, and is reasonably storable depending on your vessel due to the fold-flat design.
Built from UV stabilized King Starboard and fastened with stainless steel hardware, your favorite boater can rest assured they’ll own this serving companion for many years to come!
If the boater you’re shopping for enjoys entertaining guests, mixing cocktails, and picnicking, then a bag of KITCHNGADGETZ Bamboo Cocktail Picks will make for an appreciated and practical boating gift!
This bag includes 300 individual 3.5 to 4.1 inch natural bamboo knot picks that are perfect for cocktail parties, barbeque snacks, club sandwiches, hors d’oeuvres, tapas, kebabs, and more!
They are aesthetically subtle yet charming, and crafted from organic bamboo as to not affect the flavor of your food or drink. No doubt a wonderful add-on gift or stocking stuffer for the boater who takes pride in their picnic presentations!