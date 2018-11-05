9 Best Golf Pants for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

When it comes to golf pants, the Adidas Climalite 3-Stripe is usually at or near the top of everyone’s wish list. Made of 100 percent polyester, the flat front trouser looks the part, featuring adidas signature three stripe brand on the back.

Durable, yet lightweight, the 3-Stripe is highlighted by two important features: 1) the Pure Motion Stretch Technology and 2) Moisture Wicking Fabric. The Pure Motion Stretch Technology allows you to make all the necessary swings and movements on the course as it’s designed not to restrict your mobility. The wicking fabric dries sweat and other moisture quickly, leading to a more comfortable round on the course, especially in the hot summer sun.

The Climalite 3-Stripe Pant comes in a variety of colors and sizes.