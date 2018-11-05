9 Best Golf Pants for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Not everyone is comfortable wearing shorts on the golf course. And, depending on where you’re teeing it up, some clubs won’t allow shorts to be worn on their courses.
So what are the best golf pants for men available on the market today? We’ve compiled a list below to help you make your decision. See our recommendations from some of the top brands like Callaway, Adidas, Puma, and more.
-
Adidas Golf Men’s Climalite 3-Stripes PantPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Climalite technology is designed to wick moisture away from your body so you stay dry and comfortable
- Pure Motion technology gives the pants extra stretch so you get full range of motion on all shots
- Has 4 total pockets (2 front, 2 back), belt loops, and Adidas' 3-stripe logo on the back
- On the pricey side
- Not all sizes are available in every color
- The slimmer fit isn't for everyone
When it comes to golf pants, the Adidas Climalite 3-Stripe is usually at or near the top of everyone’s wish list. Made of 100 percent polyester, the flat front trouser looks the part, featuring adidas signature three stripe brand on the back.
Durable, yet lightweight, the 3-Stripe is highlighted by two important features: 1) the Pure Motion Stretch Technology and 2) Moisture Wicking Fabric. The Pure Motion Stretch Technology allows you to make all the necessary swings and movements on the course as it’s designed not to restrict your mobility. The wicking fabric dries sweat and other moisture quickly, leading to a more comfortable round on the course, especially in the hot summer sun.
The Climalite 3-Stripe Pant comes in a variety of colors and sizes.
-
Under Armour Men’s Match Play Golf PantsPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features moisture wicking technology to keep you dry and cool
- Constructed of stretch fabrics so you'll get full range of motion on every shot
- Each pair has 4 pockets (2 front, 2 back) and the UA logo under the back left pocket
- Some users feel the pants run too small in size
- Not all sizes available in each color
- On the pricey side
Under Armour is a major player in the golf clothing market. Their Match Play Golf Pants are made of a Nylon/Polyester/Elastane blend and have a soft, stretchy fabric which delivers extreme comfort and flexibility.
The pant is also highlighted by UA’s Moisture Transport System which wicks away sweat and moisture to keep you drier when the temperatures are rising.
They have four pockets and an embroidered UA logo on the front left pocket. You can get them in tapered or straight leg. Under Armour is known for their making excellent clothing and their Match Plays are some of the best golf pants for men available today.
-
PGA TOUR Men’s Comfort Stretch Flat Front Ultimate PantPros:
Cons:
- Constructed to provide maximum flexibility for full range of motion
- Has SunFlux technology, which offers sun protection UPF 50
- Classic fit style offers more room throughout the legs with a no-iron crease
- Doesn't have any moisure wicking materials
- Not for the golfer who prefers a slimmer fit
- All sizes currently unavailable for each color
It’s only fitting that the PGA Tour has their own golf clothing line. The Comfort Stretch Flat Front Ultimate Pant is made of 98 percent Polyester and 2 percent Lycra Spandex meaning they’ll give you maximum comfort and maneuverability during your swing, which is vital if you want to play well.
The flat-front pant has creased legs with button-through welt pockets on the rear and a belt-loop waistband. It’s recommended the pants be dry-cleaned only. The pant is available in three colors -- Aluminum, Moonstruck and Black -- and most sizes.
Buy the PGA TOUR Men’s Comfort Stretch Flat Front Ultimate Pant here.
-
Adidas Golf Men’s Climacool Ultimate Airflow PantsPros:
Cons:
- Climacool technology wicks moisture away from the body and dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable
- Stretch fabric construction for maximum flexibility
- Has a silicone Adidas logo gripper tape to help keep your shirt tucked in
- Water resistant stretch finish and micromesh pockets for extra breathability
- On the pricey side
- Not all sizes available for each color
- They have a slim fit that some users didn't find comfortable
Here’s Adidas’ second pair to make this list. The Ultimate Airflow Pants are perfect for those warmer days on the course as they feature adidas Climacool technology, which wicks away moisture quickly to keep you dry and comfortable. It also has a water-resistant stretch finish.
Made of 88 percent Polyester and 12 percent Elastane, the AirFlow Pants will allow maximum stretch for full mobility on all your swings. It also features a silicone Adidas printed gripper and Climacool mesh gusset for ventilation.
It comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Without a doubt, Adidas makes some of the most functional and best golf pants for men.
Buy the adidas Golf Men’s Climacool Ultimate Airflow Pants here.
-
Nike 2017 Flat Front Men’s Golf PantsPrice: $80.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dri-Fit technology is moisture wicking and dries very quickly
- Fabric includes Spandex for extra flexibility and full range of motion
- Standard, relaxed fit and soft-brushed fabric for maximum comfort
- On the expensive side
- Some users felt the sizes were inconsistent; either too big or too small
- Some users said the stitching came undone rather quickly
These are a pair of the newer golf trousers from Nike — the Flat Front Men’s Golf Pants. They feature an elastic waistband, which ensures comfort, and a relaxed fit that allows you to move freely during your round on each stroke.
One highlight is Nike’s Dri-FIT Technology which helps keep you dry and comfortable as it wicks away moisture quickly. Other features include a notched hem that fits comfortably over your shoes, front and back pockets and a button waist and zip fly.
The Flat Front Golf Pants come in an array of colors and sizes and have been one of the most popular styles from Nike.
-
Callaway Men’s Technical Stretch 5-Pocket PantsPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Dri technology wicks moisture away quickly to keep you cool, dry and comfortable
- Opti-Shield technology protects from the sun UPF 50
- Has a 4-way stretch technology (Opti-Stretch) and a stretch waist for maximum flexibility
- Not all sizes available in each color
- If you prefer a slimmer fit, these probably aren't for you
- Only available in 3 colors
A list of golf gear wouldn’t be complete without a Callaway product. And the Technical Stretch 5-Pocket Pants are probably the company’s most versatile pair.
Among the most prominent features are the Opti-Dri, which wicks moisture away quickly to keep you dry and comfortable; Opti-Stretch, which consists of interwoven layers of Spandex (pants are made of 91 percent Polyester and 9 percent Spandex) to let you get a full range of motion in each of your golf swings; and Opti-Shield, which offers a layer of protection from the sun (UPF 50).
They also have an embroidered Callaway Tour Logo above right back pocket. The pant is available in three colors -- Black, Grey, and Caviar.
Buy the Callaway Men’s Technical Stretch 5-Pocket Pants here.
-
Puma Golf Men’s Tech PantPros:
Cons:
- 3D Cell fabric promotes increased air flow for maximum breathability
- The stretch dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric dries quickly to keep you dry, cool and comfortable
- Features UV protection UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun's harmful rays
- Some users felt the pants were too loose in the waist
- Not for those who prefer a slimmer fit
- Not all sizes available in each color
Much like the Callaway pant listed above, the Puma Golf Men’s Tech Pant offers sun protection, comfort and durability while keeping you stylish on and off the course. They have UV protection of UPF 50+, which is vital when playing under the hot summer sun.
The pants also feature 3D Cell fabric for increased air flow and Puma’s stretch dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric, which keeps you dry by wicking away sweat and moisture quickly.
Made of 97 percent Polyester and 3 percent Spandex, the Puma Tech Pant have front hand pockets and come in a variety of colors and sizes.
-
Oakley Men’s 2.5 Take PantsPros:
Cons:
- O Hydrolix fabric wicks moisture and dries quickly so you stay comfortable
- O Stretch technology promotes extra flexibility and full range of motion on all shots
- Anti-bacterial finish helps reduce odor-causing microbes
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users felt the darker colors faded quickly
- Some users said they felt the pants wrinked easily
Oakley is probably best known for their sunglasses, but they’re also in the golf apparel business. And their 2.5 Take Pants are not only popular with golfers, but extremely effective and stylish. Made of 94 percent Polyester and 6 percent Spandex, Oakley’s O Hydrolix fabric keeps you comfortable on the course by drying moisture and sweat quickly.
And the O STRETCH technology allows maximum movement on each stroke so your game is unaffected by restricting clothing. The pants come in a variety of colors and sizes and features the Oakley “O” logo embroidered on the front and back.
For the price and functionality these are some of the best golf pants for men available on the market today.
-
Dockers Men’s Flat-Front Golf PantPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed with stretch fabric for maximum flexibility and full range of motion
- Wrinkle-free technology means minimal ironing
- Plenty of pockets, including a back scorecard pocket
- Some users feel the material is a bit thin
- Some users felt the pant ran a bit small
- There is no moisture-wicking fabric
Dockers probably isn’t the most popular name in golf, but you’ve almost certainly know of them in the pant world. And their Flat-Front Golf Pant not only will be easy on the wallet (price is as low as $29.99), but also gives you a quality pair of trousers.
Made of 100 percent Cotton, the Dockers pant offers performance stretch fabric, wrinkle-free technology, and a hidden back scorecard pocket. Whether you’re playing 18 or heading to a meeting at work, the Dockers Flat-Front Pant will get the job done. The pant comes in a variety of colors and sizes.
