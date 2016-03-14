Best Callaway Irons for Beginners & High Handicappers 2018

As one of the most popular brands on the PGA Tour, Callaway’s technology is always evolving and their clubs consistently rank among the best for distance and accuracy.

But Callaway clubs aren’t just for the best players in the world. There are plenty of beginners and high handicappers out there who can absolutely benefit from Callaway’s easy-to-swing and extremely forgiving irons. Let’s face it, ball control is a major problem for beginners (and advanced players, for that matter) and it’s vital to game improvement.

And Callaway is one of the leaders in club design for ball striking. Their club faces are made to turn your bad shots into good ones. Couple that forgiveness with new technology to generate higher ball speeds and greater distance, many of Callaway’s iron sets are perfect for the new golfer wanting to shave strokes off their round.

If you want a wider range of iron sets for beginners, read our post on best irons for game improvement and forgiveness.

Here are the top choices for the beginner golfer when it comes to choosing a Callaway set of irons:

1. Callaway Men’s XR Irons

A Golf Digest 2015 Hot List Gold Medal Winner, the XR Irons features improved 360 Face Cup technology, which provides excellent ball speed all across the face. The Deep Central Undercut increases the rate the face flexes, so it also increases ball speeds for longer shots. The perimeter weighting helps with launch angles, spin, and offers a bigger sweet spot. It is a very easy club to hit so you’ll be able to maximize your distance and control.

This set comes in a variety of options like left or right handed, graphite or steel shaft and regular or stiff shaft. Another plus to the XR Irons is the price. While not the most inexpensive irons out there, considering the high-quality product, you’re definitely going to get your bang for the buck.

Click here to take a look at the OS Hybrid Combo Set. In these sets you can exchange your high irons for more forgiving hybrids.

Price: From $799.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Callaway Big Bertha Irons

The Big Bertha Irons have always been known as a forgiving set, which is exactly what most beginners and high handicappers need. The earlier versions of the Bertha gave ultimate control and forgiveness, but you would sacrifice some distance. The idea was to supply a very large head with a massive club face and “sweet spot,” which would minimize miss-hits and give you a much better chance to keeping your ball in the fairway on off-center hits, which are usually common for the golf newbie. As a beginner, if you’re constantly playing from the woods, you’re going to be in trouble and likely frustrated. Who cares about the extra 10 or 15 yards off the tee if your second shot is always coming from a deep rough?

But golf technology sure has evolved over the years. While the Berthas still provide that famous fat face for optimal control and forgiveness, the 360 Face Cup technology produces higher ball speeds all across the face resulting in your ball jumping off the club — exactly what you need for that extra distance. Callaway also uses the 360 Face Cup technology in their fairway woods and says the Big Berthas are their longest irons to date. Getting back to that control, the Berthas of today also feature an Internal Standing Wave, which is designed to create a low, deep center of gravity for maximum forgiveness.

As for the look, the irons come in a very attractive design. Definitely the sleekest since the Big Bertha irons were introduced. There are a number of different combinations you can order — left or right hand, graphite or steel shaft, regular or stiff shaft and a number of club sets where you can sub out your long irons (the 3 and 4) for hybrid clubs.

The Big Bertha Irons are also available in women’s. Click here to check out the women’s style of Big Bertha Irons.

Price: $1,299.99

3. Callaway XR OS Combo Set

Also featuring 360 Cup Technology, the XR OS Combo Set is all about ball speed and extra distance. Better ball speed, better distance. But it’s always a very forgiving iron. Featuring a low center of gravity, you’ll get lots of help with launch, which tends to be a big issue for new players. This club really is designed to help you get a solid golf shot.

Another advantage of the XS OS set is a wider sole on the irons, which help cut down on off-center shots and promote control and forgiveness. This set also comes with the option of getting 3- and 4-hybrid clubs to replace your long irons, which many have trouble hitting and getting good ball launch. It’s definitely a set that will pay immediate dividends for a new or high handicap player.

Price: From $749.99

4. Callaway Men’s X2 Hot Combo Set

A few years old now, the Callaway X2 Hot Combo Set is also one of the most forgiving. The amazing forgiveness is thanks to a huge sweet spot and other ground-breaking Callaway technology.

The new Deep Central Undercut increases the rate the club face flexes and rebounds. With that you get increased ball speeds for longer, straighter shots. The lightweight shafts also help with this. Again, the faster the swing, the more ball you speed you get and that means longer shots. The hybrids have large club faces with massive sweet spots, making these clubs a breeze to hit with consistent results. Also featuring perimeter weighting and a stabilizing arch, players of all levels will see game improvement with the X2 Hot Combo Set.

The set includes a 3- and 4-hybrid, 5-iron through pitching wedge or with a 6-iron through sand wedge.

Price: From $595.95 (23 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on club bundle

