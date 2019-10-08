Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Can You Trust Odell Beckham Jr.?

Lost in the mess that was the Cleveland Browns‘ performance on Monday night football in Week 5 was the continued non-existence of one of the league’s top playmakers. Odell Beckham Jr. has been a shell of himself since being shipped out of New York.

Can the former fantasy darling recapture his old ways against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense this week? Plus, could you actually start a Miami Dolphins player with confidence?

All this and more in our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Adam Thielen – pts. (WR)

DeVante Parker vs. WAS

Not much, if anything has gone well for the Miami Dolphins this season. Because of that, you’d likely be hard-pressed to insert any Dolphins player into your lineup. Well, let me sell you DeVante Parker for this week. Parker has seen at least six targets in three of his four games in 2019. The lone game he didn’t see at least six targets occurred in the Dolphins most recent game. That game also happened to be Parker’s best performance of the season. Parker racked up 70 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season en route to 17 fantasy points. The Parker, Josh Rosen connection has quietly clicked and become one of the very few bright spots in Miami. All Washington does defensively is surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Green Bay WRs (MVS & Allison) – 7.6 pts. Combined

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. SEA

Look Odell will eventually figure it out in Cleveland, he’s too talented not to. However, that doesn’t seem like a scenario that will occur anytime soon. Beckham and QB Baker Mayfield are just not in sync at the moment. OBJ has scored five or less points in back-to-back games. If you eliminate the quick slant that he ran 89 yards to the house a few Mondays back, Odell has averaged less than 50 receiving yards per game, with zero touchdowns. Seattle is a top 10 fantasy defensive unit in terms of defending opponents wide receivers. Only two wideouts have scored over 13.9 fantasy points against them all season.

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank WRs DEF Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL at ARI 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU at KC 3 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. SF 4 Davante Adams GB Q vs. DET 5 Adam Thielen MIN vs. PHI 6 Michael Thomas NO At JAC 7 Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR 8 Keenan Allen LAC vs. PIT 9 Tyreek Hill KC Q vs. HOU 10 Amari Cooper DAL at NYJ 11 Odell Beckham Jr.* CLE vs. SEA 12 Julian Edelman NE vs. NYG 13 Tyler Lockett SEA at CLE 14 Will Fuller HOU at KC 15 Kenny Golladay DET at GB 16 Mike Evans TB vs. CAR 17 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT at LAC 18 Michael Gallup DAL at NYJ 19 Tyler Boyd CIN at BAL 20 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. ATL 21 D.J. Chark JAC vs. NO 22 Stefon Diggs MIN vs. PHI 23 Josh Gordon NE vs. NYG 24 D.J. Moore CAR at TB 25 Alshon Jeffery PHI at MIN 26 Marvin Jones DET at GB 27 Robert Woods LAR vs. SF 28 Marquise Brown BAL vs. CIN 29 Sammy Watkins KC INJ vs. HOU 30 Brandin Cooks LAR vs. SF 31 Jarvis Landry CLE vs. SEA 32 Curtis Samuel CAR at TB 33 Terry McLaurin WAS at MIA 34 Emmanuel Sanders DEN vs. TEN 35 D.K. Metcalf SEA at CLE 36 Calvin Ridley ATL at ARI 37 M. Valdes-Scantling GB vs. DET 38 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. TEN 39 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. NO 40 Mecole Hardman KC vs. HOU 41 Robby Anderson NYJ vs. DAL 42 Diontae Johnson PIT at LAC 43 DeVante Parker* MIA vs. WAS 44 Golden Tate NYG at NE 45 Christian Kirk ARI vs. ATL 46 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs. DAL 47 Deebo Samuel SF at LAR 48 Byron Pringle KC vs. HOU 49 Mohamed Sanu ATL at ARI 50 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. HOU 51 Phillip Dorsett NE vs. NYG 52 Geronimo Allison GB vs. DET 53 Keke Coutee HOU at KC 54 Preston Williams MIA vs. WAS 55 Willie Snead BAL vs. CIN 56 Mike Williams LAC vs. PIT 57 Randall Cobb DAL at NYJ 58 Trey Quinn WAS at MIA 59 Chris Conley JAC vs. NO 60 A.J. Brown TEN at DEN 61 Nelson Agholor PHI at MIN 62 Corey Davis TEN at DEN 63 Adam Humphries TEN at DEN 64 James Washington PIT at LAC 65 Darius Slayton NYG at NE 66 Paul Richardson WAS at MIA

