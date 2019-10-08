Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Can You Trust Odell Beckham Jr.?

Lost in the mess that was the Cleveland Browns‘ performance on Monday night football in Week 5 was the continued non-existence of one of the league’s top playmakers. Odell Beckham Jr. has been a shell of himself since being shipped out of New York.
Can the former fantasy darling recapture his old ways against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense this week? Plus, could you actually start a Miami Dolphins player with confidence?
All this and more in our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
DeVante Parker vs. WAS
Not much, if anything has gone well for the Miami Dolphins this season. Because of that, you’d likely be hard-pressed to insert any Dolphins player into your lineup. Well, let me sell you DeVante Parker for this week. Parker has seen at least six targets in three of his four games in 2019. The lone game he didn’t see at least six targets occurred in the Dolphins most recent game. That game also happened to be Parker’s best performance of the season. Parker racked up 70 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season en route to 17 fantasy points. The Parker, Josh Rosen connection has quietly clicked and become one of the very few bright spots in Miami. All Washington does defensively is surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season.
Worse Than Usual
Odell Beckham Jr. vs. SEA
Look Odell will eventually figure it out in Cleveland, he’s too talented not to. However, that doesn’t seem like a scenario that will occur anytime soon. Beckham and QB Baker Mayfield are just not in sync at the moment. OBJ has scored five or less points in back-to-back games. If you eliminate the quick slant that he ran 89 yards to the house a few Mondays back, Odell has averaged less than 50 receiving yards per game, with zero touchdowns. Seattle is a top 10 fantasy defensive unit in terms of defending opponents wide receivers. Only two wideouts have scored over 13.9 fantasy points against them all season.
Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
|Rank
|WRs DEF
|Opp.
|
1
|Julio Jones ATL
|
at ARI
|
2
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
at KC
|
3
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
vs. SF
|
4
|Davante Adams GB Q
|
vs. DET
|
5
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
vs. PHI
|
6
|Michael Thomas NO
|
At JAC
|
7
|Chris Godwin TB
|
vs. CAR
|
8
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. PIT
|
9
|Tyreek Hill KC Q
|
vs. HOU
|
10
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
at NYJ
|
11
|Odell Beckham Jr.* CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
12
|Julian Edelman NE
|
vs. NYG
|
13
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
at CLE
|
14
|Will Fuller HOU
|
at KC
|
15
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
at GB
|
16
|Mike Evans TB
|
vs. CAR
|
17
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
at LAC
|
18
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
at NYJ
|
19
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
at BAL
|
20
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. ATL
|
21
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
vs. NO
|
22
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
vs. PHI
|
23
|Josh Gordon NE
|
vs. NYG
|
24
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
at TB
|
25
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
at MIN
|
26
|Marvin Jones DET
|
at GB
|
27
|Robert Woods LAR
|
vs. SF
|
28
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
29
|Sammy Watkins KC INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
30
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
vs. SF
|
31
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
32
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
at TB
|
33
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
at MIA
|
34
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
35
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
at CLE
|
36
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
at ARI
|
37
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
vs. DET
|
38
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
39
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
vs. NO
|
40
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. HOU
|
41
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
vs. DAL
|
42
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
at LAC
|
43
|DeVante Parker* MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
44
|Golden Tate NYG
|
at NE
|
45
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. ATL
|
46
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
vs. DAL
|
47
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
at LAR
|
48
|Byron Pringle KC
|
vs. HOU
|
49
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
at ARI
|
50
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. HOU
|
51
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
vs. NYG
|
52
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
vs. DET
|
53
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
at KC
|
54
|Preston Williams MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
55
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
56
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. PIT
|
57
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
at NYJ
|
58
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
at MIA
|
59
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. NO
|
60
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
at DEN
|
61
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
at MIN
|
62
|Corey Davis TEN
|
at DEN
|
63
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
at DEN
|
64
|James Washington PIT
|
at LAC
|
65
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
at NE
|
66
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
at MIA
READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 6 RB Rankings