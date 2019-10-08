Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Can You Trust Odell Beckham Jr.?

Fantasy Football Week 6 WR Rankings: Can You Trust Odell Beckham Jr.?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns

Lost in the mess that was the Cleveland Browns‘ performance on Monday night football in Week 5 was the continued non-existence of one of the league’s top playmakers. Odell Beckham Jr. has been a shell of himself since being shipped out of New York.

Can the former fantasy darling recapture his old ways against a stingy Seattle Seahawks defense this week? Plus, could you actually start a Miami Dolphins player with confidence?

All this and more in our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 6.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Adam Thielen – pts. (WR)

DeVante Parker vs. WAS

Not much, if anything has gone well for the Miami Dolphins this season. Because of that, you’d likely be hard-pressed to insert any Dolphins player into your lineup. Well, let me sell you DeVante Parker for this week. Parker has seen at least six targets in three of his four games in 2019. The lone game he didn’t see at least six targets occurred in the Dolphins most recent game. That game also happened to be Parker’s best performance of the season. Parker racked up 70 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the season en route to 17 fantasy points. The Parker, Josh Rosen connection has quietly clicked and become one of the very few bright spots in Miami. All Washington does defensively is surrender the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers on the season.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Green Bay WRs (MVS & Allison) – 7.6 pts. Combined

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. SEA

Look Odell will eventually figure it out in Cleveland, he’s too talented not to. However, that doesn’t seem like a scenario that will occur anytime soon. Beckham and QB Baker Mayfield are just not in sync at the moment. OBJ has scored five or less points in back-to-back games. If you eliminate the quick slant that he ran 89 yards to the house a few Mondays back, Odell has averaged less than 50 receiving yards per game, with zero touchdowns. Seattle is a top 10 fantasy defensive unit in terms of defending opponents wide receivers. Only two wideouts have scored over 13.9 fantasy points against them all season.

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank WRs DEF Opp.

1

 Julio Jones ATL

at ARI

2

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

at KC

3

 Cooper Kupp LAR

vs. SF

4

 Davante Adams GB Q

vs. DET

5

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. PHI

6

 Michael Thomas NO

At JAC

7

 Chris Godwin TB

vs. CAR

8

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. PIT

9

 Tyreek Hill KC Q

vs. HOU

10

 Amari Cooper DAL

at NYJ

11

 Odell Beckham Jr.* CLE

vs. SEA

12

 Julian Edelman NE

vs. NYG

13

 Tyler Lockett SEA

at CLE

14

 Will Fuller HOU

at KC

15

 Kenny Golladay DET

at GB

16

 Mike Evans TB

vs. CAR

17

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

at LAC

18

 Michael Gallup DAL

at NYJ

19

 Tyler Boyd CIN

at BAL

20

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. ATL

21

 D.J. Chark JAC

vs. NO

22

 Stefon Diggs MIN

vs. PHI

23

 Josh Gordon NE

vs. NYG

24

 D.J. Moore CAR

at TB

25

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

at MIN

26

 Marvin Jones DET

at GB

27

 Robert Woods LAR

vs. SF

28

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. CIN

29

 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

vs. HOU

30

 Brandin Cooks LAR

vs. SF

31

 Jarvis Landry CLE

vs. SEA

32

 Curtis Samuel CAR

at TB

33

 Terry McLaurin WAS

at MIA

34

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

vs. TEN

35

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

at CLE

36

 Calvin Ridley ATL

at ARI

37

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. DET

38

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. TEN

39

 Dede Westbrook JAC

vs. NO

40

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. HOU

41

 Robby Anderson NYJ

vs. DAL

42

 Diontae Johnson PIT

at LAC

43

 DeVante Parker* MIA

vs. WAS

44

 Golden Tate NYG

at NE

45

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. ATL

46

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. DAL

47

 Deebo Samuel SF

at LAR

48

 Byron Pringle KC

vs. HOU

49

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

at ARI

50

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. HOU

51

 Phillip Dorsett NE

vs. NYG

52

 Geronimo Allison GB

vs. DET

53

 Keke Coutee HOU

at KC

54

 Preston Williams MIA

vs. WAS

55

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. CIN

56

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. PIT

57

 Randall Cobb DAL

at NYJ

58

 Trey Quinn WAS

at MIA

59

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. NO

60

 A.J. Brown TEN

at DEN

61

 Nelson Agholor PHI

at MIN

62

 Corey Davis TEN

at DEN

63

 Adam Humphries TEN

at DEN

64

 James Washington PIT

at LAC

65

 Darius Slayton NYG

at NE

66

 Paul Richardson WAS

at MIA

READ NEXT:  Fantasy Football: Week 6 RB Rankings

Read More
, , , , ,