Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings: 49ers Looks to Keep Rollin’

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. While the struggles of players like Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. have stolen the headlines, it’s the 49ers defense that was the true star of the primetime matchup. The ‘9ers accumulated four sacks and four turnovers on the night.

Can the 49ers make a push to unseat the New England Patriots as the best defense in fantasy? Or will a tough matchup vs. the Rams dwindle their fantasy appeal? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week Defense Rankings.

P.S. We bash the Miami Dolphins defense nonstop in this column. We even had something witty to say about them during their bye week. However, if there was ever a game to give the slightest thought about starting them, it would be this week vs. a Washington Redskins team with a new interim head coach, and a plethora of underwhelming QBs to choose from.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Eagles – 35 pts. (DST1)

Chargers DEF vs. PIT

The Chargers are one of the most talented defensive units in all of football. However, if you looked at their fantasy output this season, you wouldn’t know that. A lot of their defensive woes have to do with being hit hard by the injury bug. Yet, you know who else has been hit hard by the injury bug? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season and Mason Rudolph is extremely unlikely to clear concussion protocol by Sunday. This means the Bolts will see undrafted free agent rookie Devlin Hodges under center. Pittsburgh has surrendered five sacks, and seven offensive turnovers in five games this season.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Packers – 9 pts. (DST12)

49ers DEF at LAR

This is the least likely unit you expected to see in this category after watching Monday night’s game. The ‘9ers defense is phenomenal, no question about it. But if you think you’re getting 19 fantasy points a game from their unit, you’re sadly mistaken. Outside of Los Angeles’ Week 4 blunder vs. Tampa Bay they have allowed opposing defenses to average just 5.25 points per game this season.

Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings:

Rank D/ST TEAM Opp. 1 Patriots NE vs. NYG 2 Titans TEN at DEN 3 Ravens BAL vs. CIN 4 Chargers LAC vs. PIT 5 Panthers CAR at TB 6 Cowboys DAL at NYJ 7 Eagles PHI at MIN 8 Steelers PIT at LAC 9 Vikings MIN vs. PHI 10 Jaguars JAC vs. NO 11 Seahawks SEA at CLE 12 49ers SF at LAR 13 Packers GB vs. DET 14 Rams LAR vs. SF 15 Bengals CIN at BAL 16 Redskins WAS at MIA 17 Browns CLE vs. SEA 18 Buccaneers TB vs. CAR 19 Saints NO at JAC 20 Broncos DEN vs. TEN 21 Chiefs KC vs. HOU 22 Lions DET at GB 23 Texans HOU at KC 24 Cardinals ARI vs. ATL 25 Dolphins MIA vs. WAS 26 Falcons ATL at ARI 27 Jets NYJ vs. DAL 28 Giants NYG at NE

