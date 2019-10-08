Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings: 49ers Looks to Keep Rollin’

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely dominated the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. While the struggles of players like Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. have stolen the headlines, it’s the 49ers defense that was the true star of the primetime matchup. The ‘9ers accumulated four sacks and four turnovers on the night.

Can the 49ers make a push to unseat the New England Patriots as the best defense in fantasy? Or will a tough matchup vs. the Rams dwindle their fantasy appeal? Find out in our Fantasy Football Week Defense Rankings.

P.S. We bash the Miami Dolphins defense nonstop in this column. We even had something witty to say about them during their bye week. However, if there was ever a game to give the slightest thought about starting them, it would be this week vs. a Washington Redskins team with a new interim head coach, and a plethora of underwhelming QBs to choose from. 

Better Than Usual

  2. Eagles – 35 pts. (DST1)

Chargers DEF vs. PIT

The Chargers are one of the most talented defensive units in all of football. However, if you looked at their fantasy output this season, you wouldn’t know that. A lot of their defensive woes have to do with being hit hard by the injury bug. Yet, you know who else has been hit hard by the injury bug? Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season and Mason Rudolph is extremely unlikely to clear concussion protocol by Sunday. This means the Bolts will see undrafted free agent rookie Devlin Hodges under center. Pittsburgh has surrendered five sacks, and seven offensive turnovers in five games this season.

Worse Than Usual

  2. Packers – 9 pts. (DST12)

49ers DEF at LAR

This is the least likely unit you expected to see in this category after watching Monday night’s game. The ‘9ers defense is phenomenal, no question about it. But if you think you’re getting 19 fantasy points a game from their unit, you’re sadly mistaken. Outside of Los Angeles’ Week 4 blunder vs. Tampa Bay they have allowed opposing defenses to average just 5.25 points per game this season.

Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings:

Rank D/ST TEAM Opp.

1

 Patriots NE

vs. NYG

2

 Titans TEN

at DEN

3

 Ravens BAL

vs. CIN

4

 Chargers LAC

vs. PIT

5

 Panthers CAR

at TB

6

 Cowboys DAL

at NYJ

7

 Eagles PHI

at MIN

8

 Steelers PIT

at LAC

9

 Vikings MIN

vs. PHI

10

 Jaguars JAC

vs. NO

11

 Seahawks SEA

at CLE

12

 49ers SF

at LAR

13

 Packers GB

vs. DET

14

 Rams LAR

vs. SF

15

 Bengals CIN

at BAL

16

 Redskins WAS

at MIA

17

 Browns CLE

vs. SEA

18

 Buccaneers TB

vs. CAR

19

 Saints NO

at JAC

20

 Broncos DEN

vs. TEN

21

 Chiefs KC

vs. HOU

22

 Lions DET

at GB

23

 Texans HOU

at KC

24

 Cardinals ARI

vs. ATL

25

 Dolphins MIA

vs. WAS

26

 Falcons ATL

at ARI

27

 Jets NYJ

vs. DAL

28

 Giants NYG

at NE

