Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Is Baker Mayfield Done as a QB1?

In last week’s rankings, we pegged the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as a “Better Than Usual” candidate. All Kyler Murray did was go out and put up his best fantasy performance of his NFL career, all while winning his first-ever game as a starting quarterback for the Cardinals.
This time around we focus in on a former college teammate of Murray’s who’s gifted with a prime matchup. Along with a top 10 fantasy quarterback on the season whose recent stats show a possible floor not worthy of being in your starting lineups this week.
Plus, speaking of former Heisman Trophy winners, how far will Baker Mayfield drop in our rankings following a horrendous showing on Monday night? All this and more in our Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Kyler Murray – 25.42 (QB6)
- Kirk Cousins – 20.54 pts. (QB9)
Kyle Allen at TB
Allen has come back down to earth since racking up four touchdowns in his first start of 2019. Over the past two weeks, the Carolina quarterback has averaged just 206.5 passing yards, with a total of just one touchdown. Allen should see those numbers increase in Week 6 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have been abysmal defending fantasy quarterbacks of late. Since Week 3 they’ve allowed an average of 28.7 fantasy points to opposing QBs.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Dak Prescott – 26.22 (QB5)
- Marcus Mariota – 8.62 pts. (QB24)
Carson Wentz at MIN
Wentz has been extremely efficient this season, tossing 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However, due to a mixture of recent performance, plus an inability to stretch the field without Desean Jackson in the lineup, the QB has not racked up the passing yards you would expect. Wentz has averaged less than 210 yards through the air since Week 2. That number drops to just 174.5 yards over the past two games. Minnesota has allowed an average of 207 passing yards since Week 2. Opposing QBs have averaged just 13.68 fantasy points over that span.
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|QBs TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Patrick Mahomes KC
|
vs. HOU
|
2
|Tom Brady NE
|
vs. NYG
|
3
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
at KC
|
4
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
at CLE
|
5
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
at ARI
|
6
|Kyler Murray* ARI
|
vs. ATL
|
7
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
8
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
vs. DET
|
9
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
at NYJ
|
10
|Carson Wentz* PHI
|
at MIN
|
11
|Jameis Winston TB
|
vs. CAR
|
12
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
vs. PIT
|
13
|Jared Goff LAR
|
vs. SF
|
14
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
vs. PHI
|
15
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
vs. NO
|
16
|Matt Stafford DET
|
at GB
|
17
|Baker Mayfield* CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
18
|Kyle Allen* CAR
|
at TB
|
19
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
at BAL
|
20
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
at LAR
|
21
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
at NE
|
22
|Josh Rosen MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
23
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
vs. DAL
|
24
|Teddy Bridgewater NO
|
at JAC
|
25
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
at MIA
|
26
|Marcus Mariota TEN
|
at DEN
|
27
|Devlin Hodges PIT
|
at LAC
|
28
|Joe Flacco DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
29
|Taysom Hill NO
|
at JAC
|
30
|Colt McCoy WAS
|
at MIA
|
31
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
at LAC
|
32
|Luke Falk NYJ
|
vs. DAL
|
33
|Case Keenum WAS
|
at MIA