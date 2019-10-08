Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Is Baker Mayfield Done as a QB1?

Fantasy Football Week 6 QB Rankings: Is Baker Mayfield Done as a QB1?

Getty Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns

In last week’s rankings, we pegged the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as a “Better Than Usual” candidate. All Kyler Murray did was go out and put up his best fantasy performance of his NFL career, all while winning his first-ever game as a starting quarterback for the Cardinals.

This time around we focus in on a former college teammate of Murray’s who’s gifted with a prime matchup. Along with a top 10 fantasy quarterback on the season whose recent stats show a possible floor not worthy of being in your starting lineups this week.

Plus, speaking of former Heisman Trophy winners, how far will Baker Mayfield drop in our rankings following a horrendous showing on Monday night? All this and more in our Week 6 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Kyler Murray – 25.42 (QB6)
  3. Kirk Cousins – 20.54 pts. (QB9)

Kyle Allen at TB

Allen has come back down to earth since racking up four touchdowns in his first start of 2019. Over the past two weeks, the Carolina quarterback has averaged just 206.5 passing yards, with a total of just one touchdown. Allen should see those numbers increase in Week 6 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs have been abysmal defending fantasy quarterbacks of late. Since Week 3 they’ve allowed an average of 28.7 fantasy points to opposing QBs.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Dak Prescott – 26.22 (QB5) 
  3. Marcus Mariota –  8.62 pts. (QB24)

Carson Wentz at MIN

Wentz has been extremely efficient this season, tossing 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions. However, due to a mixture of recent performance, plus an inability to stretch the field without Desean Jackson in the lineup, the QB has not racked up the passing yards you would expect. Wentz has averaged less than 210 yards through the air since Week 2. That number drops to just 174.5 yards over the past two games. Minnesota has allowed an average of 207 passing yards since Week 2. Opposing QBs have averaged just 13.68 fantasy points over that span.

Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank QBs TEAM Opp.
1 Patrick Mahomes KC

vs. HOU

2

 Tom Brady NE

vs. NYG

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

at KC

4

 Russell Wilson SEA

at CLE

5

 Matt Ryan ATL

at ARI

6

 Kyler Murray* ARI

vs. ATL

7

 Lamar Jackson BAL

vs. CIN

8

 Aaron Rodgers GB

vs. DET

9

 Dak Prescott DAL

at NYJ

10

 Carson Wentz* PHI

at MIN

11

 Jameis Winston TB

vs. CAR

12

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. PIT

13

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. SF

14

 Kirk Cousins MIN

vs. PHI

15

 Gardner Minshew JAC

vs. NO

16

 Matt Stafford DET

at GB

17

 Baker Mayfield* CLE

vs. SEA

18

 Kyle AllenCAR

at TB

19

 Andy Dalton CIN

at BAL

20

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

at LAR

21

 Daniel Jones NYG

at NE

22

 Josh Rosen MIA

vs. WAS

23

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. DAL

24

 Teddy Bridgewater NO

at JAC

25

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

at MIA

26

 Marcus Mariota TEN

at DEN

27

 Devlin Hodges PIT

at LAC

28

 Joe Flacco DEN

vs. TEN

29

 Taysom Hill NO

at JAC

30

 Colt McCoy WAS

at MIA

31

 Mason Rudolph PIT

at LAC

32

 Luke Falk NYJ

vs. DAL

33

 Case Keenum WAS

at MIA
