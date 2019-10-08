Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings: Believe in Joey Slye

Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings: Believe in Joey Slye

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. In this column we discuss two kickers who, despite being atop the highest scorers at their position for the first four weeks of the season, came up short in Week 5. Can these players bounce back in Week 6?

Plus, can Mike Nugent build off of his inaugural New England Patriots performance from a week ago to become a viable starter in fantasy? All this plus our top 29 projected point scorers at the position for the week. Let’s take a look.

Kicker Overview:

Week 5 was an odd week for fantasy football kickers. For starters, Harrison Butker, who has been a consensus top-two kicker for two years now, put up just seven points, putting him outside of the top 15 point scorers at his position for the week. Butker will undoubtedly bounce back, just as the Chiefs offense will bounce back against a Houston team that allows the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers, and a defense that surrendered 32 points to the Falcons one week ago.

Speaking of kickers that underperformed in Week 5, no kicker was arguably more disappointing than Panthers kicker Joey Slye. Slye, who led all players at his position in fantasy points entering the week, finished with a meager four points on the day. However, much like Butker, Slye is in prime position to make a return to fantasy dominance in Week 6. Slye faces off with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to kickers in 2019.

Mike Nugent was signed by the Patriots last week as an injury replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Nugent’s tenure with the reigning champs got off to a rocky start with him missing an extra point. However, he settled in by finishing the game two for two on field goals and hitting all three of his final extra-point attempts. Nugent will look to build off of his performance against a Giants team who one week ago allowed Dan Bailey to rack up 16 points against them, the most points by a kicker in Week 5.

The Titans cut kicker Cairo Santos following an abysmal four missed field-goal performance one week ago. To replace him, Tennessee is likely to sign someone who knows a thing or two about missed field goals. Former Bears kicker, the infamous Cody Parkey, is expected to take over kicking duties in Tennessee.

Week 6 Kickers Fantasy Rankings

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEsFlex | DST | K]

Rank Kicker TEAM Opp.

1

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. HOU

2

 Joey Slye CAR

at TB

3

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. CIN

4

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

vs. SF

5

 Wil Lutz NO

at JAC

6

 Robbie Gould SF

at LAR

7

 Matt Bryant ATL

at ARI

8

 Mike Nugent NE

vs. NYG

9

 Brett Maher DAL

at NYJ

10

 Jason Myers SEA

at CLE

11

 Titans K* TEN

at DEN

12

 Jake Elliott PHI

at MIN

13

 Matt Gay TB

vs. CAR

14

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. DET

15

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

at KC

16

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. NO

17

 Chase McLaughlin LAC

vs. PIT

18

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. ATL

19

 Austin Seibert CLE

vs. SEA

20

 Dan Bailey MIN

vs. PHI

21

 Chris Boswell PIT

at LAC

22

 Matt Prater DET

at GB

23

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. WAS

24

 Randy Bullock CIN

at BAL

25

 Sam Ficken NYJ

vs. DAL

26

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

at NE

27

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

at MIA

28

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. TEN

29

 Ty Long LAC

vs. PIT
