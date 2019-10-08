Fantasy Football Week 6 Kicker Rankings: Believe in Joey Slye

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. In this column we discuss two kickers who, despite being atop the highest scorers at their position for the first four weeks of the season, came up short in Week 5. Can these players bounce back in Week 6?

Plus, can Mike Nugent build off of his inaugural New England Patriots performance from a week ago to become a viable starter in fantasy? All this plus our top 29 projected point scorers at the position for the week. Let’s take a look.

Kicker Overview:

Week 5 was an odd week for fantasy football kickers. For starters, Harrison Butker, who has been a consensus top-two kicker for two years now, put up just seven points, putting him outside of the top 15 point scorers at his position for the week. Butker will undoubtedly bounce back, just as the Chiefs offense will bounce back against a Houston team that allows the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers, and a defense that surrendered 32 points to the Falcons one week ago.

Speaking of kickers that underperformed in Week 5, no kicker was arguably more disappointing than Panthers kicker Joey Slye. Slye, who led all players at his position in fantasy points entering the week, finished with a meager four points on the day. However, much like Butker, Slye is in prime position to make a return to fantasy dominance in Week 6. Slye faces off with the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to kickers in 2019.

Mike Nugent was signed by the Patriots last week as an injury replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Nugent’s tenure with the reigning champs got off to a rocky start with him missing an extra point. However, he settled in by finishing the game two for two on field goals and hitting all three of his final extra-point attempts. Nugent will look to build off of his performance against a Giants team who one week ago allowed Dan Bailey to rack up 16 points against them, the most points by a kicker in Week 5.

The Titans cut kicker Cairo Santos following an abysmal four missed field-goal performance one week ago. To replace him, Tennessee is likely to sign someone who knows a thing or two about missed field goals. Former Bears kicker, the infamous Cody Parkey, is expected to take over kicking duties in Tennessee.

Week 6 Kickers Fantasy Rankings

Rank Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU 2 Joey Slye CAR at TB 3 Justin Tucker BAL vs. CIN 4 Greg Zuerlein LAR vs. SF 5 Wil Lutz NO at JAC 6 Robbie Gould SF at LAR 7 Matt Bryant ATL at ARI 8 Mike Nugent NE vs. NYG 9 Brett Maher DAL at NYJ 10 Jason Myers SEA at CLE 11 Titans K* TEN at DEN 12 Jake Elliott PHI at MIN 13 Matt Gay TB vs. CAR 14 Mason Crosby GB vs. DET 15 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at KC 16 Josh Lambo JAC vs. NO 17 Chase McLaughlin LAC vs. PIT 18 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. ATL 19 Austin Seibert CLE vs. SEA 20 Dan Bailey MIN vs. PHI 21 Chris Boswell PIT at LAC 22 Matt Prater DET at GB 23 Jason Sanders MIA vs. WAS 24 Randy Bullock CIN at BAL 25 Sam Ficken NYJ vs. DAL 26 Aldrick Rosas NYG at NE 27 Dustin Hopkins WAS at MIA 28 Brandon McManus DEN vs. TEN 29 Ty Long LAC vs. PIT

