Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Is Todd Gurley Back?

On the surface, Todd Gurley has seemed to reclaim his fantasy stardom from years past. The Los Angeles Rams running back is the seventh-highest scoring running back in fantasy football over the past two weeks of play.

Can the former NFL offensive player of the year continue on his upward trend, or will he be stonewalled by one of the league’s up and coming defensive units in Week 6?

All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Rankings.

* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
  2. James White – 13.2 pts. (RB20)

Redskins RBs vs. MIA

Washington’s rushing offense averages less than 69 ypg on the season. To put that in perspective 12 singular players average more rushing yards than the Redskins do as an entire team on a per-game basis. Washington made a coaching change this week, appointing former offensive line coach Bill Callahan to the head job for the ‘Skins. Donsurprisedprised to see the coach make a valiant effort to get the run game going in DC. Miami has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They are nearly equally generous to running backs through the air as they are on the ground, allowing five rushing touchdowns to four receiving touchdowns in 2019. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have some flex appeal this week when you take into consideration that four teams are on a bye in Week 6.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
  2. Le’Veon Bell – 15.8 pts. (RB17)

Todd Gurley vs. SF

After being in fantasy football purgatory to begin the season, Todd Gurley has since rewarded fantasy owners who stuck it out with the former RB1-lock, producing in back-to-back performances. Gurley has averaged 22.35 fantasy points since Week 4. Unfortunately, those numbers are mostly masked by Gurley’s abiltiy to find the end zone. The running back has averaged between 3.1 and 3.9 ypc in each of his past four games. The San Francisco 49ers defense may be the best in all of football at the moment. They’ve surrendered zero touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, while only allowing one RB to eclipse double-digit fantasy points (Nick Chubb – 10.4 pts. in Week 5).

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank RBs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

at TB

2

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

at NYJ

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. PHI

4

 Alvin Kamara NO

at JAC

5

 David Johnson ARI

vs. ATL

6

 Saquon Barkley NYG Q

at NE

7

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. SEA

8

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. CIN

9

 Chris Carson SEA

at CLE

10

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. NO

11

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

vs. DAL

12

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. PIT

13

 Todd Gurley* LAR

vs. SF

14

 James Conner PIT

at LAC

15

 Kerryon Johnson DET

at GB

16

 Derrick Henry TEN

at DEN

17

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. DET

18

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. PIT

19

 James White NE

vs. NYG

20

 Damien Williams KC

vs. HOU

21

 Joe Mixon CIN

at BAL

22

 Sony Michel NE

vs. NYG

23

 Devonta Freeman ATL

at ARI

24

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. TEN

25

 Tevin Coleman SF

at LAR

26

 Jordan Howard PHI

at MIN

27

 Ronald Jones II TB

vs. CAR

28

 Carlos Hyde HOU

at KC

29

 Chris Thompson* WAS

at MIA

30

 Matt Breida SF

at LAR

31

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. HOU

32

 Kenyan Drake MIA

vs. WAS

33

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. CAR

34

 Miles Sanders PHI

at MIN

35

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. TEN

36

 Wayne Gallman NYG

at NE

37

 Duke Johnson HOU

at KC

38

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

at LAC

39

 Adrian Peterson* WAS

at MIA

40

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. NYG

41

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. SF

42

 Ito Smith ATL

at ARI

43

 Giovani Bernard CIN

at BAL

44

 Dion Lewis TEN

at DEN

45

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. HOU

46

 C.J. Prosise SEA

at CLE

47

 Tony Pollard DAL

at NYJ

48

 Darren Sproles PHI

at MIN

49

 Jon Hilliman NYG

at NE

50

 Raheem Mostert SF

at LAR

51

 Latavius Murray NO

at JAC

52

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

at LAR

53

 Elijhaa Penny NYG

at NE

