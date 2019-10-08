Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Is Todd Gurley Back?

On the surface, Todd Gurley has seemed to reclaim his fantasy stardom from years past. The Los Angeles Rams running back is the seventh-highest scoring running back in fantasy football over the past two weeks of play.
Can the former NFL offensive player of the year continue on his upward trend, or will he be stonewalled by one of the league’s up and coming defensive units in Week 6?
All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Rankings.
* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- James White – 13.2 pts. (RB20)
Redskins RBs vs. MIA
Washington’s rushing offense averages less than 69 ypg on the season. To put that in perspective 12 singular players average more rushing yards than the Redskins do as an entire team on a per-game basis. Washington made a coaching change this week, appointing former offensive line coach Bill Callahan to the head job for the ‘Skins. Donsurprisedprised to see the coach make a valiant effort to get the run game going in DC. Miami has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They are nearly equally generous to running backs through the air as they are on the ground, allowing five rushing touchdowns to four receiving touchdowns in 2019. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have some flex appeal this week when you take into consideration that four teams are on a bye in Week 6.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Le’Veon Bell – 15.8 pts. (RB17)
Todd Gurley vs. SF
After being in fantasy football purgatory to begin the season, Todd Gurley has since rewarded fantasy owners who stuck it out with the former RB1-lock, producing in back-to-back performances. Gurley has averaged 22.35 fantasy points since Week 4. Unfortunately, those numbers are mostly masked by Gurley’s abiltiy to find the end zone. The running back has averaged between 3.1 and 3.9 ypc in each of his past four games. The San Francisco 49ers defense may be the best in all of football at the moment. They’ve surrendered zero touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, while only allowing one RB to eclipse double-digit fantasy points (Nick Chubb – 10.4 pts. in Week 5).
Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|RBs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
at TB
|
2
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
at NYJ
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. PHI
|
4
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
at JAC
|
5
|David Johnson ARI
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|Saquon Barkley NYG Q
|
at NE
|
7
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. SEA
|
8
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. CIN
|
9
|Chris Carson SEA
|
at CLE
|
10
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. NO
|
11
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
vs. DAL
|
12
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. PIT
|
13
|Todd Gurley* LAR
|
vs. SF
|
14
|James Conner PIT
|
at LAC
|
15
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
at GB
|
16
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
at DEN
|
17
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. DET
|
18
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. PIT
|
19
|James White NE
|
vs. NYG
|
20
|Damien Williams KC
|
vs. HOU
|
21
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
at BAL
|
22
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. NYG
|
23
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
at ARI
|
24
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
25
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
at LAR
|
26
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
at MIN
|
27
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
vs. CAR
|
28
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
at KC
|
29
|Chris Thompson* WAS
|
at MIA
|
30
|Matt Breida SF
|
at LAR
|
31
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. HOU
|
32
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|
vs. WAS
|
33
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. CAR
|
34
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
at MIN
|
35
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. TEN
|
36
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
at NE
|
37
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
at KC
|
38
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
at LAC
|
39
|Adrian Peterson* WAS
|
at MIA
|
40
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. NYG
|
41
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. SF
|
42
|Ito Smith ATL
|
at ARI
|
43
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
at BAL
|
44
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
at DEN
|
45
|Darrel Williams KC
|
vs. HOU
|
46
|C.J. Prosise SEA
|
at CLE
|
47
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
at NYJ
|
48
|Darren Sproles PHI
|
at MIN
|
49
|Jon Hilliman NYG
|
at NE
|
50
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
at LAR
|
51
|Latavius Murray NO
|
at JAC
|
52
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
at LAR
|
53
|Elijhaa Penny NYG
|
at NE
READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 6 QB Rankings