Fantasy Football Week 6 RB Rankings: Is Todd Gurley Back?

On the surface, Todd Gurley has seemed to reclaim his fantasy stardom from years past. The Los Angeles Rams running back is the seventh-highest scoring running back in fantasy football over the past two weeks of play.

Can the former NFL offensive player of the year continue on his upward trend, or will he be stonewalled by one of the league’s up and coming defensive units in Week 6?

All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 6 Running Back Rankings.

* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: James White – 13.2 pts. (RB20)

Redskins RBs vs. MIA

Washington’s rushing offense averages less than 69 ypg on the season. To put that in perspective 12 singular players average more rushing yards than the Redskins do as an entire team on a per-game basis. Washington made a coaching change this week, appointing former offensive line coach Bill Callahan to the head job for the ‘Skins. Donsurprisedprised to see the coach make a valiant effort to get the run game going in DC. Miami has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. They are nearly equally generous to running backs through the air as they are on the ground, allowing five rushing touchdowns to four receiving touchdowns in 2019. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have some flex appeal this week when you take into consideration that four teams are on a bye in Week 6.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Le’Veon Bell – 15.8 pts. (RB17)

Todd Gurley vs. SF

After being in fantasy football purgatory to begin the season, Todd Gurley has since rewarded fantasy owners who stuck it out with the former RB1-lock, producing in back-to-back performances. Gurley has averaged 22.35 fantasy points since Week 4. Unfortunately, those numbers are mostly masked by Gurley’s abiltiy to find the end zone. The running back has averaged between 3.1 and 3.9 ypc in each of his past four games. The San Francisco 49ers defense may be the best in all of football at the moment. They’ve surrendered zero touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, while only allowing one RB to eclipse double-digit fantasy points (Nick Chubb – 10.4 pts. in Week 5).

Week 6 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank RBs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR at TB 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL at NYJ 3 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. PHI 4 Alvin Kamara NO at JAC 5 David Johnson ARI vs. ATL 6 Saquon Barkley NYG Q at NE 7 Nick Chubb CLE vs. SEA 8 Mark Ingram BAL vs. CIN 9 Chris Carson SEA at CLE 10 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. NO 11 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. DAL 12 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. PIT 13 Todd Gurley* LAR vs. SF 14 James Conner PIT at LAC 15 Kerryon Johnson DET at GB 16 Derrick Henry TEN at DEN 17 Aaron Jones GB vs. DET 18 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. PIT 19 James White NE vs. NYG 20 Damien Williams KC vs. HOU 21 Joe Mixon CIN at BAL 22 Sony Michel NE vs. NYG 23 Devonta Freeman ATL at ARI 24 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. TEN 25 Tevin Coleman SF at LAR 26 Jordan Howard PHI at MIN 27 Ronald Jones II TB vs. CAR 28 Carlos Hyde HOU at KC 29 Chris Thompson* WAS at MIA 30 Matt Breida SF at LAR 31 LeSean McCoy KC vs. HOU 32 Kenyan Drake MIA vs. WAS 33 Peyton Barber TB vs. CAR 34 Miles Sanders PHI at MIN 35 Royce Freeman DEN vs. TEN 36 Wayne Gallman NYG at NE 37 Duke Johnson HOU at KC 38 Jaylen Samuels PIT at LAC 39 Adrian Peterson* WAS at MIA 40 Rex Burkhead NE vs. NYG 41 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. SF 42 Ito Smith ATL at ARI 43 Giovani Bernard CIN at BAL 44 Dion Lewis TEN at DEN 45 Darrel Williams KC vs. HOU 46 C.J. Prosise SEA at CLE 47 Tony Pollard DAL at NYJ 48 Darren Sproles PHI at MIN 49 Jon Hilliman NYG at NE 50 Raheem Mostert SF at LAR 51 Latavius Murray NO at JAC 52 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF at LAR 53 Elijhaa Penny NYG at NE

READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 6 QB Rankings