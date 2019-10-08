Fantasy Football Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: Will Fuller & Tevin Coleman Trending Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football PPR Flex Rankings for Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. This column will present you with the top 100 players based on their projected fantasy output for the coming week.
Our flex rankings consist of running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, and are calculated on a full point PPR scoring format. The flex rankings do exclude the quarterback position. If you’re interested in finding more information about the QB position, check out our fantasy football Week 6 quarterback rankings here.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Flex Overview
Will Fuller was a buy-low candidate for us a week ago, as we knew he couldn’t be held in check for much longer. However, even we didn’t foresee the monster performance that Fuller put up in Week 5. The Texans receiver put up an astonishing 53.7 PPR points vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That showing alone was 21.4 points more than Fuller had produced all season prior to that point.
Tevin Coleman returned to the 49ers lineup this past Monday night and quickly took on the bulk of the carries. While Matt Breida caught eyes and left jaws unhinged with his blazing 83-yard touchdown gallop, it was Coleman who led the team in rushing attempts. He finished with an impressive 6.1 ypc average in Week 5. Coleman faces off with a Rams team this week who allowed Chris Carson to gash them for 118 yards the week prior.
Much like Coleman, Michael Gallup returned to the Dallas Cowboys lineup after missing multiple games with injury. Also much like Coleman, Gallup returned in fashion. The wideout put up seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. In Gallup’s three games this season he’s averaged 9.7 targets.
Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex]
|Rank
|Flex Team
|Pos.
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
RB
|
at TB
|
2
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
RB
|
at NYJ
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
RB
|
vs. PHI
|
4
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
RB
|
at JAC
|
5
|Julio Jones ATL
|
WR
|
at ARI
|
6
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
WR
|
at KC
|
7
|David Johnson ARI
|
RB
|
vs. ATL
|
8
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
WR
|
vs. SF
|
9
|Davante Adams GB Q
|
WR
|
vs. DET
|
10
|Saquon Barkley NYG Q
|
RB
|
at NE
|
11
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
WR
|
vs. PHI
|
12
|Michael Thomas NO
|
WR
|
At JAC
|
13
|Travis Kelce KC
|
TE
|
vs. HOU
|
14
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
RB
|
vs. SEA
|
15
|Chris Godwin TB
|
WR
|
vs. CAR
|
16
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
WR
|
vs. PIT
|
17
|Tyreek Hill KC Q
|
WR
|
vs. HOU
|
18
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
RB
|
vs. CIN
|
19
|Chris Carson SEA
|
RB
|
at CLE
|
20
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
RB
|
vs. NO
|
21
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
TE
|
at MIN
|
22
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
WR
|
at NYJ
|
23
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
WR
|
vs. SEA
|
24
|Julian Edelman NE
|
WR
|
vs. NYG
|
25
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
RB
|
vs. DAL
|
26
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
WR
|
at CLE
|
27
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
RB
|
vs. SF
|
28
|George Kittle SF
|
TE
|
at LAR
|
29
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
RB
|
vs. PIT
|
30
|Will Fuller HOU
|
WR
|
at KC
|
31
|James Conner PIT
|
RB
|
at LAC
|
32
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
WR
|
at GB
|
33
|Mike Evans TB
|
WR
|
vs. CAR
|
34
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
RB
|
at GB
|
35
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
WR
|
at LAC
|
37
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
RB
|
at DEN
|
38
|Aaron Jones GB
|
RB
|
vs. DET
|
36
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
TE
|
at ARI
|
39
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
RB
|
vs. PIT
|
40
|James White NE
|
RB
|
vs. NYG
|
41
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
WR
|
at NYJ
|
42
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
WR
|
at BAL
|
43
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
WR
|
vs. ATL
|
44
|Damien Williams KC
|
RB
|
vs. HOU
|
45
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
WR
|
vs. NO
|
46
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
RB
|
at BAL
|
47
|Sony Michel NE
|
RB
|
vs. NYG
|
48
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
WR
|
vs. PHI
|
49
|Josh Gordon NE
|
WR
|
vs. NYG
|
50
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
WR
|
at TB
|
51
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
RB
|
at ARI
|
52
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
RB
|
vs. TEN
|
53
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
RB
|
at LAR
|
54
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
WR
|
at MIN
|
55
|Marvin Jones DET
|
WR
|
at GB
|
56
|Robert Woods LAR
|
WR
|
vs. SF
|
57
|Will Dissly SEA
|
TE
|
at CLE
|
58
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
RB
|
at MIN
|
59
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
WR
|
vs. CIN
|
60
|Evan Engram NYG
|
TE
|
at NE
|
61
|Sammy Watkins KC INJ
|
WR
|
vs. HOU
|
62
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
WR
|
vs. SF
|
63
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
RB
|
at KC
|
64
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
WR
|
vs. SEA
|
65
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
RB
|
at MIA
|
66
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
WR
|
at TB
|
67
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
WR
|
at MIA
|
68
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
WR
|
vs. TEN
|
69
|Matt Breida SF
|
RB
|
at LAR
|
70
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
RB
|
vs. HOU
|
71
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
WR
|
at CLE
|
72
|Kenyan Drake MIA
|
RB
|
vs. WAS
|
73
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
WR
|
at ARI
|
74
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
TE
|
at TB
|
75
|M. Valdes-Scantling GB
|
WR
|
vs. DET
|
76
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
WR
|
vs. TEN
|
77
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
WR
|
vs. NO
|
78
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
WR
|
vs. HOU
|
79
|Peyton Barber TB
|
RB
|
vs. CAR
|
80
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
WR
|
vs. DAL
|
81
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
WR
|
at LAC
|
82
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
RB
|
at MIN
|
83
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
WR
|
vs. WAS
|
84
|Golden Tate NYG
|
WR
|
at NE
|
85
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
WR
|
vs. ATL
|
86
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
WR
|
vs. DAL
|
87
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
TE
|
vs. CIN
|
88
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
RB
|
vs. TEN
|
89
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
RB
|
at NE
|
90
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
WR
|
at LAR
|
91
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
RB
|
at KC
|
92
|Byron Pringle KC
|
WR
|
vs. HOU
|
93
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
WR
|
at ARI
|
94
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
WR
|
vs. HOU
|
95
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
WR
|
vs. NYG
|
96
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
RB
|
at LAC
|
97
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
RB
|
at MIA
|
98
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
RB
|
vs. NYG
|
99
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
WR
|
vs. DET
|
100
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
WR
|
at KC
READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 6 TE Rankings