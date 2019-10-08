Fantasy Football Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: Will Fuller & Tevin Coleman Trending Up

Getty Will Fuller of the Houston Texans

Welcome to our Fantasy Football PPR Flex Rankings for Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. This column will present you with the top 100 players based on their projected fantasy output for the coming week.

Our flex rankings consist of running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, and are calculated on a full point PPR scoring format. The flex rankings do exclude the quarterback position. If you’re interested in finding more information about the QB position, check out our fantasy football Week 6 quarterback rankings here.

Flex Overview

Will Fuller was a buy-low candidate for us a week ago, as we knew he couldn’t be held in check for much longer. However, even we didn’t foresee the monster performance that Fuller put up in Week 5. The Texans receiver put up an astonishing 53.7 PPR points vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That showing alone was 21.4 points more than Fuller had produced all season prior to that point.

Tevin Coleman returned to the 49ers lineup this past Monday night and quickly took on the bulk of the carries. While Matt Breida caught eyes and left jaws unhinged with his blazing 83-yard touchdown gallop, it was Coleman who led the team in rushing attempts. He finished with an impressive 6.1 ypc average in Week 5. Coleman faces off with a Rams team this week who allowed Chris Carson to gash them for 118 yards the week prior.

Much like Coleman, Michael Gallup returned to the Dallas Cowboys lineup after missing multiple games with injury. Also much like Coleman, Gallup returned in fashion. The wideout put up seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. In Gallup’s three games this season he’s averaged 9.7 targets.

Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)

Rank Flex Team Pos. Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

RB

at TB

2

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

RB

at NYJ

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

RB

vs. PHI

4

 Alvin Kamara NO

RB

at JAC

5

 Julio Jones ATL

WR

at ARI

6

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

WR

at KC

7

 David Johnson ARI

RB

vs. ATL

8

 Cooper Kupp LAR

WR

vs. SF

9

 Davante Adams GB Q

WR

vs. DET

10

 Saquon Barkley NYG Q

RB

at NE

11

 Adam Thielen MIN

WR

vs. PHI

12

 Michael Thomas NO

WR

At JAC

13

 Travis Kelce KC

TE

vs. HOU

14

 Nick Chubb CLE

RB

vs. SEA

15

 Chris Godwin TB

WR

vs. CAR

16

 Keenan Allen LAC

WR

vs. PIT

17

 Tyreek Hill KC Q

WR

vs. HOU

18

 Mark Ingram BAL

RB

vs. CIN

19

 Chris Carson SEA

RB

at CLE

20

 Leonard Fournette JAC

RB

vs. NO

21

 Zach Ertz PHI

TE

at MIN

22

 Amari Cooper DAL

WR

at NYJ

23

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

WR

vs. SEA

24

 Julian Edelman NE

WR

vs. NYG

25

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

RB

vs. DAL

26

 Tyler Lockett SEA

WR

at CLE

27

 Todd Gurley LAR

RB

vs. SF

28

 George Kittle SF

TE

at LAR

29

 Austin Ekeler LAC

RB

vs. PIT

30

 Will Fuller HOU

WR

at KC

31

 James Conner PIT

RB

at LAC

32

 Kenny Golladay DET

WR

at GB

33

 Mike Evans TB

WR

vs. CAR

34

 Kerryon Johnson DET

RB

at GB

35

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

WR

at LAC

37

 Derrick Henry TEN

RB

at DEN

38

 Aaron Jones GB

RB

vs. DET

36

 Austin Hooper ATL

TE

at ARI

39

 Melvin Gordon LAC

RB

vs. PIT

40

 James White NE

RB

vs. NYG

41

 Michael Gallup DAL

WR

at NYJ

42

 Tyler Boyd CIN

WR

at BAL

43

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

WR

vs. ATL

44

 Damien Williams KC

RB

vs. HOU

45

 D.J. Chark JAC

WR

vs. NO

46

 Joe Mixon CIN

RB

at BAL

47

 Sony Michel NE

RB

vs. NYG

48

 Stefon Diggs MIN

WR

vs. PHI

49

 Josh Gordon NE

WR

vs. NYG

50

 D.J. Moore CAR

WR

at TB

51

 Devonta Freeman ATL

RB

at ARI

52

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

RB

vs. TEN

53

 Tevin Coleman SF

RB

at LAR

54

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

WR

at MIN

55

 Marvin Jones DET

WR

at GB

56

 Robert Woods LAR

WR

vs. SF

57

 Will Dissly SEA

TE

at CLE

58

 Jordan Howard PHI

RB

at MIN

59

 Marquise Brown BAL

WR

vs. CIN

60

 Evan Engram NYG

TE

at NE

61

 Sammy Watkins KC INJ

WR

vs. HOU

62

 Brandin Cooks LAR

WR

vs. SF

63

 Carlos Hyde HOU

RB

at KC

64

 Jarvis Landry CLE

WR

vs. SEA

65

 Chris Thompson WAS

RB

at MIA

66

 Curtis Samuel CAR

WR

at TB

67

 Terry McLaurin WAS

WR

at MIA

68

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

WR

vs. TEN

69

 Matt Breida SF

RB

at LAR

70

 LeSean McCoy KC

RB

vs. HOU

71

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

WR

at CLE

72

 Kenyan Drake MIA

RB

vs. WAS

73

 Calvin Ridley ATL

WR

at ARI

74

 Greg Olsen CAR

TE

at TB

75

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

WR

vs. DET

76

 Courtland Sutton DEN

WR

vs. TEN

77

 Dede Westbrook JAC

WR

vs. NO

78

 Mecole Hardman KC

WR

vs. HOU

79

 Peyton Barber TB

RB

vs. CAR

80

 Robby Anderson NYJ

WR

vs. DAL

81

 Diontae Johnson PIT

WR

at LAC

82

 Miles Sanders PHI

RB

at MIN

83

 DeVante Parker MIA

WR

vs. WAS

84

 Golden Tate NYG

WR

at NE

85

 Christian Kirk ARI

WR

vs. ATL

86

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

WR

vs. DAL

87

 Mark Andrews BAL

TE

vs. CIN

88

 Royce Freeman DEN

RB

vs. TEN

89

 Wayne Gallman NYG

RB

at NE

90

 Deebo Samuel SF

WR

at LAR

91

 Duke Johnson HOU

RB

at KC

92

 Byron Pringle KC

WR

vs. HOU

93

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

WR

at ARI

94

 Demarcus Robinson KC

WR

vs. HOU

95

 Phillip Dorsett NE

WR

vs. NYG

96

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

RB

at LAC

97

 Adrian Peterson WAS

RB

at MIA

98

 Rex Burkhead NE

RB

vs. NYG

99

 Geronimo Allison GB

WR

vs. DET

100

 Keke Coutee HOU

WR

at KC

