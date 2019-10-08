Fantasy Football Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: Will Fuller & Tevin Coleman Trending Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football PPR Flex Rankings for Week 6 of the 2019 NFL season. This column will present you with the top 100 players based on their projected fantasy output for the coming week.

Our flex rankings consist of running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends, and are calculated on a full point PPR scoring format. The flex rankings do exclude the quarterback position. If you’re interested in finding more information about the QB position, check out our fantasy football Week 6 quarterback rankings here.

Flex Overview

Will Fuller was a buy-low candidate for us a week ago, as we knew he couldn’t be held in check for much longer. However, even we didn’t foresee the monster performance that Fuller put up in Week 5. The Texans receiver put up an astonishing 53.7 PPR points vs. the Atlanta Falcons. That showing alone was 21.4 points more than Fuller had produced all season prior to that point.

Tevin Coleman returned to the 49ers lineup this past Monday night and quickly took on the bulk of the carries. While Matt Breida caught eyes and left jaws unhinged with his blazing 83-yard touchdown gallop, it was Coleman who led the team in rushing attempts. He finished with an impressive 6.1 ypc average in Week 5. Coleman faces off with a Rams team this week who allowed Chris Carson to gash them for 118 yards the week prior.

Much like Coleman, Michael Gallup returned to the Dallas Cowboys lineup after missing multiple games with injury. Also much like Coleman, Gallup returned in fashion. The wideout put up seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 5. In Gallup’s three games this season he’s averaged 9.7 targets.

Week 6 PPR Flex Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)

Rank Flex Team Pos. Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB at TB 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB at NYJ 3 Dalvin Cook MIN RB vs. PHI 4 Alvin Kamara NO RB at JAC 5 Julio Jones ATL WR at ARI 6 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR at KC 7 David Johnson ARI RB vs. ATL 8 Cooper Kupp LAR WR vs. SF 9 Davante Adams GB Q WR vs. DET 10 Saquon Barkley NYG Q RB at NE 11 Adam Thielen MIN WR vs. PHI 12 Michael Thomas NO WR At JAC 13 Travis Kelce KC TE vs. HOU 14 Nick Chubb CLE RB vs. SEA 15 Chris Godwin TB WR vs. CAR 16 Keenan Allen LAC WR vs. PIT 17 Tyreek Hill KC Q WR vs. HOU 18 Mark Ingram BAL RB vs. CIN 19 Chris Carson SEA RB at CLE 20 Leonard Fournette JAC RB vs. NO 21 Zach Ertz PHI TE at MIN 22 Amari Cooper DAL WR at NYJ 23 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR vs. SEA 24 Julian Edelman NE WR vs. NYG 25 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB vs. DAL 26 Tyler Lockett SEA WR at CLE 27 Todd Gurley LAR RB vs. SF 28 George Kittle SF TE at LAR 29 Austin Ekeler LAC RB vs. PIT 30 Will Fuller HOU WR at KC 31 James Conner PIT RB at LAC 32 Kenny Golladay DET WR at GB 33 Mike Evans TB WR vs. CAR 34 Kerryon Johnson DET RB at GB 35 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR at LAC 37 Derrick Henry TEN RB at DEN 38 Aaron Jones GB RB vs. DET 36 Austin Hooper ATL TE at ARI 39 Melvin Gordon LAC RB vs. PIT 40 James White NE RB vs. NYG 41 Michael Gallup DAL WR at NYJ 42 Tyler Boyd CIN WR at BAL 43 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR vs. ATL 44 Damien Williams KC RB vs. HOU 45 D.J. Chark JAC WR vs. NO 46 Joe Mixon CIN RB at BAL 47 Sony Michel NE RB vs. NYG 48 Stefon Diggs MIN WR vs. PHI 49 Josh Gordon NE WR vs. NYG 50 D.J. Moore CAR WR at TB 51 Devonta Freeman ATL RB at ARI 52 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB vs. TEN 53 Tevin Coleman SF RB at LAR 54 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR at MIN 55 Marvin Jones DET WR at GB 56 Robert Woods LAR WR vs. SF 57 Will Dissly SEA TE at CLE 58 Jordan Howard PHI RB at MIN 59 Marquise Brown BAL WR vs. CIN 60 Evan Engram NYG TE at NE 61 Sammy Watkins KC INJ WR vs. HOU 62 Brandin Cooks LAR WR vs. SF 63 Carlos Hyde HOU RB at KC 64 Jarvis Landry CLE WR vs. SEA 65 Chris Thompson WAS RB at MIA 66 Curtis Samuel CAR WR at TB 67 Terry McLaurin WAS WR at MIA 68 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR vs. TEN 69 Matt Breida SF RB at LAR 70 LeSean McCoy KC RB vs. HOU 71 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR at CLE 72 Kenyan Drake MIA RB vs. WAS 73 Calvin Ridley ATL WR at ARI 74 Greg Olsen CAR TE at TB 75 M. Valdes-Scantling GB WR vs. DET 76 Courtland Sutton DEN WR vs. TEN 77 Dede Westbrook JAC WR vs. NO 78 Mecole Hardman KC WR vs. HOU 79 Peyton Barber TB RB vs. CAR 80 Robby Anderson NYJ WR vs. DAL 81 Diontae Johnson PIT WR at LAC 82 Miles Sanders PHI RB at MIN 83 DeVante Parker MIA WR vs. WAS 84 Golden Tate NYG WR at NE 85 Christian Kirk ARI WR vs. ATL 86 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR vs. DAL 87 Mark Andrews BAL TE vs. CIN 88 Royce Freeman DEN RB vs. TEN 89 Wayne Gallman NYG RB at NE 90 Deebo Samuel SF WR at LAR 91 Duke Johnson HOU RB at KC 92 Byron Pringle KC WR vs. HOU 93 Mohamed Sanu ATL WR at ARI 94 Demarcus Robinson KC WR vs. HOU 95 Phillip Dorsett NE WR vs. NYG 96 Jaylen Samuels PIT RB at LAC 97 Adrian Peterson WAS RB at MIA 98 Rex Burkhead NE RB vs. NYG 99 Geronimo Allison GB WR vs. DET 100 Keke Coutee HOU WR at KC

