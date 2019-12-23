Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings: Can Patriots Bounce Back?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this column, we’ll take a look at what is wrong with the New England Patriots D/ST and if they’ll be able to bounce back against a suddenly hot Miami Dolphins offense this week.

Defense Outlook Week 17

Many fantasy football owners rode the New England Patriots’ (DEF3) early-season defensive success all the way into the playoff this year. Over the first eight weeks of 2019, the Pats D/ST never scored below double-digit points and averaged an absurd 22.6 fantasy points per game, the third-highest average in standard-scoring fantasy leagues over that span, regardless of position.

However, of late the Pats defense, though still passing with flying colors on the eye-test, has seen their fantasy star dwindle. The New England D/ST has now scored eight points or fewer in five of their last seven games. In fact, since Week 8, they rank as just the 16th-highest scoring defensive unit in fantasy.

While they may have burned many fantasy owners in championship games a week ago, if your league happens to operate on a 17-week season, the Pats will have a great shot at redemption vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, it’s true Miami held the Bengals defense scoreless a week ago, however, that’s the Bengals we’re talking about. Prior to that game, the Dolphins had surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, including eight games of double-digit fantasy points.

When New England played the ‘Phins back in Week 2, they finished the outing with a staggering 37 fantasy points. Look for Miami and Fitzmagic to fizzle out vs. New England in Week 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (DEF7) defense has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks as well, however they still rank as the DEF2 in fantasy since Week 2. A matchup with the Baltimore Ravens would normally send an opposing defense all the way to the bottom of a fantasy rankings list. However, with the Ravens holding out Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, and Marshal Yanda for this week’s game, a once-perceived devastating matchup for the Steelers now presents great upside for their defensive unit.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Falcons ATL @ TB 2 Ravens BAL vs. PIT 3 Patriots NE vs. MIA 4 Chiefs KC vs. LAC 5 Broncos DEN vs. OAK 6 Bills BUF vs. NYJ 7 Steelers PIT @ BAL 8 Colts IND @ JAC 9 49ers SF @ SEA 10 Rams LAR vs. ARI 11 Eagles PHI @ NYG 12 Saints NO @ CAR 13 Cowboys DAL vs. WAS 14 Cardinals ARI @ LAR 15 Vikings MIN vs. CHI 16 Packers GB @ DET 17 Giants NYG vs. PHI 18 Buccaneers TB vs. ATL 19 Jaguars JAC vs. IND 20 Bengals CIN vs. CLE 21 Browns CLE @ CIN 22 Seahawks SEA vs. SF 23 Jets NYJ @ BUF 24 Bears CHI @ MIN 25 Raiders OAK @ DEN 26 Titans TEN @ HOU 27 Dolphins MIA @ NE 28 Texans HOU vs. TEN 29 Redskins WAS @ DAL 30 Lions DET vs. GB 31 Chargers LAC @ KC 32 Panthers CAR vs. NO