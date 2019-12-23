Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings: Can Patriots Bounce Back?

Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings: Can Patriots Bounce Back?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Stephon Gilmore Patriots D/ST Fantasy Football Defense Rankings Week 17

Getty Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this column, we’ll take a look at what is wrong with the New England Patriots D/ST and if they’ll be able to bounce back against a suddenly hot Miami Dolphins offense this week.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week, check out our Week 17 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Defense Outlook Week 17

Many fantasy football owners rode the New England Patriots’ (DEF3) early-season defensive success all the way into the playoff this year. Over the first eight weeks of 2019, the Pats D/ST never scored below double-digit points and averaged an absurd 22.6 fantasy points per game, the third-highest average in standard-scoring fantasy leagues over that span, regardless of position.

However, of late the Pats defense, though still passing with flying colors on the eye-test, has seen their fantasy star dwindle. The New England D/ST has now scored eight points or fewer in five of their last seven games. In fact, since Week 8, they rank as just the 16th-highest scoring defensive unit in fantasy.

While they may have burned many fantasy owners in championship games a week ago, if your league happens to operate on a 17-week season, the Pats will have a great shot at redemption vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Yes, it’s true Miami held the Bengals defense scoreless a week ago, however, that’s the Bengals we’re talking about. Prior to that game, the Dolphins had surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, including eight games of double-digit fantasy points.

When New England played the ‘Phins back in Week 2, they finished the outing with a staggering 37 fantasy points. Look for Miami and Fitzmagic to fizzle out vs. New England in Week 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (DEF7) defense has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks as well, however they still rank as the DEF2 in fantasy since Week 2. A matchup with the Baltimore Ravens would normally send an opposing defense all the way to the bottom of a fantasy rankings list. However, with the Ravens holding out Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, and Marshal Yanda for this week’s game, a once-perceived devastating matchup for the Steelers now presents great upside for their defensive unit.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.

1

 Falcons ATL

@ TB

2

 Ravens BAL

vs. PIT

3

 Patriots NE

vs. MIA

4

 Chiefs KC

vs. LAC

5

 Broncos DEN

vs. OAK

6

 Bills BUF

vs. NYJ

7

 Steelers PIT

@ BAL

8

 Colts IND

@ JAC

9

 49ers SF

@ SEA

10

 Rams LAR

vs. ARI

11

 Eagles PHI

@ NYG

12

 Saints NO

@ CAR

13

 Cowboys DAL

vs. WAS

14

 Cardinals ARI

@ LAR

15

 Vikings MIN

vs. CHI

16

 Packers GB

@ DET

17

 Giants NYG

vs. PHI

18

 Buccaneers TB

vs. ATL

19

 Jaguars JAC

vs. IND

20

 Bengals CIN

vs. CLE

21

 Browns CLE

@ CIN

22

 Seahawks SEA

vs. SF

23

 Jets NYJ

@ BUF

24

 Bears CHI

@ MIN

25

 Raiders OAK

@ DEN

26

 Titans TEN

@ HOU

27

 Dolphins MIA

@ NE

28

 Texans HOU

vs. TEN

29

 Redskins WAS

@ DAL

30

 Lions DET

vs. GB

31

 Chargers LAC

@ KC

32

 Panthers CAR

vs. NO
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Tight End Rankings Week 17

Read More
, , , , ,