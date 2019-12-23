Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense Rankings: Can Patriots Bounce Back?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this column, we’ll take a look at what is wrong with the New England Patriots D/ST and if they’ll be able to bounce back against a suddenly hot Miami Dolphins offense this week.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week, check out our Week 17 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Defense Outlook Week 17
Many fantasy football owners rode the New England Patriots’ (DEF3) early-season defensive success all the way into the playoff this year. Over the first eight weeks of 2019, the Pats D/ST never scored below double-digit points and averaged an absurd 22.6 fantasy points per game, the third-highest average in standard-scoring fantasy leagues over that span, regardless of position.
However, of late the Pats defense, though still passing with flying colors on the eye-test, has seen their fantasy star dwindle. The New England D/ST has now scored eight points or fewer in five of their last seven games. In fact, since Week 8, they rank as just the 16th-highest scoring defensive unit in fantasy.
While they may have burned many fantasy owners in championship games a week ago, if your league happens to operate on a 17-week season, the Pats will have a great shot at redemption vs. the Miami Dolphins.
Yes, it’s true Miami held the Bengals defense scoreless a week ago, however, that’s the Bengals we’re talking about. Prior to that game, the Dolphins had surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season, including eight games of double-digit fantasy points.
When New England played the ‘Phins back in Week 2, they finished the outing with a staggering 37 fantasy points. Look for Miami and Fitzmagic to fizzle out vs. New England in Week 17.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (DEF7) defense has taken a bit of a step back in recent weeks as well, however they still rank as the DEF2 in fantasy since Week 2. A matchup with the Baltimore Ravens would normally send an opposing defense all the way to the bottom of a fantasy rankings list. However, with the Ravens holding out Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, and Marshal Yanda for this week’s game, a once-perceived devastating matchup for the Steelers now presents great upside for their defensive unit.
Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Defenses TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Falcons ATL
|
@ TB
|
2
|Ravens BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
3
|Patriots NE
|
vs. MIA
|
4
|Chiefs KC
|
vs. LAC
|
5
|Broncos DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
6
|Bills BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
7
|Steelers PIT
|
@ BAL
|
8
|Colts IND
|
@ JAC
|
9
|49ers SF
|
@ SEA
|
10
|Rams LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
11
|Eagles PHI
|
@ NYG
|
12
|Saints NO
|
@ CAR
|
13
|Cowboys DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|Cardinals ARI
|
@ LAR
|
15
|Vikings MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
16
|Packers GB
|
@ DET
|
17
|Giants NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
18
|Buccaneers TB
|
vs. ATL
|
19
|Jaguars JAC
|
vs. IND
|
20
|Bengals CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
21
|Browns CLE
|
@ CIN
|
22
|Seahawks SEA
|
vs. SF
|
23
|Jets NYJ
|
@ BUF
|
24
|Bears CHI
|
@ MIN
|
25
|Raiders OAK
|
@ DEN
|
26
|Titans TEN
|
@ HOU
|
27
|Dolphins MIA
|
@ NE
|
28
|Texans HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
29
|Redskins WAS
|
@ DAL
|
30
|Lions DET
|
vs. GB
|
31
|Chargers LAC
|
@ KC
|
32
|Panthers CAR
|
vs. NO
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: Tight End Rankings Week 17