Sunday NFL Betting Guide: Odds, Predictions & Picks for Week 17

The 2019 NFL regular season concludes on Sunday with all 32 teams in action across a packed 16-game schedule.

If you’re looking for tips on how to get involved with Sunday’s action, look no further. This betting guide will breakdown the top matchups and provide our best analysis for the entire slate.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are a surprising 1-point home underdog against the struggling Steelers on Sunday as this is one of my favorite plays of the weekend. Both teams will have backup quarterbacks under center as Duck Hodges gets the nod again for Pittsburgh and Robert Griffin III for Baltimore. The Ravens will be resting a laundry list of starters, including MVP hopeful Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram III and safety Early Thomas. Regardless of who plays, these two teams hate each other, and getting points at home with Baltimore is a hard thing to pass up.

READ MORE: Steelers vs. Ravens Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This AFC North Matchup

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

The Jets are 1.5 point underdogs against the Bills on Sunday in Western New York. This line opened with Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite but has steamed down despite the majority of the action coming in on the Bills. We’re still not entirely sure which key Buffalo starters will play, as the team has already maxed out its playoff potential and are locked into the No. 5 seed regardless of this outcome. My guess is Allen sits, along with a few other key veterans. Regardless, the Jets are the more motivated team, trying to avenge an early-season loss.

READ MORE: Jets vs. Bills Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This AFC East Finale

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philly is 3.5-point favorites and one win away from a remarkable and improbable NFC East title. The Eagles have won three straight since an embarrassing 37-31 loss to the Dolphins which sunk Philly to a 5-7 record and very little hope for the postseason. The Eagles will be without tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Nelson Agholor but will get back running back Jordan Howard. The Giants have nothing to play for except pride.

READ MORE: Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This Pivotal NFC East Finale

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are a monster 13.5-point favorites against their division rival, who Dallas defeated by 10 on the road earlier this season. The Redskins will be without first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who injured his ankle in the second half of last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Giants. Dallas has much more to lose in this game, most notably, Jason Garret’s job. The Cowboys continue to look unprepared and unmotivated in the big spots. Keep an eye on Dak Prescott, who was forced to miss practice time again this week with an injured shoulder.

READ MORE: Redskins vs. Cowboys Odds, Predictions & Pick: How We’re Betting This Pivotal NFC East Finale

Best of the Rest

